One question that has been looming around the community lately is whether or not the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) will move forward with fall sports this season.
That question will most likely be answered today, Aug. 21, when the PIAA meets to announce its decision.
So, what do you think will happen? Do you think high school athletes should participate in fall sports this season? Do you think students should attend school in-person or online? What if students are forced to attend school online, but are permitted to participate in sports?
And lastly, do you even care?
Whatever your answers may be, it’s obvious that everyone’s opinions will be different, and that’s what makes the world go around or round (whichever you prefer).
* * *
In case you haven’t noticed, St. Anthony’s Society Social Club in Bradenville recently installed brand new playground equipment at its fairground. The club recently received a $50,000 state grant and added additional funds to make it all possible. The playground equipment consists of sliding boards, monkey bars, climbing ladders, tunnels, a swing set and much more.
The equipment was installed with the help of Derry Township Supervisors Chairman Vince DeCario and his crew. The social club plans to add more additions and upgrades to the facility in the future. The playground is open from 9 a.m. until dusk. Recently, I had the opportunity to take a few pictures at the playground, and it was nice to see kids from all around the area, including Altoona, playing and having fun on the equipment.
* * *
There seems to have been a little confusion concerning this announcement the past few weeks. Hopefully this week’s announcement from Derry Township Tax Collector Debby Zello will help to clear things up:
“Hope this finds everyone staying safe and healthy. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the tax office remains closed to the public. ALL tax payments must be mailed directly to the tax office. If a paid receipt is requested, you need to include the entire statement along with a self addressed envelope. THERE ARE NO CHANGES IN THE DUE DATES FOR THE RECENTLY MAILED FALL/SCHOOL REAL ESTATE TAX BILLS.
“The 2020 spring county/township real estate tax bills 2% discount period has been extended to Aug. 31, 2020. The face period for the 2020 county/township real estate tax is Sept. 1 through Dec. 31. The penalty period was eliminated for 2020 for the county/township taxes. We are available at the office from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer any further questions you may have. Enjoy the remainder of your summer!”
* * *
The Chestnut Ridge Post 444 Veterans of Foreign Wars in Derry is still accepting donations for the flag pole project, which is planning to place a 30-foot flag pole at the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Derry.
The post is hoping to dedicate it on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, in honor of area veterans, present, future and past.
Donations can be sent or dropped off at Derry Credit Union, 160 East First Ave., Derry.
The Derry VFW is still an active post, supporting veterans in the Derry Area. The post has a trained service officer, who can and will help any veteran with any issues they may have.
As with all other organizations, the post is looking for new members.
If interested, the post meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at the Derry American Legion.
Any questions, call post quartermaster Chris Johnston at 724-694-2538. For information, go to www.VFW.org. The post would like to thank everyone who has donated.
* * *
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Derry Area students in grades 11 and 12 who attend Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) will be permitted to drive to school at the career and technology center.
This will require a special permission form be obtained through the high school office. Parental signatures are required as well as a current parking pass. Along with this privilege, Derry Area student drivers may take one other Derry Area student with them to EWCTC, provided the permission forms for both the Derry Area students are filled out properly with signatures of the driver’s parent/guardian and passenger’s parent/guardian and returned to the office.
Permission forms will be available in the main office of the high school.
* * *
Derry Area School District’s 21st Century Community Learning Center Program (CCLC) Director Debbie Gray writes in to share information about the after-school program best known as “aft3r@dasd”.
The program is set to begin virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Features of the program include: Academic Enrichment, Coding, Graphic Design, Homework Help, Service Learning, Social Emotional Learning, STEM/STEAM Activities, Targeted Tutoring, Technology Support and more.
To register, you may go online to cclc.dasd.us. Once you have registered, a follow up email will be sent to you to confirm.
For more information, email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us.
Sign up today!
* * *
Derry Borough is looking for a part-time zoning/code enforcement officer, according to Derry Borough Council vice president Al Checca.
Applicants will be required to administer and enforce the municipal zoning and code ordinances with the ability to have understanding of ordinances for zoning and other borough code. Independent and evaluative thinking is necessary.
Applicants are required to have the ability to read, interpret, and analyze borough codes, ordinances and regulations. In addition, applicants must have the ability to present information, communicate effectively both verbally and in writing, and to interpret plans. Applicants must be able to work well with others, have a valid state driver’s license with a safe driving record, and excellent computer skills.
Some evening hours will be required at least once a month to meet with council. Flexible working hours will be available and will include approximately 36 hours per month. Interested candidates should submit resumes to the Derry Borough Office, Re: Code Enforcement/Zoning, 114 E. Second Avenue, Derry, PA 15627.
* * *
Derry Borough Council is accepting letters of interest for one council vacancy and a vacancy board chairman until 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at the Derry Borough Office, located at 114 East Second Ave., Derry.
* * *
Derry Borough Council meetings will hold its work sessions and regular monthly meetings for the remainder of 2020 at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at A.V. Germano Hall, located at 100 W. Second St., Derry.
Work sessions are scheduled for Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 1. The regular monthly meetings are set for Sept. 8, Oct. 13, Nov. 17 and Dec. 8.
* * *
The United States Census Bureau have resumed door to door field data operations and will continue through Sept. 30, 2020.
The Census Bureau employees will have multiple identification items which should be visible.
Items include: Official identification card with name, picture and expiration date; an iPhone or laptop and canvas bag, displaying the Census Bureau logo, and a personal identification card.
Make sure you ask for identification prior to opening your door. The Census Bureau should never come into your house or request to come into your house. If someone requests to come into your house, do not let them in, and notify the police.
* * *
The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is collecting gently worn, used and new shoes to raise money for educational programs.
All you have to do is clean out your closet of shoes you no longer wear, that are still in good condition. Shoes can be donated at the Chamber Visitors Center at 811 Ligonier St. in downtown Latrobe, Latrobe Chevrolet-Ford and all Valley Dairy locations.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.