I would like to start this week’s column by wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! I hope you find joy, peace and happiness.
A free fitness program is being offered to all Derry Area students and families.
Every Monday through Thursday, Heather Krehlik and Sean Myers conduct a fitness workout to get kids up and moving after having to be on the computer all day.
Students in both the middle school and the elementary school are encouraged to attend, regardless of fitness levels — join the group and get a workout in. Families are also encouraged to participate. Workouts start at 4 p.m. and are not too long. They are meant to give everyone time for a little physical fitness, mental fitness and some socialization amongst members!
You may use the link below in order to sign up. If you have any questions, contact Krehlik or Myers at the school 724-694-8231, ext. 2303.
This program is possible through the afterschool program: https://sites.google.com/view/dasd-virtual-learning-library/winter-2020-registration
Beginning on Jan. 4, meals will be delivered throughout the Derry Area School District via school bus.
Meals will be delivered to the following areas: Rite Aid Pharmacy; Derry Community Center; Don Street, at Dogwood Acres; Front Street, at 29th Street, Brenizer; Raymond Avenue, at Murtha Way; Mitchell Drive, at Holiday Acres office; W. Main Street, at New Alexandria Community Center; Route 981, at Newhouse Road, and Route 982 at Billings Drive, Sundial.
The Derry Area School District board-approved school district calendar shows that district offices will be open for business on Wednesday, Dec. 30. But during the holiday vacation, and because of COVID-19, please be advised that all school building offices will be closed for in-person activity on Dec. 30.
You can still reach office personnel through the email or phone information below. Please call your child’s school office should you have any concerns. Contact information:
- Grandview — email at gv@dasd.us or phone 724-694-1401 option No. 4;
- Middle school — email at ms@dasd.us or phone 724-694-1401 option No. 3;
- High school — email at hs@dasd.us or phone 724-694-1401 option No 2.
Derry Area School District 21st CCLC Program Director Debbie Gray would like to share that the after-school program (aft3r@dasd) will be offered virtually throughout the month of December. Elementary students can join in on the fun from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday on days school are in session. Secondary students are invited to attend from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program is free to students in the Derry Area School District K-12. A variety of STE(A)M activities are planned daily.
To register, go to cclc.dasd.us. A follow-up email will be sent upon registration. Need more information? Email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us. Sign up today!
Looking for a unique and special gift for the person that is so difficult to buy for? We have a great gift idea for you! Give them the gift that continues giving, to children!
A unique opportunity to enrich the lives of the youngest amongst us with the gift of learning is Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, now available to the children of Derry Area School District! This program, established in 1995, provides quality, age appropriate books once a month to children from birth until their fifth birthday. The books are selected by a committee of education and child development experts. The books are free to the children and mailed directly to them each month.
Thanks to grants from Latrobe Elks Lodge No. 907 and the Derry Area School District Foundation, we are able to register our first group of recipients.
However, our goal is not to register some of our children. Our goal is to register every eligible child in Derry Area for this program.
We’re hoping to fund a large number of our recipients through sponsorships. It costs just $25 to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library. That’s less than $2.10 a month for a child to have a high-quality book mailed directly to his or her home! Anyone wishing to give the gift of books can send their donation to: Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982, North Chestnut Street Ext., Derry, PA 15627.Please memo your check “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” or “DPIL”.
Also, please include your email address so you can receive updates on the books that children receive each month and other facts about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, early literacy and events for Derry Area’s Pre-K population. For questions concerning donations, please contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us or call 724-694-2780, ext. 3312.
This is a unique and special way to impact the lives of our very youngest Trojans and help them improve their quality of life and chances for success in school and beyond. We hope everyone will find it in their hearts to give the gift of books to the youngest children of Derry Area.
If anyone has any questions concerning registration, please contact Mrs. Barbie Jones at bjones@dasd.us or call 724-694-1400, ext 1377. Please also watch for information and articles on the project in the Derry Diary and on social media. May you and yours have a blessed and happy holiday season!
Congratulations to Derry Area High School senior student-athletes Tara and Leah Perry on signing their letters of intent to participate in college athletes.
Both recently received academic and athletic scholarship, respectively.
Leah will attend Wheeling University, while Tara will attend Clarion University next fall.
Both girls are multiple sports letterwinners who have achieved many accomplishments in athletics and academics at Derry Area. They are the daughters of Kathy and Tom Perry.
Have a Merry Christmas and let’s go Steelers!
