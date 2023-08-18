A spaghetti dinner and basket raffle fundraiser will be held to benefit Pauline Ridilla from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at AV Germano Hall (Derry Community Center).
Pauline has three different kinds of cancer. She has been a staple in the community for many years, always going above and beyond what is asked of her. She is always helping others despite her own struggles.
This fundraiser is an effort to help ease the burden of medical expenses associated with the disease.
Cost of the dinner is $10 and includes spaghetti, salad, roll, dessert and a drink. You may eat in or take out.
The basket drawings start at 3 p.m. You do not need to be present to win. A 50/50 drawing will also be held.
This is an updated message from the Derry Area Historical Society:
Have you bought your tickets for the Innkeeper’s Bites & Brews yet?
The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the historic Fulton House in New Derry. The event will feature a spread of hors d‘oeuvres by the Derry Area Historical Society’s resident chef as well as samplings of food and drinks from various local businesses. In addition, you can sample Four Seasons Brewing Co. Inc. and its restaurant Marino’s; Roundhouse Pizza, Rosemary’s Country Kitchen, Ianni’s New Derry/Babe’s, The Olde Spitfire Grille, Jaffre’s Stone Bar & Kitchen, Dino’s Sports Lounge in Unity Township, Derry Subway and more! You can also look forward to live music and historical speakers. You may also explore the grounds and buildings of the 1817 Fulton House. Join us as we celebrate another great year at the Derry Area Historical Society and thank our “innkeepers,” the people whose generous donations are the lifeblood of our society. We hope to see you there! Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 724-717-3187. Readers reading online can order tickets here.
A drive-thru shot clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Derry Ag Fairgrounds Saturday, Aug. 19.
Shots include rabies ($12); DHPP/FVRCP ($15), and Bordetella ($15).
Three-year rabies vaccines must provide certificate of a prior vaccine.
Only cash or checks will be accepted. Identification will be required for all checks.
New Alexandria Activities Committee is hosting Movie Night at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Gray Wind Park. The movie is “E.T.”
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way, in Derry will host “Reverent Heart” Worship Band Sunday, Aug. 27, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The group will share its time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.
Got leftover clothing? You can help “Make a Difference.”
MAD is a local, Derry-based registered 501C3 charity that provides things such as free holiday meals for families in need. They also host the “Free Clothes for Kids” program which provides free clothing for school-aged children in need.
For the second year in a row, MAD will be set up at Derry’s Railroad Days.
Most of the clothing is provided by generous donations from people like you. To donate your leftover yard sale clothing, shoes (of any size), coats, or backpacks, call MAD at 724-694-6945 to make arrangements.
The Derry Presbyterian Church is hosting a quilt show during Derry Railroad Days Sept. 16-17. Anyone interested in having a quilt displayed should call 878-295-3326 or 724-694-5677 for further details. Leave a message with a call back phone number.
Lastly, I would like to thank St. Joe’s Social Club in Latrobe for having me as the DJ for its annual family club picnic held last Saturday. This is my favorite times of the year, as I have the opportunity to DJ a lot of outside community picnics. In addition, congratulations to the St. Joe’s Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League team on winning the playoff championship this past season!
St. Joe’s Social Club officers and staff members did an excellent job of hosting its family picnic Saturday. It was a fun time and a great atmosphere. Thank you for selecting me as your musical entertainment. Next up, I will be DJing the Frontier Club family picnic this weekend.
Have a great weekend!
