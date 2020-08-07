The Derry Great Garage Sale takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8.
According to spokeswoman Barbara Phillips, there are more than 70 addresses listed to sell in and around the borough, some of which will be open on Sunday as well. Lists and maps will be available to each seller to pass along to buyers.
* * *
At Thursday’s Derry Area School Board meeting, board president Dave Krinock was excited to mention that the district’s Summer Feeding Program has served 120,793 meals during the COVID-19 pandemic to our Derry Area School District students. Krinock gave praise to everyone involved who has helped to make the program a huge success.
“The school board would like to thank Gwen Kozar and the cafeteria staff for all their hard work and dedication since March,” Krinock said. “They’ve gone non-stop, and sometimes it seemed as if they were forgotten, but we want to let them know that it hasn’t been forgotten.”
Likewise, at last week’s meeting, Krinock publicly thanked Greater Latrobe Assistant Superintendent Mike Porembka for inviting Derry Area school officials to a seminar at Greater Latrobe, which was hosted by five local doctors who provided COVID-19 facts and information concerning pediatric-age kids.
“I thought it was nice of Porembka to invite us, and we appreciate it because we’re all in the same business of educating kids and giving them the best we can,” Krinock said. “There’s a nexus between Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier, and that is the vocational school (EWCTC). We all have to learn to start working together as one. Whether people like it or not, the vocational school ties all three districts together, and we have to learn to use that.”
* * *
Derry Township Tax Collector Debby Zello writes in to remind everyone that taxes were mailed out last week:
“Hope this finds everyone staying safe and healthy. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the tax office remains closed to the public. All tax payments must be mailed directly to the tax office. If a paid receipt is requested, you need to include the entire statement along with a self addressed envelope. There are no changes in due dates for the school real estate taxes. The county/township 2% discount period has been extended until Aug. 31.
The Face period is Sept. 1 through Dec. 31. The penalty period was eliminated for 2020 for the county township taxes. We are available at the office from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer any further questions you may have. Enjoy the remainder of your summer!”
* * *
Derry Area High School senior parking registration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Aug. 10.
Seniors only may register for a parking space at the front entrance of the high school. Spaces are limited and will be assigned by number on a first come basis. To receive your space you must have the following: Vehicle make, model year and color; license plate number; driver’s license number, and $5. This is for seniors only!
* * *
The Derry Volunteer Fire Company is sponsoring “Fish Fry Fridays” from 4 to 7 p.m. at A.V. Germano Hall, located at 100 West Second St., Derry Borough.
The menu consists of fish sandwich, $7; shrimp (5) $6; pierogi, $2; cole slaw, $1; haluski, $2; mac-n-cheese, $2; twice-baked potato, $2; French fries, $2; French fries with cheese, $3, and bottled water or pop, $1.
* * *
The Derry Borough Municipal Authority and Derry Borough are sponsoring a coloring contest. If you would like a copy of the coloring page emailed to you, please email: manager@derrywater.com.
All entries must be returned to Derry Community Pool by Aug. 9. Winner will receive a four-pack of daily pool passes!
* * *
Action For Animals Humane Society is hosting a Drive-Thru Shot Clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Derry Township Agricultural Fairgrounds, located along Route 982 in New Derry.
Shots include: Rabies: $9 per shot/DHPP, Bordetella, FVRCP: $15 per shot, per pet, and Feline Leukemia shots $18 per pet.
Due to recent changes with COVID-19, it has been decided to no longer allow patrons in the facility. All visits must have an appointment. AFA hopes that everyone understands that their new way of business is to protect the employees/patrons. This helps to keep employees healthy so that all the homeless animals in the facility continue to receive the best quality of care possible. Also, newspaper is always needed at AFA! There is a drop-off box outside (painted dog box).
* * *
The Chestnut Ridge Post 444 Veterans of Foreign Wars in Derry is still accepting donations for the Flag Pole project, which is planning to place a 30-foot flag pole at the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Derry. The post is hoping to dedicate it on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, in honor of area veterans, present, future and past.
Donations can be sent or dropped off at Derry Credit Union, 160 East First Ave., Derry.
The Derry VFW is still an active post, supporting veterans in the Derry Area. The post has a trained service officer, who can and will help any veteran with any issues they may have. As with all other organizations, the post is looking for new members. If interested, the post meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Derry American Legion.
Any questions, call post quartermaster Chris Johnston at 724-694-2538. For information, go to www.VFW.org. The post would like to thank everyone who has donated.
* * *
The Derry Area School District Summer Feeding Program will be ending Friday, Aug. 14. The last day for truck deliveries is Friday, Aug. 31, but the program will continue to serve meals from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Middle School Cafeteria Drive-Thru.
Meals will continue to be delivered to the New Alexandria and Blairsville areas.
If you have any questions, you may contact the office of Derry Area School District Food Service Director Gwen Kozar at 724-694-1401, ext. 1442 or gkozar@dasd.us.
* * *
The 2020 Great American Banana Split Celebration has moved online this year because of current circumstances. Instead of a weekend event, the event will be streamed on Aug. 25 to coincide with National Banana Split Day from our Facebook page and website. There is already a lot planned, but the celebration could use your help with a few things.
Here are eight ways you can support the celebration:
- Help find entertainers — We are looking for more musical guests, variety show performers, comedians, or other talent who would be willing to do a set of 10 minutes. Since these will be pre-recorded pieces, the entertainer can be from anywhere in the world. So that friend who lives across the country that has an amazing voice? Invite them!
- Register for the Banana Run — the Banana Run includes 1 mile, 5k, and 10k races, and they all can be done from the comfort of your favorite neighborhood route. There’s also some sweet swag with a banana running away from a COVID-19 virus.
- Tell me someone who is always hungry — We need six people who live within driving distance of an Eat’n Park Restaurant to compete in this year’s pie eating contest. The rules are pretty simple; eat an entire banana creme pie, crust and all, in the fastest time to be named this year’s champion.
- Get an original banana split — if you live in western Pennsylvania, find your closest Valley Dairy Restaurant to order a banana split as close to the original as you’ll find. You’re guaranteed to get split worthy of an Instagram post.
- Solicit sponsorships — Money is tight this year, we know, and so we’ve adjusted some prices to help make it affordable to businesses that want to promote themselves or had money allocated for other events that have canceled. Some sponsorships are as low as $75.
- Tune in — This one is super easy to do: Join the broadcast on Aug. 25, with your family for everything we have planned. You should also invite your extended family, friend, neighbors, clients, pen pals, and Tik Tok followers.
- Have ice cream shipped to your door: Penn State’s Berkey Creamery is selling a flavor pack of six pints — two each of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry — ice cream to your door whether that’s here or across the country. And save 10% with code FESTIVAL2020.
- Interact on Facebook — All month long there will be posts about the celebration and everything happening. Like, comment and share to help get the event out to a wider audience.
* * *
Have a wonderful Derry Great Garage Sale weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
