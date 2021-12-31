Note: Assistant Editor Nick Cammuso is filling in for Kevin Liberoni and wrote this week’s column.
Derry Borough councilman Chad Fabian told the Diary that a few people in the borough are interested in restarting the neighborhood watch program. Anyone interested in taking part in the neighborhood watch is asked to email the borough office at derryboro@comcast.net (include a phone number and return email address), or visit the Derry Area Topics page on Facebook.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church $10 coupon booklets are being sold at Lynda’s Hair Boutique. The boutique is located at 412 West 4th Ave., Derry Borough, at the back of the house.
You can stop in and see Linda for a $10 coupon booklet or more info during her regular shop hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 8 to 11 a.m. Friday. You may also call and leave a message to make other pickup arrangements at 724-694-5707.
The booklets include local restaurants and other establishments in the local Derry, Latrobe and Greensburg areas. Some of the places include McDonald’s, Round House Pizza, Subway, Burger King and Taco Bell. A reusable coupon panel includes discounts at places such as Advance Auto Parts and Dunham’s. The coupons are good until Dec. 31, 2022. Thank you for your support!
* * *
The Derry Area School District Foundation is very pleased and excited with its latest news. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is delivering the 3,000th book to children of Derry Area School District this month. This program, established in 1995, provides quality, age-appropriate books once a month to children from birth until their 5th birthday. The books are selected by a committee of education and child development experts. The books are free to the children and mailed directly to them each month.
Currently, 318 children are registered to receive books each month. We’re hoping to fund an even larger number of recipients through sponsorships. It costs just $25 to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library. That’s less than $2.10 a month for a child to have a high-quality book mailed directly to his or her home!
Anyone wishing to give the gift of books can send their donation to: Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982 North Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15626. Please memo your check “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” or “DPIL.” For questions concerning donations, contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us.
This is a unique and special way to impact the lives of our very youngest Trojans and help them improve their quality of life and chances for success in school and beyond. We hope everyone will find it in their hearts to give the gift of books to the youngest children of Derry Area. If anyone has any questions concerning registration, contact Barbie Jones at bjones@dasd.us or call 724-694-1400, ext 1377. Please also watch for information on the project in the Derry Diary section of the Bulletin and on social media. Thank you!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
