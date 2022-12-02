Christmas at Mossback Park in Derry Borough will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The event is hosted by the Derry Volunteer Fire Department. The Derry Area High School Marching Band will be performing. In addition, the Derry Choral Group will be providing entertainment. Santa will be on hand, passing out treats while listening to children’s Christmas wishes.
Light Up Night! The New Alexandria Activities Committee Annual Light Up Night is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Community Center. Enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, Christmas carols and more.
Tracey Smeltzer writes in with this important message:
It is that time of the year again when we find ourselves preparing for the holidays. It can be a stressful time for many, but even more stressful for those who have to make a decision between feeding their families and providing gifts for their children under the tree. With that in mind, the Derry Area High School Diner’s Club will once again be providing dinner boxes for families of school children in our district. Through monetary donations we are able to provide families with perishables and non-perishables to help ease the burden and put food on the table for Christmas Day and over the extended holiday break. If you wish to donate, checks can be made out to Derry Area High School with “Diner’s Club Dinner Box” noted on the memo line and mailed to adviser Tracey Smeltzer, c/o DAHS, 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627. We estimate providing for approximately 100-110 families.
This announcement was sent to the Diary by Dave McCleary:
Looking for the perfect gift for an animal lover or person who has everything this Christmas? Action for Animals has some great ideas for you. AFA has several great options for your difficult-to-shop-for loved ones. First, consider naming him or her as a Pet Food Star for a day. Your donation of $75 will feed all of the animals in our shelter (approximately 150 animals) for one day. As a Pet Food Star, your loved one will have his or her name or a dedication featured for a day on our popular Facebook page and a postcard will be sent to the gift recipient, notifying them of their stardom. A Pet Food Star can be a person, pet or business and a dedication can be in honor or memory of someone special.
If you are looking for something more permanent, consider buying an engraved dedication brick. Each brick costs $100 and can be engraved with up to three lines of 18 characters per line. The bricks will be displayed around the shelter for all to see when they visit Action for Animals.
Additionally, you can make a donation of any amount in honor or in memory of a loved one or pet dedicated to your gift recipient.
Any of these gifts can be arranged by visiting our Action for Animals website, afashelter.org, or by stopping in and picking up the appropriate paperwork. If you stop by, please take a few minutes and say hello to our animals. Maybe you’ll even make a new friend.
Thank you for your consideration and support and merry Christmas to all from the animals and staff at Action for Animals.
This message is from Debra Zello:
Season’s greetings from the tax office.
“First of all, I want to let everyone know there is a misprint on December’s tax office hours on your statement. The office will not be open Friday, Dec. 23. However, the office will be open Thursday, Dec. 29, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Dec. 1-22, hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Payments may also be mailed to: Derry Township Tax Office, 978 N. Chestnut Street Ext., Derry, PA 15627. You must make sure your payment is postmarked by the post office by Dec. 31. Anything postmarked after will be returned.”
*All payments after Dec. 15 must be a certified check or money order for the exact amount due. If you are unsure of your exact total, please call the office.
Dec. 31 will be the final day to pay any real estate and per capita taxes for 2022.
Reminders for unpaid taxes will be mailed out the first week of December. If you have any questions, call the office at 724-694-5115.
Derry Area School District is spreading some Christmas cheer with its annual Christmas Food Boxes. Are you in need of a little extra food during the Christmas break?
Food boxes are available for families with students in the district. These boxes have the ingredients needed to prepare a family dinner for Christmas and some extra supplies to help ease the burden of students not receiving free lunches. They are not pre-made meals.
In order to plan, the organizers must know that you are interested and will be able to pick up your dinner box. Please complete the form located on the district website by Monday, Dec. 5. If you are unable to complete the form, please call the main office. Food boxes are given on a first-come, first-served basis. If the district does not hear from you, they will assume you are not interested. You will receive a phone call at the number you provide to confirm that your request has been approved.
The dinner boxes can be picked up from the high school main lobby from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. Staff members will be on hand to assist you with getting your boxes into your vehicle. Please note: no home deliveries will be made.
Derry Area High School is hosting its annual Kind Closet open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec 10.
There will be clothing, shoes, toys, books and more for free.
High school lobby doors open no later than 9 a.m.
The Bradenville United Methodist Church, located at 5170 Route 982, is hosting a pancake and sausage breakfast with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
The breakfast is free for children 12 and under, or for their parents. Donations of individually wrapped snacks and school supplies (no wire-bound notebooks) will be accepted. Santa will have a small gift for the kids and his helper will be taking pictures of the kids with Santa. Please RSVP by Dec. 6 by calling 724-420-1325.
The Derry Presbyterian Church is conducting an online order only Sarris Christmas Candy Fundraiser. Please go online to SarrisCandiesFundraising.com and use the group ID No. 10-1741 and “Derry Presbyterian Church” to place your order.
When you open the website, you should be able to “support an online fundraiser,” and “place an order.” Input the group ID number and seller’s name to get started and use the “order here” button to place your order.
If not, please click on the “fundraising programs” in the tool bar, and use the drop down menu and select “Sarris online ordering,” and use the red buttons to continue. Items will be shipped directly to your home.
All orders must be submitted by Dec. 15. Thank you for supporting the Derry Presbyterian Church. God bless.
This information was sent in by Julie Ruane, administrative assistant for Greensburg Church of the Brethren:
’Tis the season for giving. The Disciples’ Hands Ministry will be handing out 250 food boxes to individuals and families that need food. Distribution will be at Greensburg Church of the Brethren, located at 554 Stanton St., Greensburg, Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. until the boxes are gone.
The food boxes will be given on the honor system to anyone who needs it. No questions asked. Pick up on the side of the church by the parking lot and be on your way. Supply is limited so come early.
It’s the season of giving and it’s time to start planning Santa visits for your little one. Project Share the Joy would like to invite you to bring your kiddos out to see Santa and his elves. This is also an opportunity to donate toys, clothes or money to a local charity helping families in your community.
Project Share the Joy invites you to visit Santa at the Derry Township Agriculture Fairground, located along state Route 982 in New Derry, from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 3.
Santa and his elves will be available for a drive-by visit or stop and visit for a while. Gift bags will be available while supplies last, drop off your letter to Santa and enjoy some cookies and hot chocolate.
For more information, please call 724-668-2796.
