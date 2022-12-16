Good luck to Derry Area School District’s academic quiz team, which includes senior Aidan Yates, junior Piper Anke and sophomore Sophia Doherty, all of whom will be competing 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, on KDKA’s Hometown HQ (channel 2, Pittsburgh).
***
The Derry Area Historical Society is sponsoring “Step Back in Time” kids workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Fulton House, located at 375 Pittsburgh St. in New Derry. There will be vintage crafts, tin punch ornaments, corn husk angels, pine cone ornaments and paper decorations. Santa will be available for photos. The event is free to attend.
***
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way in Derry, will host “Reverent Heart” Worship Band at the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday, Dec. 18. The group will share their time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.
***
The Derry Volunteer Fire Company has announced that after confirming with the North Pole, Santa is set to arrive and ride around Derry Borough streets starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 17. They will be making plenty of noise, so be watching for them.
***
Tracey Smeltzer writes in with this important message:
“It is that time of the year again when we find ourselves preparing for the holidays. It can be a stressful time for many, but even more stressful for those who have to make a decision between feeding their families and providing gifts for their children under the tree. With that in mind, the Derry Area High School Diner’s Club will once again be providing dinner boxes for families of school children in our district. Through monetary donations we are able to provide families with perishables and non-perishables to help ease the burden and put food on the table for Christmas Day and over the extended holiday break. If you wish to donate, checks can be made out to Derry Area High School with “Diner’s Club Dinner Box” noted on the memo line and mailed to adviser Tracey Smeltzer, c/o DAHS, 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627. We estimate providing for approximately 100-110 families.”
***
This announcement is from the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department Co. 1 of Bradenville:
This just in from the North Pole, Santa will be arriving in Derry Township Dec. 17 and Dec. 18. As always, the days have to be split since the area is so large and we try to see everyone.
***
This announcement was sent to the Diary by Dave McCleary:
Looking for the perfect gift for an animal lover or person who has everything this Christmas? Action for Animals has some great ideas for you. AFA has several great options for your difficult-to-shop-for loved ones. First, consider naming him or her as a Pet Food Star for a day. Your donation of $75 will feed all of the animals in our shelter (approximately 150 animals) for one day. As a Pet Food Star, your loved one will have his or her name or a dedication featured for a day on our popular Facebook page and a postcard will be sent to the gift recipient, notifying them of their stardom. A Pet Food Star can be a person, pet or business and a dedication can be in honor or memory of someone special.
If you are looking for something more permanent, consider buying an engraved dedication brick. Each brick costs $100 and can be engraved with up to three lines of 18 characters per line. The bricks will be displayed around the shelter for all to see when they visit Action for Animals.
Additionally, you can make a donation of any amount in honor or in memory of a loved one or pet dedicated to your gift recipient.
Any of these gifts can be arranged by visiting our Action for Animals website, afashelter.org, or by stopping in and picking up the appropriate paperwork. If you stop by, please take a few minutes and say hello to our animals. Maybe you’ll even make a new friend.
Thank you for your consideration and support and merry Christmas to all from the animals and staff at Action for Animals.
***
Trinity Lutheran Church, located along 4th Avenue, Derry, will be celebrating their Christmas Eve Service 10 p.m. Dec. 24. Please note that this is a change in time from 11 p.m. held previous years. Everyone is welcome to join us for a beautiful service as we celebrate the birth of Jesus. They hope you can join them.
***
This message is from Debra Zello:
Season’s greetings from the tax office.
“First of all, I want to let everyone know there is a misprint on December’s tax office hours on your statement. The office will not be open Friday, Dec. 23. However, the office will be open Thursday, Dec. 29, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Dec. 1-22, hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Payments may also be mailed to: Derry Township Tax Office, 978 N. Chestnut Street Ext., Derry, PA 15627. You must make sure your payment is postmarked by the post office by Dec. 31. Anything postmarked after will be returned.”
*All payments after Dec. 15 must be a certified check or money order for the exact amount due. If you are unsure of your exact total, please call the office.
Dec. 31 will be the final day to pay any real estate and per capita taxes for 2022.
Reminders for unpaid taxes will be mailed out the first week of December. If you have any questions, call the office at 724-694-5115.
***
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League will conduct signups for its upcoming season from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29 and Feb. 26.
Cash or personal check will only be accepted.
In addition, L-DATL is always looking for announcers and umpires.
***
Congratulations to Derry Area High School students who won the award for Best Theme in the SciYinz Squad Chain Reaction Contraption Competition.
Students who competed were Callie Krause, Sophia Doherty, Alex Mullen, Haley Glitsky and Timmy Miller. Mrs. Jennifer Welty was the instructor.
The event was held Dec. 9 at the Carnegie Science Center. The goal of the competition was to provide students with the opportunity to explore simple machines and devices in greater depth, all while promoting teamwork, collaboration and creativity.
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
