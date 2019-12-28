It’s almost time to ring in the New Year. However, you may have a hard time believing it because of the warm weather.
Regardless, we all know that colder temperatures and significant snowfalls are right around the corner.
New Year’s is always a special time to reflect on the past, but since I’ve been writing this column for only a short time, I realize that it’s also a time to look forward to the upcoming year, as well.
It’s also a time to make resolutions, most of which we break within a few days or weeks.
I reached out to our newly-elected Derry Borough mayor Alanna Derito-Gaudiello earlier this week and asked her if she’d like to add any thoughts to this week’s column.
Alanna mentioned that she would like to wish Blade, Derry Borough’s longtime K-9 officer, a happy retirement and thanked him for his hard work. She said that Blade is retiring because he is getting older. In addition, the mayor also gave a New Year’s resolution:
“Since I will be serving (as mayor) for two years, I want to start meeting the business owners and let them know that I support them in any away and will continue to be involved at functions, which I enjoy going to!”
I want to personally thank Alanna for her help and cooperation with this column.
Additionally, I also would like to thank Derry Borough secretary and treasurer Lori Latta for her hard work and dedication to our community.
I would like to extend a big thank you to Derry Area School District Early Childhood Liaison Barbie Jones for her hard work and cooperation in providing information to our community.
Keeping on the lines with the Derry Area School District, another big thanks to Tracey Smeltzer, director of media services, for her continued support for the community and this column. Tracey is constantly keeping us up to date on the happenings surrounding our students and staff.
Another big thank you to everyone who has contributed to this column by providing information on upcoming events. Without you, this column wouldn’t be possible, and I’m sure the Derry area community thanks you as well.
I want to thank everyone who has contacted me in person, by phone, texts, cards, emails and letters to wish me well with this column.
I’ve had an overwhelming response from the community and I’m deeply grateful for your support. I just hope I can continue to serve the Derry area community in a positive way.
So having said that, let’s get started.
* * *
A couple days ago, I received a letter form Fred and Marie Balzer:
“Kevin,
My wife and I walk frequently on the granulated limestone path around Lake Ethel.
Regarding the waterfowl there: Most of this past year the number of geese on the lake was modest — perhaps 50. The high vegetation along the shoreline seemed to keep the geese off the trail itself.
Currently there are about 400 geese on the lake! Where were they all summer? Where did they all come from, and are they all now here permanently? And what happened to the 6 or 7 swans that used to grace the lake?
Many thanks to all who help maintain this wonderful community resource.”
Hmmm ... very good questions, Fred, and thank you for the letter. I wish you and Marie a very Happy New Year!
I wish I had an answer to those questions. But, maybe Paul Volkmann, the Bulletin outdoor columnist, might have an answer? I will forward this letter to him. I’m curious as to what he thinks about this.
* * *
Christmas Tree-Cycling locations for Derry area residents are currently being held through Jan. 31. Borough open drop-off location will be held at the borough garage, East 1st Avenue, beside the salt shed, while the township drop-off location is at the Derry Township Municipal Building, 5321 Route 982, Derry Township. Residents are reminded to remove all decorations, lights, tree skirts, bags, etc., from trees before recycling.
* * *
Alpha Lion’s Den Ministries, located at 716 W. 4th Ave., Derry Borough, invites everyone to attend the New York Times best-seller Jonathan Cahn’s DVD series on “The Oracle, Jubilean Mysteries Unveiled.” The series will be played every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. In addition, End Times Ministry Irving Baxter’s series on the book of Revelation will be played every Saturday from 6:30-8 p.m.
* * *
St. Rose Church, located along Route 982, Latrobe (Derry Township, is offering free singing classes for children ages 7 to 12 on Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.
Sandy Rubright is the director and has worked with the Children’s Festival Chorus of Pittsburgh as well as earned a master’s degree from Duquesne and certification from Choristers Guild. She loves children and you will be amazed what they will learn.
Participants will share in musical games, play instruments, and learn proper vocal technique while having fun. They rehearse September through May. This is a community outreach project the church is supporting. Come, have fun with others who love to sing!
* * *
Derry Area Revitalization Committee will be hosting a Bowling for DARCee at Lincoln Lanes on Feb. 8, 2020. Look for details upcoming on the Derry Area Revitalization Facebook Page and other community media. It’s a really great way to have some fun, raise some funds for the next community project, and get to know your fellow community members.
* * *
The Derry Area School District hosted STEM Storytime and a Pajama Party for Preschoolers on Dec. 11 at Grandview Elementary School in partnership with our Grandview Pre-K Counts Classrooms and Grandview Head Start. Participants and their families joined in on a Polar Express adventure to try and silence the bells of Santa’s sleigh through a hands-on STEM activity.
“The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg, was read aloud and set the stage for the children to be challenged to try and silence their individual bells using various materials. Children enjoyed songs, movement activities, cookies and hot chocolate. A very special holiday guest all the way from the North Pole also made a special appearance! Children received a holiday book and a Polar Express keepsake bell.
* * *
When school resumes don’t forget that Friendship Fridays takes place each Friday (unless school is not in session or weather permitting) for children exclusively enrolled in Teaching Tiny Trojans.
Teaching Tiny Trojans is a free kindergarten-readiness program serving children ages 2 through 5 residing in the Derry Area School District.
The program provides the Tiniest Trojan learners with early literacy instruction. The instruction is tailored to each child’s needs. Parents and/or caregivers are included in each session and will be given additional tips and resources to work with their child between visits.
Program services are provided in the comfort of your own home and/or at the instructor’s office. Applications are available online at www.dasd.us.
So, stop in to meet new friends and have some fun at the Teaching Tiny Trojans’ office located at 102 Barbara Thompson Lane, Derry Township.
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to: liberoni@aol.com.
