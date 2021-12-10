Note: Assistant Editor Nick Cammuso is filling in for Kevin Liberoni and wrote this week’s column.
The public is invited to attend Derry Area Historical Society’s annual Christmas celebration beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Fulton House, 357 Pittsburgh St., Derry Township. The free event will feature folk music from Bits & Pieces and the Caroling the Dickens quintet.
“This is a perfect opportunity for anyone who has never been inside the historic Fulton House. Come take a look and admire our local history while getting in the Christmas spirit. See you all there!” historical society secretary Denise Wood said.
* * *
The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) recently installed its second blessing box across from the Derry Area Middle School outside of the Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center. The box will be stocked with non-perishable food items as well as basic household necessities and school supplies.
The nonprofit installed its first box outside of Derry Station, a housing complex that caters to senior citizens.
“The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive” DAPC President/Founder Sean M. Kemmerer said. “We are hearing from folks with young children who are excited to restock the boxes and help their neighbors. It’s a great positive message for our district, especially around the holidays.”
The group has one more blessing box ready for installation and plans to build more when suitable locations can be approved.
The DAPC is a 501C(3) nonprofit organization that is currently asking for donations to cover their costs for charitable efforts such as its recent Thanksgiving dinners, a partnership with Operation Santa Claus and the Derry Salvation Army to distribute food and toys to families, and their upcoming Community Christmas Dinner. Several local businesses, including Dollar General, will have donation boxes for the DAPC food drive.
Donations can be made at http://derryarea.org or directly by going to http://paypal.me/derryarea or http://venmo.com/derryarea. Checks can be mailed to the DAPC, P.O. Box 84, New Alexandria, PA 15670. Donations may be tax deductible.
* * *
This message is from director of media services at Derry Area High School, Tracey Smeltzer:
“The Derry Area High School Diner’s Club will once again be packing Christmas Dinner Boxes for families with students in the Derry Area School District. This year, we know that the price of food has been going up, making it even harder for some families to keep food on the table. Through your generosity we are planning to provide boxes for approximately 130 families. A donation of $50 will help provide one box to a family in need over Christmas break. Donations can be made to The DAHS Diner’s Club c/o Tracey Smeltzer 988 North Chestnut Street Ext, Derry, PA 15627. Please write ‘Christmas Dinner Box’ on the memo line.”
* * *
This announcement comes from Action for Animals Human Society’s Angel Newletter:
“The weather outside is frightful but the fire is so delightful...let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Yes, it’s that time of year for jingle bells, holly and hope for a white Christmas. This time of year especially, we give gifts to those we love and here at AFA...we love our animals. The best gift we can give them is a new, forever home! We consider it our Christmas miracle that there is always room for one more at the AFA Inn. Your contributions give all animals, big and small, the most precious gift of all; a new beginning.
“Our month-long Virtual Holiday Cash and Gift Bash is quickly coming to end. On December 4th at 5pm we will reveal the winners of the cash drawings, basket raffles and 50/50 LIVE on FACEBOOK. Raffles will close on Saturday, Dec. 4th at 3:00pm and 50/50 will close at 5:45pm. This means you don’t have much time left to purchase your chances on the raffles and 50/50! To purchase chances, visit one.bidpal.net/afasholidaycb.”
* * *
The next two announcements are from Derry First United Methodist Church administrative assistant Teri Sauers:
The Derry First United Methodist Church, located at 311 North Ligonier St., Derry Borough, will be hosting its Monthly Ladies Lunch at noon Tuesday, Dec. 14. This is a free Lunch. A Free Will offering will be taken. We hope to see you there!
The Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. Cost of the breakfast is $7. Please contact Sandy at 878-295-2308 to reserve your seat.
* * *
Larry Darazio writes in to the Diary to remind his former classmates that the Derry Area Class of 1972 is getting ready to plan its reunion. Anyone interested in helping to plan the reunion is welcome.
In addition, Darazio asked that members of the class of 1972 send their current address and phone number to him at 724-454-2183, Lugene (Boring) Detore or Mary (Tierio) Fleming at 412-289-7758.
A meeting date will be posted in the Derry Diary, Facebook, Classmates.com and the newly formed Derry Class of 1972 website.
Stay tuned for more information.* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church $10 coupon booklets are being sold at Lynda’s Hair Boutique. The boutique is located at 412 West 4th Ave., Derry Borough, at the back of the house.
You can stop in and see Linda for a $10 coupon booklet or more info during her regular shop hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 8 to 11 a.m. Friday. You may also call and leave a message to make other pickup arrangements at 724-694-5707.
The booklets include local restaurants and other establishments in the local Derry, Latrobe and Greensburg areas. Some of the places include McDonald’s, Round House Pizza, Subway, Burger King and Taco Bell. A reusable coupon panel includes discounts at places such as Advance Auto Parts and Dunham’s. The coupons are good until Dec. 31, 2022. Thank you for your support!
* * *
The Derry Area School District Foundation is very pleased and excited with its latest news. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is delivering the 3,000th book to children of Derry Area School District this month. This program, established in 1995, provides quality, age-appropriate books once a month to children from birth until their 5th birthday. The books are selected by a committee of education and child development experts. The books are free to the children and mailed directly to them each month.
Currently, 318 children are registered to receive books each month. We’re hoping to fund an even larger number of recipients through sponsorships. It costs just $25 to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library. That’s less than $2.10 a month for a child to have a high-quality book mailed directly to his or her home!
Anyone wishing to give the gift of books can send their donation to: Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982 North Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15626. Please memo your check “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” or “DPIL.” For questions concerning donations, contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us.
This is a unique and special way to impact the lives of our very youngest Trojans and help them improve their quality of life and chances for success in school and beyond. We hope everyone will find it in their hearts to give the gift of books to the youngest children of Derry Area. If anyone has any questions concerning registration, contact Barbie Jones at bjones@dasd.us or call 724-694-1400, ext 1377. Please also watch for information on the project in the Derry Diary section of the Bulletin and on social media. Thank you!
* * *
