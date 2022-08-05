A couple major events highlight this weekend in Derry Borough.
First, Derry’s Great Garage Sale will take place Aug. 5 through Aug. 6, while DARCee will hold its seventh annual car show Sunday, Aug. 7.
Hopefully, Mother Nature will cooperate with nice weather, much like the last few Railroad Days.
I’m particularly concerned because I will be this year’s DJ for DARCee’s car show.
Barbara Phillips wrote: “Kevin, we have 75 homes in and around Derry signed up for Derry’s Great Garage Sale on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6. Hope to see everyone out and about.”
The seventh annual DARCee Car Show will be held rain or shine from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles to arrive on the day of the show. Trophies will be awarded to the top three place-finishers in each class as well as Best of Show. Additionally, there will be three Kids Choice awards. Cost of the event is $6 if pre-registered by July 25 or $10 at the gate. There will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawing.
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way, which can be seen from the bridge, will be participating in Derry’s Great Garage Sale (look for signs).
Items available for sale are holiday decorations, women’s and men’s clothing, toys, books of all kinds, kitchen utensils/appliances, glassware, dishes, baskets, furniture, wall decor, a set of children’s left-handed golf clubs and bag, antiques and collectibles, exercise equipment, lamps and much more. The kitchen will be open for food and drink purchases.
There will be a Kona Ice fundraiser from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, near the agricultural building located on the Derry Area School District campus. This is a triple effort fundraiser to help out the Derry Area High School band, football program and cheerleaders. Come and help support our kids.
Just a few announcements from the New Alexandria Tax Office.
Per capita and school district property tax bills will be coming out soon.
For an added convenience, a tax office drop-off box has been installed near the entrance of the borough building, behind the Community Center.
The office will be open Tuesday, Aug. 9.
This message is from Derry Borough Tax Collector Kristin Kozar:
The Derry Borough Tax Office has new office hours. The office will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be additional hours on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during April and September. As always, taxes can also be mailed or dropped in the drop box on my porch at 312 W. 2nd Ave., Derry, PA 15627. Enjoy the rest of your summer.
This message is from Derry Township Tax Collector Debby Zello:
It’s that time of the year again. Your 2022 school real estate taxes were mailed out Tuesday, July 26. The office hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and we are closed noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. The office will be closed Friday, Aug. 12, and Monday, Aug. 15. A red lock box will be available for drop-off payments outside the tax office door, or payments can also be mailed to: Debby Zello Derry Twp. Tax Collector, 978 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627. If you have any questions, please call the office at 724-694-5115. Hope you’re staying healthy, safe and enjoying your summer.
The United Presbyterian Church, located at 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is celebrating its 200th anniversary. The following is a list of scheduled activities:
Open House to be held during the Community Knotweed Festival Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Open House will include a history display, PowerPoint of historic photographs, genealogy, collection of vintage Blairsville postcards, sanctuary tours, Grannies display, refreshments and more.
Church picnic and Men with Mixers auction will be Sunday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. Chicken, beverage and place settings will be provided. Those attending bring a dish to share. Men with Mixers auction will be held following the meal. Men of the church will prepare their favorite dessert/baked good items to be auctioned off. The proceeds will be sent to benefit Tackle Hunger (part of Souper Bowl of Caring). A sign-up sheet is available at the back of the sanctuary for those wishing to participate.
200th anniversary dinner and presentation Saturday, Sept. 17 (5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.) A catered dinner will be served for a nominal fee followed by a presentation on our first 200 years in ministry. Dinner by reservation only.
Bicentennial worship and luncheon Sunday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. A special bicentennial worship service will be held including bagpipes, special music and the Blairsville Brass Ensemble. Following the service, a soup, sandwich and salad luncheon will be served in Fellowship Hall.
200th anniversary concert Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.
This announcement is from Susannah Calvo for the last concert of the summer to be held Aug. 12 at the amphitheater – Scottdale Concert Band at 6:30 p.m.
(In case of inclement weather, concert will be canceled.)
Derry Diary items may be emailed
to Liberoni@aol.com.
