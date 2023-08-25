It’s hard to imagine that another school year is upon us. It seems like yesterday that I had graduated (OK, not really).
Anyway, time goes by so quickly, and before we know, it will be cold and dark at 5 p.m. with snow flying in the air.
Having said that, Monday is the official start of school for most area students.
But before that happens, the backyard football rivalry between Greater Latrobe and Derry Area will take place 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Latrobe.
I would like to wish both teams the best of luck, but more so to the Trojans. After all, this is the Derry Diary.
Don’t forget that both the Derry Area and Greater Latrobe Interact clubs will conducting a Backyard Backpack Brawl before the game.
Interact students from each school will be accepting monetary donations at the stadium entrances. The money collected will go to the Latrobe Rotary Backpack Program, which is expanding this school year to include Derry Area elementary students.
***
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way, in Derry will host “Reverent Heart” Worship Band Sunday, Aug. 27, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The group will share its time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.
***
A spaghetti dinner and basket raffle fundraiser will be held to benefit Pauline Ridilla from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at AV Germano Hall (Derry Community Center).
Pauline has three different kinds of cancer. She has been a staple in the community for many years, always going above and beyond what is asked of her. She is always helping others despite her own struggles.
This fundraiser is an effort to help ease the burden of medical expenses associated with the disease.
Cost of the dinner is $10 and includes spaghetti, salad, roll, dessert and a drink. You may eat in or take out.
The basket drawings start at 3 p.m. You do not need to be present to win. A 50/50 drawing will also be held.
***
Got leftover clothing? You can help “Make a Difference.”
MAD is a local, Derry-based registered 501C3 charity that provides things such as free holiday meals for families in need. They also host the “Free Clothes for Kids” program that provides free clothing for school-aged children in need.
For the second year in a row, MAD will be set up at Derry’s Railroad Days.
Most of the clothing is provided by generous donations from people like you. To donate your leftover yard sale clothing, shoes (of any size), coats, or backpacks, call MAD at 724-694-6945 to make arrangements.
***
This is an updated message from the Derry Area Historical Society:
Have you bought your tickets for the Innkeeper’s Bites & Brews yet?
The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the historic Fulton House in New Derry. The event will feature a spread of hors d‘oeuvres by the Derry Area Historical Society’s resident chef as well as samplings of food and drinks from various local businesses. In addition, you can sample Four Seasons Brewing Co. Inc. and its restaurant Marino’s; Roundhouse Pizza, Rosemary’s Country Kitchen, Ianni’s New Derry/Babe’s, The Olde Spitfire Grille, Jaffre’s Stone Bar & Kitchen, Dino’s Sports Lounge in Unity Township, Derry Subway and more! You can also look forward to live music and historical speakers. You may also explore the grounds and buildings of the 1817 Fulton House. Join us as we celebrate another great year at the Derry Area Historical Society and thank our “innkeepers,” the people whose generous donations are the lifeblood of our society. We hope to see you there! Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 724-717-3187. Readers reading online can order tickets here.
***
Derry Area Historical Society is in need of raffle basket donations. If you can help by putting together a raffle basket or you have items or gift cards/gift certificates DAHS can use to make baskets, call 724-717-3187.
DAHS has several basket raffle fundraisers throughout the year at its events, the next occurring Sept. 9. Your donations are always welcome and appreciated.
***
Congratulations to Derry Future Farmers of America (FFA) students Paige Cole and Aubrianna McManamy for finishing as champions this week at Westmoreland Fair during the Market Lamb Show Tuesday night. Paige earned Champion Carcass Lamb with her lamb, “Titus.” Aubrianna earned Reserve Champion Carcass Lamb with her lamb, “Marbles.” Shout out to the multiple Derry FFA students showing various animals such as pigs, goats and rabbits this week at the fair.
***
The Derry Area girls track and field team was recently recognized as Shining Stars, which is a program formed by Westmoreland Sports Network and Smail Kia in Hempfield Township to recognize and support Westmoreland County student-athletes whose academics, community and athletic excellence shine the brightest. Two teams will be chosen as Shining Stars each season throughout the year with both receiving funding to assist their booster programs.
The girls track team had an exceptional season, making history not only within the program but also in Trojans athletics overall.
After achieving their second straight section title with an undefeated record in section play, the team entered the WPIAL Class AA team playoffs as underdogs against powerhouse South Park.
Derry Area defeated Waynesburg (105-45), Freedom (98-52) and tied South Park (75-75) but edged the Eagles on a nail-biting tiebreaker to clinch a spot in the WPIAL finals.
While falling short in the team championship, their achievement stood alone as they became the first Trojans girls team to contend for a WPIAL team title using the traditional playoff bracket system.
Individually, the team had six members qualify for WPIAL championship competition: Sophia Mazzoni, Jane Huss, Reigna Taylor, Sara Bungard, Ashley Baker and Mara Lewis.
The individual highlight of the post-season was Mazzoni’s historic performance.
The sophomore captured the WPIAL Class AA javelin championship at Slippery Rock University with a throw of 140 feet, 5 inches. Mazzoni followed that up by finishing second in the state tournament at Shippensburg University with a school record heave of 143 feet, 6 inches.
With many underclassmen on the roster, the future looks even brighter for the Trojans.
In recognition of its accomplishments, the Derry Area girls track and field team will be granted the Shining Stars recognition, entailing a $500 contribution to their booster organization courtesy of Smail Kia in Hempfield Township and the Westmoreland Sports Network.
***
Lastly, thank you to the Frontier Club for hosting a great family picnic for its membership, which was held Sunday at its property in Derry Township. Once again, I had the honor and privilege of being the musical entertainment. It’s always a fun time and great atmosphere!
Looking ahead, I will be the DJ at the Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club family picnic Saturday, Sept. 9. Hope to see you there!
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
