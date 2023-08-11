Barbara Phillips writes in to the Diary with a thank-you message:
“Thanks to all the buyers and sellers who came out to support Derry’s Great Garage Sale Days. All of you made this a successful event for Derry. We look forward to seeing you all again at next year’s garage sale to be held Aug. 2-3.”
***
The Derry Area School District Foundation Amphitheater & Art Gallery’s 2023 Summer Concert Series will host its final concert Friday, Aug. 11.
The concert will take place at 6:30 p.m. and features Whole Lotta Shakin’ going on with Lee Alverson, featuring hits from various artists including Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis, Little Richard and the Beatles.
***
The Derry Area Historical Society (DAHS) is hosting an “Innkeeper’s Bites & Brews” at the historic Fulton House Museum, located at 357 Pittsburgh St. in New Derry.
The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 and features a smorgasbord of tasty appetizers by resident chef William Snyder III, as well as samplings of some of the Derry area’s finest restaurants and craft breweries, live music, historical guests and fun for the whole family.
Cost of the event is $20 per adult and $15 per child 10 and under.
Tickets must be purchased ahead of time as limited space is available.
In addition, the DAHS invites you to the 17th annual Lammas Day Celebration to be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Fulton House.
This free event is open to the public and will feature corn, hot dogs, craft vendors, a spinner, a blacksmith, free tours, a bonfire and more. The DAHS staff will guide your kiddos in making their very own cornhusk dolls to take home.
***
Lastly, one more announcement from the Derry Area Historical Society website:
“We are on the dawn of marking an important anniversary on the creation of Derry Township in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. A once in a lifetime opportunity that we can choose to pass by, or take the opportunity to showcase what our forefathers have gifted to us all by creating special memories for the future about all that is good in our beloved region by working together. Westmoreland County was founded on Feb. 26, 1773, and was the first county in the colony of Pennsylvania whose entire territorial boundary was located west of the Allegheny Mountains.
“Westmoreland County originally included the present-day counties of Fayette, Washington, Greene and parts of Beaver, Allegheny, Indiana and Armstrong counties. It is named after Westmorland, a historic county of England. Since we are one of the largest and most historically important townships in Westmoreland County and because the anniversary of the founding of Derry Township is fast approaching, the responsibility of gathering community support is essential if the commemoration is to be a memorable and successful series of events.
“The Derry Area Historical Society is stepping up to take the lead in working toward broad community support for the commemoration. We are anxiously looking for other community groups and individuals who are willing to join us. Derry Township was established and organized by the Court of Quarter Sessions at the April term of the court held at Hannastown in 1775. 2025 is the 250th anniversary of the creation of our township. Our thoughts are that we could begin the celebration and commemorate the founding with a reenactment of the event at the Westmoreland County Historical Society Hanna’s Tavern Court House. We are certain that the Westmoreland County Historical Society would be a willing participant and assist in organizing the event.
“Beyond that depends on who in our community is willing to join together to make this a memorable and successful community-wide event. Our goal is not to mandate what should occur, but to facilitate those throughout the community who also realize the significance of this historic event. We are extending an open invitation to everyone who would like to see a resurrection of the community mindedness that many remember from our own childhood; where community events were organized and attended by all.
“How we proceed depends upon the commitment of all of us, our willingness to put aside any petty differences and work toward a rewarding set of memories for all of us. To promote our region and showcase the beauty of Derry Township is our ultimate goal. All community leaders, community groups, church groups, benevolent organizations, agricultural and athletic groups, as well as individuals, are welcome to join the discussion to be held at A.V. Germano Hall in Derry on Thursday, Aug. 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. It has been said that many hands make light work, and if we all pull together as a team, much can be achieved. So please mark your calendars, bring your ideas, and approach this landmark event with an open-minded cooperative attitude that will benefit us all.
“We hope to see you there!”
Sincerely,
The Board of Directors of the Derry Area Historical Society
***
Caldwell Memorial Library is hosting a Kid’s Craft & Story Time from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16. Join them at CML for a fun end-of-summer sun craft and story time. To register for this craft and story time, stop by Caldwell Memorial Library or call 724-694-1401 ext. 3110.
***
A drive-thru shot clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Derry Ag Fairgrounds Saturday, Aug. 19.
Shots include rabies ($12); DHPP/FVRCP ($15), and Bordetella ($15).
Three-year Rabies vaccines must provide certificate of a prior vaccine.
Only cash or checks will be accepted. Identification will be required for all checks.
***
New Alexandria Activities Committee is hosting Movie Night at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Gray Wind Park. The movie is “E.T.”
***
Got leftover clothing? You can help “Make a Difference.”
MAD is a local, Derry-based registered 501C3 charity that provides things such as free holiday meals for families in need. They also host the “Free Clothes for Kids” program which provides free clothing for school-aged children in need.
For the second year in a row, MAD will be set up at Derry’s Railroad Days.
Most of the clothing is provided by generous donations from people like you. To donate your leftover yard sale clothing, shoes (of any size), coats, or backpacks, call MAD at 724-694-6945 to make arrangements.
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
