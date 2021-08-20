Don’t forget that the Great American Banana Split Celebration will take place this weekend in the City of Latrobe. There will be a lot of fun-filled activities and events for everyone of all ages.
Hopefully, the weather will cooperate!
For a complete list of all activities and scheduled events, check out the Great American Banana Split Facebook page at bananasplitfest.com
* * *
The message is from Derry Area School District athletic director Brett Miller. It is in regard to Community Recreation Program Coordinators concerning the use of facilities by community programs:
“As we progress toward the 2021-22 school year, it has become apparent that COVID-19 will continue to impact our operations as a school district and community. Although the ongoing pandemic will hinder our ability to operate normally, we understand that the Derry Area School District campus serves as the hub of activity for our stakeholders. At this time, the school district will allow community recreation programs to utilize our indoor and outdoor facilities. Please keep the following items in mind when planning/preparing:
1. The high school auxiliary gym is currently utilized as a cafeteria and will be unavailable for use.
2. At any time, the school district may be forced cancel some or all of your competitions, tournaments, or practices in the event of a school wide shut down due to COVID-19.
3. In-season and out-of-season varsity athletic programs take precedence in scheduling athletic facilities. Therefore, your approved practice schedule may need modified.
4. In the event a student or coach reports a confirmed case of COVID-19, you must contact the athletic office so facilities can be deep cleaned.”
* * *
This announcement is an update from Lucy Byers. She had asked me to run this announcement again because there was some confusion as to which year it would be held:
“This class reunion will be in 2022. Please make a note if you plan on attending.
“The Derry Area High School class of 1970 will be holding a two-day special event from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Rosemary’s Country Kitchen and from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Latrobe Country Club, with a golf outing 11 a.m. Saturday at the Latrobe Country Club.
“Please place these dates on your upcoming calendar. More information will follow closer to the event. Hope to see you there!”
* * *
Dolores Hitchman writes in to announce that the Derry Area High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th year reunion at 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at Denunzio’s Italian Restaurant, located at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Cost of the event is $35 per person. For more information, call Dee Hitchman at 724-7260335, or Rick Allison at 412-855-4356.
* * *
This message is from the Derry Township Wrestling Club via its Facebook page:
“As we prepare for the new school year, the DTWC Board and Boosters Club is hopeful for a full DTWC season this winter. We are prepping to be ready for our wrestlers to return to the mats!
“If your wrestler is interested in the 2021-22 season with DTWC, please submit a pre-registration and Interest form no later than Oct. 1.
“Formal registration, additional info, and safety updates will be communicated on its Facebook page, via Instagram, and via REMIND as able. Please check back frequently!”
* * *
If anyone is interested in a free scholarship for prekindergarten at the Barbara Thompson Early Literacy, you may contact Megan Hilpert Silva for an application at 724-694-2514.
There are two fully paid scholarships available to eligible families, based on income guidelines as well as greatest financial need.
Families that have already applied for and are eligible for the DASD-Foundation Tuition Assistance, are still eligible to apply for this scholarship. Students are only eligible to receive one fully-paid scholarship or tuition assistance.
New enrollees who apply for and do not receive the scholarship have no commitment to attend BTELC for the 2021-22 school year.
Applications are due by Sept. 6.
* * *
This announcement is from Barry Holden’s Facebook page:
“Don’t forget to check out the area’s most unique Truck, Car and Equipment Show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, at the New Alexandria Lions Club Demo Derby Grounds.
“You’ll see big rigs, show trucks, work trucks, custom cars, pick up trucks, hot rods, classic cars, race cars, fire trucks, military vehicles, and just about anything else with wheels!! It’s our 14th annual show and it is always a great time for all! Registration and admission are free!”
* * *
Congratulations to Matt Roble for being named an instructor at Practice Makes Perfect Studio in Pittsburgh.
Matt is a percussionist and educator from Latrobe. A graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Music Education from Penn State University. While attending Penn State, he was a member of the Penn State Blue Band Percussion Section for four years and also performed in the Percussion Ensemble, Mallet Ensemble, Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band.
Matt is a music teacher in the Derry Area School District where he teaches 6th through 12th grade instrumental music and is the director of the high school marching band among other responsibilities. He is also a founding member and Cymbal Section Leader for the Pittsburgh Steeline, the official drumline of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He performs at every home Steelers football game, as well as various community parades and events in the Pittsburgh area. Matt is very excited to join the many talented teachers in the Practice Makes Perfect Studio!
* * *
Derry Railroad Days is right around the corner. The annual event is set to take place Sept. 18-19. The two-day celebration will kickoff with a parade to be held 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18. Stay tuned for more information and don’t forget to mark your calendars. Vendors and sponsors may obtain the proper forms by visiting the Derry Railroad Days Facebook page.
The Hobo picnic is scheduled to take place 5:30 p.m. at the caboose on Thursday, Sept. 16. There will be a bonfire at the caboose from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Hot dogs and drinks will be sold as well. Music entertainment will be provided by “Brang ‘em Bring ‘em.”
* * *
I thought this next message was worth sharing. It comes from Dainty Pastry Shoppe Facebook page:
As many of you know, the bakery caught fire late last night. We had closed hours before, and thankfully, no one was injured. Still, the damage is extensive. We are shocked and devastated.
Although we are unsure of what the near future looks like for the bakery, we are certain of a few things.
First, we know that the firefighters, police, and medical professionals showed incredible courage and skill. Firefighters from Latrobe and the surrounding areas showed up quickly and immediately took control of the flames. They also managed to salvage some cherished family photos that no insurance money could have replaced.
Second, we know we are resilient. Our bakery has been opened for 74 years. We’ve faced many obstacles, and we’ve bounced forward from each of them. Despite the fire damage, the bakery is still standing, and we plan to continue to stand as a pillar of the Latrobe community in whatever way we can.
Our doors will be closed for now. We’ll need time, and we may need some help. We’ll keep you updated on what we need. For now, we are simply grateful to be part of a community that has never wavered in their support.
Thank you.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be mailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.