Latrobe native Lucy Byers will be on hand to sign copies of her recent released book, “Unforgetable Island Promise” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Eclectic in Latrobe during the Holly Jolly Christmas event downtown. She will also be signing books from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11, at Barnes & Noble in Hempfield Township.
Byers retired from the Derry Area School District in 2017. She was an administrative secretary in elementary and special education departments. She currently works part time as a concierge for Excela Square Latrobe.
This message is from Director of Media Services at
Derry Area High School, Tracey Smeltzer:
The Derry Area high School Diner’s Club will once again be packing Christmas Dinner Boxes for families with students in the Derry Area School District. This year, we know that the price of food has been going up, making it even harder for some families to keep food on the table. Through your generosity we are planning to provide boxes for approximately 130 families. A donation of $50 will help provide one box to a family in need over Christmas break. Donations can be made to The DAHS Diner’s Club c/o Tracey Smeltzer 988 North Chestnut Street Ext, Derry, PA 15627. Please write “Christmas Dinner Box” on the memo line.
The Kind Closet is looking for donations of clothing, coats, hats and gently used toys. Donations are being accepted through Dec. 3 in the Derry Area High School lobby during school hours.
The Derry Volunteer Fire Department is hosting Christmas in Mossback Park starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. Come join in on the holiday festivities! In addition, the fire company will also be hosting a breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at A.V. Germano hall, and Santa will be escorted through the borough that evening for his annual fire truck ride.
This announcement comes from Action for Animals Human Society’s Angel Newletter:
The weather outside is frightful but the fire is so delightful...let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Yes, it’s that time of year for jingle bells, holly and hope for a white Christmas. This time of year especially, we give gifts to those we love and here at AFA...we love our animals. The best gift we can give them is a new, forever home! We consider it our Christmas miracle that there is always room for one more at the AFA Inn. Your contributions give all animals, big and small, the most precious gift of all; a new beginning.
Our month-long Virtual Holiday Cash and Gift Bash is quickly coming to end. On December 4th at 5pm we will reveal the winners of the cash drawings, basket raffles and 50/50 LIVE on FACEBOOK. Raffles will close on Saturday, Dec. 4th at 3:00pm and 50/50 will close at 5:45pm. This means you don’t have much time left to purchase your chances on the raffles and 50/50! To purchase chances, visit one.bidpal.net/afasholidaycb.
We thank you for your consistent and amazing compassion for the residents of AFA. From all of us to all of you, may great blessings arrive at your house throughout the coming year! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
The next two announcements are from Derry First United Methodist Church administrative assistant Teri Sauers:
The Derry First United Methodist Church, located at 311 North Ligonier St., Derry Borough, will be hosting its Monthly Ladies Lunch at noon Tuesday, Dec. 14. This is a free Lunch. A Free Will offering will be taken. We hope to see you there!
The Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. Cost of the breakfast is $7. Please contact Sandy at 878-295-2308 to reserve your seat.
Larry Darazio writes in to the Diary to remind his former classmates that the Derry Area Class of 1972 is getting ready to plan its reunion. Anyone interested in helping to plan the reunion is welcome.
In addition, Darazio asked that members of the class of 1972 send their current address and phone number to him at 724-454-2183, Lugene (Boring) Detore or Mary (Tierio) Fleming at 412-289-7758.
A meeting date will be posted in the Derry Diary, Facebook, Classmates.com and the newly formed Derry Class of 1972 website.
Stay tuned for more information.
Derry Presbyterian Church $10 coupon booklets are being sold at Lynda’s Hair Boutique. The boutique is located at 412 West 4th Ave., Derry Borough, at the back of the house.
You can stop in and see Linda for a $10 coupon booklet or more info during her regular shop hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 8 to 11 a.m. Friday. You may also call and leave a message to make other pickup arrangements at 724-694-5707.
The booklets include local restaurants and other establishments in the local Derry, Latrobe and Greensburg areas. Some of the places include McDonald’s, Round House Pizza, Subway, Burger King and Taco Bell. A reusable coupon panel includes discounts at places such as Advance Auto Parts and Dunham’s. The coupons are good until Dec. 31, 2022. Thank you for your support!
Derry Borough Secretary/Treasurer Lori Latta has announced that borough leaf pickups will continue to run through Dec. 9. The schedule will be Monday through Thursday each week, with no pickup on Fridays.
The breakdown is as follows: First Ward will be picked up on Mondays; Second Ward on Tuesdays; Third Ward on Wednesdays, and Fourth Ward on Thursdays.
The Derry Area School District Foundation is very pleased and excited with its latest news. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is delivering the 3,000th book to children of Derry Area School District this month. This program, established in 1995, provides quality, age-appropriate books once a month to children from birth until their 5th birthday. The books are selected by a committee of education and child development experts. The books are free to the children and mailed directly to them each month.
Currently, 318 children are registered to receive books each month. We’re hoping to fund an even larger number of recipients through sponsorships. It costs just $25 to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library. That’s less than $2.10 a month for a child to have a high-quality book mailed directly to his or her home!
Anyone wishing to give the gift of books can send their donation to: Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982 North Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15626. Please memo your check “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” or “DPIL.” For questions concerning donations, contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us.
This is a unique and special way to impact the lives of our very youngest Trojans and help them improve their quality of life and chances for success in school and beyond. We hope everyone will find it in their hearts to give the gift of books to the youngest children of Derry Area.
If anyone has any questions concerning registration, contact Barbie Jones at bjones@dasd.us or call 724-694-1400, ext 1377. Please also watch for information on the project in the Derry Diary section of the Bulletin and on social media. Thank you!
This announcement is from Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Briana Tomack:
“The (chamber) has announced that it will stage a book drive for local children in conjunction with Latrobe’s Holly Jolly celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4.
“Through Wednesday, Dec. 1, the chamber will be collecting new and slightly used children’s books to distribute to children as gifts during the annual Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe celebration.
“Books can be dropped off at the chamber’s Visitor and Information Center, located at 811 Ligonier St., Latrobe, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 1. The books will then be sorted and bagged by volunteers and be ready to be distributed on Dec. 4 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Holly Jolly celebration, where children will be gifted age-appropriate books by Santa’s helpers.”
For more information, contact Tomack at 724-537-2671.
