Derry Borough is set for a huge weekend beginning with the always popular Great Garage Sale, which takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and concluding with the eighth annual DARCee car show to be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Derry Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.
The weather looks to be cooperative, so it should make for a great weekend.
The Derry First United Methodist Church, located at 311 N. Ligonier St. (on the corner of state Route 217) in Derry, will be participating in Derry’s Great Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 4-5.
The church will have tables set up outside and in the garage. Clothing will be sold in the social hall.
A large variety of household items such as linens, home décor, furniture, books, toys, games, jewelry and holiday items will be for sale. There will be something for everyone!
In addition to the sale, lunch will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
$5 meal deals – which includes a ham barbecue sandwich, bag of chips and a bottle of water or can of pop – will be sold. You may purchase à la carte items as well. Prices are: sandwich $3; chips $1; Pepsi, Diet Pepsi or Ginger Ale $1, and bottled water $1.
All proceeds benefit the many ministries of the church.
Rhonda Smith, supervisor of New Alexandria Senior Center, would like to remind everyone that the New Alexandria Center for Active Adults is hosting a bingo Saturday, Aug. 19, at the center, located at 207 W. Main St., New Alexandria, PA 15670.
Doors open at 11 a.m. and lunch will take place at noon. Bingo begins at 1 p.m. For more information call 724-668-7055.
The Derry Area School District Foundation Amphitheater & Art Gallery’s 2023 Summer Concert Series will host its final concert Friday, Aug. 11.
The concert will take place at 6:30 p.m. and features Whole Lotta Shakin’ going on with Lee Alverson, featuring hits from various artists including Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis, Little Richard and the Beatles.
The Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club will host its first Car, Truck & Bike Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 138 Kingston Club Road Saturday, Aug. 26. A rain date is scheduled for Aug. 27.
First 100 entries receive a dash plaque. Top 20 Best of Show, three Veterans Choice and Kids Choice to be awarded.
In addition, there will be a DJ, basket raffle, lottery board and a 50/50 drawing. There is a $10 per entry donation. All proceeds benefit the Kingston Veterans Committee.
A message from Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Briana Tomack:
“The hot summer months are some of the busiest of the year here at the Chamber.
“This month, we’re hosting our 34th Annual Golf Classic and Dinner. On Aug.4, the SteelersFest at Latrobe event will be held prior to the Friday Night Lights Game at Memorial Stadium. And, last but not least, we finish with the Great American Banana Split Celebration. Since this marks the 10th celebration anniversary, we have some new and exciting activities planned. You can see the growing schedule of events, entertainment and vendors at bananasplitfest.com.
“These events bring our community together to celebrate our rich history at our beloved Arnold Palmer’s Latrobe Country Club, cheer on our favorite players in black and gold, and enjoy the deliciousness of our favorite summertime treat! We will continue our outreach to bring people to Latrobe and share the stories of our heritage, so our celebration will continue to grow and evolve as our region has for so many years.”
The Derry Area Historical Society (DAHS) is hosting an “Innkeeper’s Bites & Brews” at the historic Fulton House Museum, located at 357 Pittsburgh St. in New Derry.
The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 and features a smorgasbord of tasty appetizers by resident chef William Snyder III, as well as samplings of some of the Derry area’s finest restaurants and craft breweries, live music, historical guests and fun for the whole family.
Cost of the event is $20 per adults and $15 per child 10 and under.
Tickets must be purchased ahead of time as limited space is available.
In addition, the DAHS invites you to the 17th annual Lammas Day Celebration to be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Fulton House.
St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville is hosting a Gigantic Flea Market at the Dome, located at 100 Chappell Way, off Hillview Avenue, Derry Township, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 4-5.
Admission is free and there will be food and drinks.
Vendors are welcome. Tables can be purchased for $15 for one day, and $20 for two days.
For more information, call Cori Poklembo at 724-244-2735.
The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) has announced the introduction of two new weekly bingos. The DAPC has partnered with the Latrobe American Legion Post 515 to hold bingo every Tuesday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with registration beginning at 5 p.m., and bingo starting at 6 p.m. The bingo is open to the public and the Legion is featuring its pizza, which is also available for carryout.
On Wednesdays, the DAPC is holding bingo at the New Alexandria Firemen’s Club. Both bingos begin at 6 p.m. with registration at 5 p.m. The DAPC is also helping with an upcoming Bash fundraiser Sept. 24 for the New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department.
“We always look for ways to work with other groups in the community,” said DAPC President Sean M. Kemmerer. “The opportunity to support our veterans and first responders is one of the reasons our organization exists at all.”
The DAPC recently helped to raise $4,182 for Action for Animals Humane Society in Derry Township and $2,243 for the Indiana Women’s Flag Football League. In addition to the weekly bingos, the DAPC is also booking several fundraising events with other groups for the fall. There are plans for the DAPC to add several new “Blessing Boxes” in the area.
To learn more about the DAPC, to donate or to inquire about bingo, visit http://derryarea.org or http://facebook.com/DerryDAPC.
Lastly, one more announcement from the Derry Area Historical Society website:
“We are on the dawn of marking an important anniversary on the creation of Derry Township in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. A once in a lifetime opportunity that we can choose to pass by, or take the opportunity to showcase what our forefathers have gifted to us all by creating special memories for the future about all that is good in our beloved region by working together. Westmoreland County was founded on Feb. 26, 1773, and was the first county in the colony of Pennsylvania whose entire territorial boundary was located west of the Allegheny Mountains.
“Westmoreland County originally included the present-day counties of Fayette, Washington, Greene, and parts of Beaver, Allegheny, Indiana and Armstrong counties. It is named after Westmorland, a historic county of England. Since we are one of the largest and most historically important townships in Westmoreland County and because the anniversary of the founding of Derry Township is fast approaching, the responsibility of gathering community support is essential if the commemoration is to be a memorable and successful series of events.
“The Derry Area Historical Society is stepping up to take the lead in working toward broad community support for the commemoration. We are anxiously looking for other community groups and individuals who are willing to join us. Derry Township was established and organized by the Court of Quarter Sessions at the April term of the court held at Hannastown in 1775. 2025 is the 250th anniversary of the creation of our township. Our thoughts are that we could begin the celebration and commemorate the founding with a reenactment of the event at the Westmoreland County Historical Society Hanna’s Tavern Court House. We are certain that the Westmoreland County Historical Society would be a willing participant and assist in organizing the event.
“Beyond that depends on who in our community is willing to join together to make this a memorable and successful community-wide event. Our goal is not to mandate what should occur, but to facilitate those throughout the community who also realize the significance of this historic event. We are extending an open invitation to everyone who would like to see a resurrection of the community mindedness that many remember from our own childhood; where community events were organized and attended by all.
“How we proceed depends upon the commitment of all of us, our willingness to put aside any petty differences and work toward a rewarding set of memories for all of us. To promote our region and showcase the beauty of Derry Township is our ultimate goal. All community leaders, community groups, church groups, benevolent organizations, agricultural and athletic groups, as well as individuals, are welcome to join the discussion to be held at A.V. Germano Hall in Derry on Thursday, Aug. 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. It has been said that many hands make light work, and if we all pull together as a team, much can be achieved. So please mark your calendars, bring your ideas, and approach this landmark event with an open-minded cooperative attitude that will benefit us all.
“We hope to see you there!”
Sincerely,
The Board of Directors of the Derry Area Historical Society
Have a great weekend!
