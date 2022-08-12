It appears that last weekend’s Derry’s Great Garage Sale and DARCee’s seventh annual car show were both successful in spite of Mother Nature’s occasional interruptions. Congratulations to both organizations.
Next up is Derry Railroad Days, which will take place Sept. 17 and 18 in Derry Borough.
***
Don’t forget the Great American Banana Split Celebration will take place Aug. 19-21 in downtown Latrobe.
***
Barbara Phillips writes in:
“Kevin, I want to thank everyone that either set up to sell or came out to buy for the sales Aug. 5-6. I hope everyone had an enjoyable experience and to see them again next year. The 2023 sale dates are Aug. 4-5.
Thank you for supporting us with posting all my updates.”
***
This announcement is from Marie McCandless:
Derry Lions Club and Friends of Keystone State Park will conduct a food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Keystone Farmers Market at the park.
Collected food will be delivered to Westmoreland County Food Bank.
Nonperishable food and no glass jars, please.
Suitable items for donation include cereal, tuna, fruit or vegetable juice, canned fruits or vegetables, pasta, peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, and canned soup.
***
Derry Area Middle School students in grades six, seven and eight along with a parent are invited to meet your middle school teachers and follow your abbreviated schedule on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m.
Chromebooks will be available for pickup upon completion of the required paperwork by student and parent.
***
The Derry Area School Board will hold a special meeting Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to have staff hired prior to the first in-service day Aug. 22.
***
Just a few announcements from the New Alexandria Tax Office.
Per capita and school district property tax bills will be coming out soon.
For an added convenience, a tax office drop-off box has been installed near the entrance of the borough building, behind the Community Center.
The office will be open Tuesday, Aug. 9.
***
This message is from Derry Borough Tax Collector Kristin Kozar:
The Derry Borough Tax Office has new office hours. The office will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be additional hours on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during April and September. As always, taxes can also be mailed or dropped in the drop box on my porch at 312 W. 2nd Ave., Derry, PA 15627. Enjoy the rest of your summer.
***
This message is from Derry Township Tax Collector Debby Zello:
It’s that time of the year again. Your 2022 school real estate taxes were mailed out Tuesday, July 26. The office hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and we are closed noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. The office will be closed Friday, Aug. 12, and Monday, Aug. 15. A red lock box will be available for drop-off payments outside the tax office door, or payments can also be mailed to: Debby Zello Derry Twp. Tax Collector, 978 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627. If you have any questions, please call the office at 724-694-5115. Hope you’re staying healthy, safe and enjoying your summer.
***
The United Presbyterian Church, located at 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is celebrating its 200th anniversary. The following is a list of scheduled activities:
Open House to be held during the Community Knotweed Festival Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Open House will include a history display, PowerPoint of historic photographs, genealogy, collection of vintage Blairsville postcards, sanctuary tours, Grannies display, refreshments and more.
Church picnic and Men with Mixers auction will be Sunday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. Chicken, beverage and place settings will be provided. Those attending bring a dish to share. Men with Mixers auction will be held following the meal. Men of the church will prepare their favorite dessert/baked good items to be auctioned off. The proceeds will be sent to benefit Tackle Hunger (part of Souper Bowl of Caring). A sign-up sheet is available at the back of the sanctuary for those wishing to participate.
200th anniversary dinner and presentation Saturday, Sept. 17 (5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.) A catered dinner will be served for a nominal fee followed by a presentation on our first 200 years in ministry. Dinner by reservation only.
Bicentennial worship and luncheon Sunday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. A special bicentennial worship service will be held including bagpipes, special music and the Blairsville Brass Ensemble. Following the service, a soup, sandwich and salad luncheon will be served in Fellowship Hall.
200th anniversary concert Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.
***
This announcement is from Susannah Calvo for the last concert of the summer to be held Aug. 12 at the amphitheater – Scottdale Concert Band at 6:30 p.m.
(In case of inclement weather, concert will be canceled.)
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
