It goes without saying that the big attraction happening this weekend in our community is none other than Derry’s Great Garage Sale.
Barbara Phillips and company has been working extremely hard preparing for this year’s event.
The garage sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 7. Phillips mentioned that more than 80 sellers are signed up.
“Some sellers will have lists and maps and I will have them at 241 W. Owens Ave., Derry, as well. We hope to see you there this weekend,” Phillips said.
* * *
Congratulations to the Derry Area Revitalize Corporation (DARCee) on its 6th Annual Car and Truck Show held last Saturday at the Derry Community Park.
The event was once again a huge success. The atmosphere was perfect as well as the weather.
The crowd was large, the cars were amazing, and the food booths (Rosemary’s Kitchen, Chef Dato’s Table, and Barry McMaster’s Italian Ice stand) were fantastic. Additionally, DJ Brian Zemba played great music and did an outstanding job. A lot of people are looking forward to next year’s show.
* * *
Sean Kemmerer, founder of the Derry Area Philanthropy Committee, posted this important announcement:
“We have our first Blessing Box! A huge thank you to Audley for such awesome work. The DAPC is going to work on painting and labeling, and then we will find a home for it!
“If you would like to donate to the DAPC to help cover the cost of materials, it would be greatly appreciated. The price of lumber is still pretty high! We estimate the cost to be around $200 per box, and our goal is to place three throughout the Derry Area.
“Donations can made online via PayPal at http://paypal.me/derryarea or http://venmo.com/derryarea.
“Checks can be mailed to: DAPC, P.O. Box 84, New Alexandria, PA 15670.”
* * *
This message comes from Cliff Bratton via his Facebook post:
“We would like to send a thank you to everybody who shared our post about cutting lawns and raising money for the Derry KIND closet. Also, thank you to all of the people who reached out and donated. As of today, we raised about $730 dollars. Anybody can still donate by donating through PayPal or myself. If you would like to donate supplies, you may do so by getting in touch with the Derry Area guidance counselors, but they can only take clothes in November! I still have some collecting to do, but it’s not too late to donate. Again, thank you everybody and we look forward to doing this again. We would also like to wish the kids good luck on back to school this year.”
* * *
This next announcement also comes via Facebook. It is from Manna Richards:
“Want an easy way to help support your Trojan football teams? Save your Chick-fil-A receipts from Westmoreland Mall and Eastgate plaza, and turn them into one of the booster members or even message me, and I can meet you to gather them. We can turn the receipts into food for feeding our players throughout the season.”
* * *
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at 108 Presby Way and the corner of Chestnut Street, will be participating in Derry’s Great Garage Sale, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and from 8 a.m. until sold out on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Saturday will be “Fill a Bag for a $1, excluding jewelry and half off on all other items. Items available include: glassware, kitchenware, bedding and blankets, home décor, jewelry, children’s toys, women’s clothing, lamps, books, Christmas decorations, collectables, vintage furniture and pictures. The kitchen will be open to serve hotdogs with/without sauerkraut at $1 each. Bottled water is 50 cents. Watch for signs!
* * *
This message is from Derry Soccer organization:
“Hello everyone!
We are so excited for the start of this fall season! I know this is a lengthy email, but please read for all of the important information! This season we are trying to start earlier with teams and coaches to help the uniform and picture process. I wanted to communicate those dates to everyone interested!
“Early bird registration ends on Aug. 9. Regular registration will continue until Aug. 14. Late registration fees will be added starting on Aug. 16.
“U12 (under 12) will have their skills assessment on Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. U9 (under 9) will have their skills assessment on Aug. 14th at noon.
“Soccer practices will start Aug. 23 and the schedule will be the same as last season. U6 (under 6) and U12 (under 12) are Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. U9 (under 9) and U18 (under 18) are Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at noon.
“In order to complete the skills assessment and uniform process on time, we are in need of parent volunteers as coaches and team parents. We need to have two coaches and one team parent for each team. Each coach will get a jersey and be responsible for practices and games. We will have a coaches meeting and we have a booklet to help parents understand what to teach the players. The team parent will help communicate the schedule as well as snack days. Please message me on remind or reply to this email if you are interested!
“Each team is in need of a jersey sponsorship. If you or someone you know is interested in sponsoring, please direct them to our email, derrysoccer217@gmail.com.
“We can’t wait to see everyone!! Keep on kickin.’ In addition, the organization also announced Info fo fall soccer.Signups are now open online, and in-person registration will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 11.”
* * *
The Derry Volunteer Fire Company will hold a sub sale on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Derry Laundromat and Blair’s Tavern. Cost of the subs are $8. The fire department thanks you for your continued support.
* * *
The Derry Area High School Class of 1991 will be holding its 30-year class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Loyalhanna Knights of Columbus, located at 940 Brennan Ave., Latrobe, at 5 p.m.
Cost is $25 per person and includes a buffet dinner, beer/seltzers, nonalcoholic beverages and a DJ. Tickets are prepay only via Venmo or check. All payment is due by Aug. 20. See Facebook Derry Area Class of 1991 page or contact Misty (Bailey) Bhatnagar at mistymaya@comcast.net or 412-721-6527 for more information.
* * *
This announcement is from Larry Kean:
“Coles Cemetery Association Board of Directors kindly reminds all those who walk dogs on cemetery property, all dogs must be on a leash and owners must pick up after their dogs. In addition, please be aware the landscapers are not required to move any floral tributes during the trimming process. Please be respectful to others when visiting the cemetery.”
* * *
Derry Township Tax Collector Debby Zello has an important announcement:
“Beginning Aug. 1, tax office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is closed from 12 to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Also, the office will be closed Friday, Aug. 13. A locked payment box is located outside the tax office and is available as long as the administration building is open. Payments accepted by check or money order. If you have any questions, please call the office at 724-694-5115.
“The 2021-22 per capita tax will be mailed out the beginning of August. Take note the Derry Area School Board and Derry Township Supervisors have approved the following changes to the per capita payment dates. The discount amount is due by Sept. 30. Face amount is due by Nov. 30 and penalty until Dec. 31. On Jan. 1, 2022, all unpaid per capita taxes will be turned over to Berkheimer for collection. ALL PER CAPITA TAXES MUST BE PAID BY DEC. 31. If you do not receive your real estate or per capita tax statement, please contact the office so we can provide one for you.
“Also, if a person’s bank requested their statement before July 1, we will be sending their statement straight to their bank.
“Thank you! Stay healthy and safe.”
* * *
This message comes from Megan Hilpert Sliva:
“Hey everyone, the Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center is getting ready for fall classes, if you are interested in enrolling please message, email or call 724-694-2514 for more information. You may also email Megan at Msliva@dasd.us.”
The Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center offers preschool for kiddos 3 to 4 years old, and pre-kindergarten for kids 4 to 6 years old.
* * *
Attention parents/guardians of future kindergarteners:
Now is the time to begin the process of enrolling your child in Derry Area School District kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. Children who are 5 years old on or before Aug. 30 are eligible.
Completing the enrollment process now not only helps us plan our resources appropriately, but it also gets you and your child on our contact list to receive invitations to several upcoming kindergarten readiness events you do not want to miss.
Kindergarten registration is completed electronically through a link located on our district website. Go to dasd.us and click on “Our Schools,” “Grandview Elementary,” “Parents” and then “Kindergarten Registration” to access the online registration form.
In order for your child to be enrolled for kindergarten, please complete the online registration form AND provide the required documentation. Parents/guardians may submit documents by uploading them to the registration site at http://registration.dasd.us, emailing them to wciocco@dasd.us, or dropping them off at the Grandview office.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be mailed to liberoni@aol.com.
