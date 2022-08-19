This announcement is from Derry Area School District 21st CCLC program director Tom Tatone:
The Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center After School Program will continue this year with K-12 in-person offerings. If you would like your child to participate, registration packets will be available at “Meet Your School Night.” Your child may also request one from their homeroom teacher when school begins and then turn it in to their homeroom teacher when it is completed. We encourage students to participate daily, but we will be flexible with dates that fit into your schedule. The program days and times are:
- Grandview Elementary: Monday-Thursday, after school until 6 p.m., and Friday, after school until 5 p.m.
- Derry Area MS and HS: Monday-Thursday, after school until 6 p.m. (no Friday program). The start date is Monday, Sept. 19, and runs through Friday, May 19, 2023.
Parents may pick up students or the school district will provide busing.
The program is planning to continue a variety of exciting enrichment opportunities in each building. New clubs and activities are being planned. Program activities typically include:
- Grandview Elementary — arts and crafts, STEAM projects, environmental education, Minecraft Club, fitness games, and a book club.
- Derry Area Middle School — Ag-Hort Club, STEM Club, Cooking Club, Karate Club, Model Railroad Club, arts and crafts, and physical fitness activities.
- Derry Area High School — STEAM Club, Arts and Crafts Club, Theater Arts Club, Ag-Hort Club, physical fitness activities, credit recovery, targeted math tutoring, and individualized research.
All three buildings offer homework time and assistance, academic enrichment, and a snack each day. Occasional presentations from experts representing Carnegie Science Center, PA DCNR, PSU Master Gardeners, and other regional science, history, and social service agencies also occur at all three program sites. Family activities and community outreach workshops will be offered as well. We hope that you and your child will consider this great opportunity and sign up. Thank you.
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way in Derry, will host “Reverent Heart” Worship Band during the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday, Aug. 28. The group will share their time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.
Derry Area’s Class of 1962 is having its class reunion at Rosemary’s Kitchen in New Derry from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 25. If you would like to attend, please call Jo Patterson at 724-539-8663.
Derry Railroad Days will take place in Derry Borough Sept.17-18, and Dan Schall writes in to remind everyone that the Railroad Days committee is still accepting vendor and parade applications.
Don’t forget the Great American Banana Split Celebration takes place this weekend, Aug. 19-21, in downtown Latrobe.
Derry Area Middle School students in grades six, seven and eight along with a parent are invited to meet your middle school teachers and follow your abbreviated schedule on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m.
Chromebooks will be available for pickup upon completion of the required paperwork by student and parent.
Just a few announcements from the New Alexandria Tax Office.
Per capita and school district property tax bills will be coming out soon.
For an added convenience, a tax office drop-off box has been installed near the entrance of the borough building, behind the Community Center.
The Derry Borough Tax Office has new office hours. The office will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be additional hours on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during April and September. As always, taxes can also be mailed or dropped in the drop box on my porch at 312 W. 2nd Ave., Derry, PA 15627. Enjoy the rest of your summer.
This message is from Derry Township Tax Collector Debby Zello:
It’s that time of the year again. Your 2022 school real estate taxes were mailed out Tuesday, July 26. The office hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and we are closed noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. The office will be closed Friday, Aug. 12, and Monday, Aug. 15. A red lock box will be available for drop-off payments outside the tax office door, or payments can also be mailed to: Debby Zello Derry Twp. Tax Collector, 978 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627. If you have any questions, please call the office at 724-694-5115. Hope you’re staying healthy, safe and enjoying your summer.
The United Presbyterian Church, located at 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is celebrating its 200th anniversary. The following is a list of scheduled activities:
A 200th-anniversary dinner and presentation Saturday, Sept. 17, (5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.) A catered dinner will be served for a nominal fee followed by a presentation on its first 200 years in ministry. Dinner by reservation only.
Bicentennial worship and luncheon Sunday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. A special bicentennial worship service will be held including bagpipes, special music and the Blairsville Brass Ensemble. Following the service, a soup, sandwich and salad luncheon will be served in Fellowship Hall.
200th-anniversary concert Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.
