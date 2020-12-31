For many, including me, 2020 has been a painful and stressful year. It has been a year polluted with a lot of frustrating and trying times. A year that most people will be glad to see disappear.
Normally, I would spend tonight DJ’ing and ringing in the new year in front of a packed house at Goodwill Hose Company No. 1 Firemen’s Club in Latrobe. Instead, I will spend it at home. Regardless of the way you may choose to bring in the new year, I hope each and every one of you have a wonderful and peaceful year.
I hope that our world returns to some sense of normalcy soon and that we all find ways to get along. I know that might be a lot to ask, but I think it’s worth it. Happy New Year and God Bless!
* * *
Kudos to the Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) for putting together a Derry Area Community Christmas Dinner for local families, which occurred on Dec. 24.
Dinners were individually packaged at Taps N’ at in Derry Township by volunteers that worked for days to prepare, cook, assemble, and deliver.
Dinners included lasagna, ham, pasta salad, corn, salad rolls, and desert.
DAPC distributed approximately 200 meals.
Derry Area School Board member Sean Kemmerer, who helped form the organization, DAPC, said that members of the Derry community donated to help offset cost for purchasing food and supplies.
DAPC also performed a similar event during the Thanksgiving holiday.
For more information about the Derry Philanthropy Committee and future events, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook,com/groups/derryarea/.
* * *
Derry’s Great Garage Sale dates have been set for 2021. The two-day event will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 7. Stay tuned in the future for further details!
* * *
A free fitness program is being offered to all Derry Area students and families.
Every Monday through Thursday, Heather Krehlik and Sean Myers conduct a fitness workout to get kids up and moving after having to be on the computer all day.
Students in both the middle school and the elementary school are encouraged to attend, regardless of fitness levels — join the group and get a workout in. Families are also encouraged to participate. Workouts start at 4 p.m. and are not too long. They are meant to give everyone time for a little physical fitness, mental fitness and some socialization amongst members!
You may use the link below in order to sign up. If you have any questions, contact Krehlik or Myers at the school 724-694-8231, ext. 2303.
This program is possible through the afterschool program: https://sites.google.com/view/dasd-virtual-learning-library/winter-2020-registration
* * *
Beginning on Jan. 4, meals will be delivered throughout the Derry Area School District via school bus.
Meals will be delivered to the following areas: Rite Aid Pharmacy; Derry Community Center; Don Street, at Dogwood Acres; Front Street, at 29th Street, Brenizer; Raymond Avenue, at Murtha Way; Mitchell Drive, at Holiday Acres office; W. Main Street, at New Alexandria Community Center; Route 981, at Newhouse Road, and Route 982 at Billings Drive, Sundial.
* * *
Derry Area School District 21st CCLC Program Director Debbie Gray would like to share that the after-school program (aft3r@dasd) will be offered virtually throughout the month of December.
Elementary students can join in on the fun from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday on days school are in session. Secondary students are invited to attend from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program is free to students in the Derry Area School District K-12. A variety of STE(A)M activities are planned daily.
To register, go to cclc.dasd.us. A follow-up email will be sent upon registration. Need more information? Email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us. Sign up today!
* * *
Give the gift of reading and share the love of reading with your child. Sign up for the Dolly Parton Library today!
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is free for all children birth-age 5 residing in the Derry Area School District.
You may register your child online at imagination library.com/usa/affiliate/PADERRY.
Give your child the gift of free books. Don’t delay. Register today!
* * *
Happy New Year!
* * *
