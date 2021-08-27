It’s hard to believe that school is right around the corner, literally.
Yep, our littles ones will begin Monday, Aug. 30.
I would like to wish every student the best during the school year.
I’m praying that everything runs smoothly this year after suffering through the previous two school years because of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Having said that, I would also like to remind everyone to be extra careful when traveling on roads that are utilized by our school busses before and after school.
And as always, I would like to thank all of our school bus drivers from Smith Bus Company!
Our bus drivers do an excellent job year after year, and they certainly deserve our recognition.
* * *
Well, high school football is finally here. That’s right!
Our beloved Derry Area Trojans and head coach Vince Skillings will take the field 7 p.m. Friday against cross-town rival Greater Latrobe at Memorial Stadium in Latrobe.
If you are unable to attend, you can catch all the action on the Westmoreland Sports Network.
The pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. with play-by-play announcer John Flickinger and color analyst Bob Lisinski.
* * *
Before I begin with our announcements for this week, I like to remind everyone who wishes to put announcements in the Derry Diary that you may contact me via my email address, which is always located every week at the bottom of the column.
My email address is liberoni@aol.com.
I would like to thank everyone who contributes to this column week after week. Thank you!
* * *
This announcement was sent in to the Derry Diary by Pat Showalter, president of Derry Railroad Days Committee:
“Our 2021 Railroad Days Festival begins on the evening of Thursday Sept. 16, with our traditional Hobo Picnic at 5:30 p.m. in Railroad Heritage Park. Enjoy a bowl of Hobo Stew trackside while listening to music provided by Dave & DJ. “Remember — dressing in hobo fashion adds to the evening’s fun.
“We’ll keep the ball rolling from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday the 17th in the same location with a bonfire and the music of local band Brang Em Bring Em. Hot dogs and drinks will be sold.
“Saturday’s street fair follows a parade over Veterans Memorial Bridge at 10 a.m. Beacon Sound of Homer City has arranged a weekend of live music beginning at 11 a.m. and running until 8 p.m. Featured band Steel City Yacht Club will close out the evening. Don’t forget to visit our caboose gift shop for T-shirts and railroad-themed novelties. Food and craft vendors will be placed on Chestnut St and 2nd Avenue.
“Sunday morning brings our 5K Run/2.5-mile Fitness Walk at 9:30 a.m. Sign up at the race will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. To pre-register, visit our website at derryrailroaddays.com for a downloadable form or use the link there for electronic registering at runsignup.com. Sunday hours will be from noon to 5 p.m. with Saddle Up closing out the weekend’s activities.”
* * *
Borough officials plan to further discuss the projects and are expected to award a paving project bid at a special meeting Tuesday. Sept. 7, before Derry Borough Council’s regularly scheduled work session. The paving project could begin in late summer or early fall, officials said previously.
* * *
Derry Borough Municipal Authority Manager Amy Forsha said the authority is looking to hire a full-time water/wastewater operator trainee to work the afternoon shift (2:30 to 10:30 p.m.). For more details on the position, visit the authority website. A resume and cover letter can be emailed to manager@derrywater.com or mailed to Derry Borough Municipal Authority, Amy L. Forsha, Manager, 620 North Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Aug. 31.
* * *
Hillside United Methodist Church will host a sub sale 8 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18. The sub sale benefits Hillside United Methodist Church in memory of June Kellerman Ehman.
Cost of the subs are $9 and may per purchased at the following sites: Taylor Trucking (Torrance Road) and Blairsville Tractor Supply (across from old Red and White (4-way) in New Derry.
Subs are supplied by Ronaldo’s Pizza Barn.
* * *
Anita Kahl, a Derry resident, has written to the Diary with this message:
“We have started a free crochet class at Kingston Vets Club. The class is held every two weeks. Our next class is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 2.”
* * *
If anyone is interested in a free scholarship for pre-kindergarten at the Barbara Thompson Early Literacy, you may contact Megan Hilpert Silva for an application at 724-694-2514.
There are two fully paid scholarships available to eligible families, based on income guidelines as well as greatest financial need.
Families that have already applied for and are eligible for the DASD-Foundation Tuition Assistance, are still eligible to apply for this scholarship. Students are only eligible to receive one fully-paid scholarship or tuition assistance.
New enrollees who apply for and do not receive the scholarship have no commitment to attend BTELC for the 2021-22 school year.
Applications are due by Sept. 6.
* * *
This message is from the Derry Township Wrestling Club via its Facebook page:
“As we prepare for the new school year, the DTWC Board and Boosters Club is hopeful for a full DTWC season this winter. We are prepping to be ready for our wrestlers to return to the mats!
“If your wrestler is interested in the 2021-22 season with DTWC, please submit a pre-registration and Interest form no later than Oct. 1.
“Formal registration, additional information and safety updates will be communicated on its Facebook page, via Instagram, and via REMIND as able. Please check back frequently!”
* * *
Dolores Hitchman writes in to announce that the Derry Area High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th year reunion at 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at Denunzio’s Italian Chophouse, located at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Cost of the event is $35 per person. For more information, call Dee Hitchman at 724-7260335 or Rick Allison at 412-855-4356.
* * *
This announcement is an update from Lucy Byers. She had asked me to run this announcement again because there was some confusion as to which year it would be held:
“This class reunion will be in 2022. Please make a note if you plan on attending.
“The Derry Area High School class of 1970 will be holding a two-day special event from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Rosemary’s Country Kitchen and from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Latrobe Country Club, with a golf outing 11 a.m. Saturday at the Latrobe Country Club.
“Please place these dates on your upcoming calendar. More information will follow closer to the event. Hope to see you there!”
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be mailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.