Derry’s Great Garage Sale turned out to be a great success last weekend, as nearly a hundred sellers participated in the annual event. On top of that, you couldn’t have asked for better weather.
Barbara Phillips, who helped spearhead this year’s project, wrote in to the Diary to thank everyone involved.
“We loved hosting you and hope to see you again next year,” Phillips said.
Phillips also wanted to give special thanks to Sharon Hofmann Todd and Candace Davis.
Additionally, she thanked Fat Dog Graphics for providing the yard signs.
* * *
The Derry Borough Municipal Authority’s monthly meeting set for Wednesday, Aug. 19, will be conducted via the zoom internet platform. If you would like a meeting invitation please email manager@derrywater.com for more information.
* * *
As you probably are aware, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) has postponed the first official practice date of fall sports from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24, for middle school and varsity sports. The purpose of this delay is to provide more time for the PIAA to discuss fall sports. At this time, Derry Area School District teams will continue with their off-season voluntary workouts. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
* * *
The Cooperstown community in Derry Township is hosting a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 15. A list of yard sales may be picked up at 2958 Raymond Ave.
* * *
Derry Area Youth Athletic Association soccer program has decided to run a modified season this fall. Each age group will have an assigned night and will spend the evening playing games between the kids. If you’re planning on participating this season, it is asked that you pre-register on the Derry Soccer Facebook page and using the Survey Monkey link.
Cost is $5 per kid per session. Collected fees are helping Derry Soccer maintain Paskovitch Field during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pick-up games at Paskovitch Field will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Aug. 25. The age groups are as follows: 3-6 years of age, Tuesdays; 7-11 years of age, Wednesdays, and 12-18 years of age, Thursdays.
* * *
The PIAA has postponed the first official practice date from August 17th to August 24th for middle school and varsity sports. The purpose of this delay is to provide more time for the PIAA to discuss fall sports. At this time, our teams will continue with their off-season voluntary workouts. Information will continue to be provided as it becomes available.
* * *
Derry Township Tax Collector Debby Zello would like to remind everyone that taxes were mailed out last week: “Hope this finds everyone staying safe and healthy. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the tax office remains closed to the public. All tax payments must be mailed directly to the tax office. If a paid receipt is requested, you need to include the entire statement along with a self addressed envelope. There are no changes in due dates for the school real estate taxes. The county/township 2% discount period has been extended until Aug. 31.
“The face period is Sept. 1 through Dec. 31. The penalty period was eliminated for 2020 for the county township taxes. We are available at the office from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer any further questions you may have. Enjoy the remainder of your summer!”
* * *
The Chestnut Ridge Post 444 Veterans of Foreign Wars in Derry is still accepting donations for the Flag Pole project, which is planning to place a 30-foot flag pole at the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Derry. The post is hoping to dedicate it on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, in honor of area veterans, present, future and past.
Donations can be sent or dropped off at Derry Credit Union, 160 East First Ave. in Derry.
The Derry VFW is still an active post, supporting veterans in the Derry Area. The post has a trained service officer, who can and will help any veteran with any issues they may have.
As with all other organizations, the post is looking for new members.
If interested, the post meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at the Derry American Legion.
Any questions, call post quartermaster Chris Johnston at 724-694-2538. For information, go to www.VFW.org. The Post would like to thank everyone who has donated.
* * *
The Derry Area School District Summer Feeding Program will be ending Friday, Aug. 14. The last day for truck deliveries is Friday, Aug. 31, but the program will continue to serve meals from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Middle School Cafeteria Drive-Thru.
Meals will continue to be delivered to the New Alexandria and Blairsville areas.
If you have any questions, you may contact the office of Derry Area School District Food Service Director Gwen Kozar at 724-694-1401 Ext. 1442 or gkozar@dasd.us.
* * *
Due to the current COVID-19 situation Derry Area students in grades 11 and 12 who attend (PM) Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) will be permitted to drive to school at the career and technology center. This will require a special permission form be obtained through the high school office. Parental signatures are required as well as a current parking pass. Along with this privilege Derry Area student drivers may take one other Derry Area student with them to EWCTC provided the permission forms for both the Derry Area students are filled out properly with signatures of the driver’s parent/guardian and passenger’s parent/guardian and returned to the office.
The permission forms will be available in the main office of the high school this week and next.
* * *
Here is an important message from the Derry Area Middle School. Yearbooks will be distributed during Chromebook pick-up. Times for Chromebook pick-up are as follows: Wednesday, Aug. 19 — last names A through F, 8 to 11 a.m.; last names G through L, 1 to 3 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 20 — last names M through R, 8 to 11 a.m., and last names S through Z, 1 to 3 p.m.
Students need to pick-up their Chromebook even if they have one at home. In addition, students aren’t permitted to use personal devices in the brick/mortar building.
* * *
The 2020 Great American Banana Split Celebration has moved online this year due to current circumstances. Instead of a weekend event, the event will be streamed on Aug. 25, to coincide with National Banana Split Day from its Facebook page and website.
There is already a lot planned, but the celebration could use your help with a few things.
The following are eight ways you can support the celebration:
• Help find entertainers — the celebration is looking for more musical guests, variety show performers, comedians, or other talent who would be willing to do a set of 10 minutes. Since these will be pre-recorded pieces, the entertainer can be from anywhere in the world. So that friend who lives across the country that has an amazing voice? Invite them;
• Register for the Banana Run — the Banana Run includes 1 mile, 5k, and 10k races, and they all can be done from the comfort of your favorite neighborhood route. There’s also some sweet swag with a banana running away from a COVID virus;
• Tell me someone who is always hungry — the celebration needs six people who live within driving distance of an Eat’n Park Restaurant to compete in this year’s pie eating contest. The rules are pretty simple: Eat an entire banana creme pie, crust and all, in the fastest time to be named this year’s champion;
• Get an original banana split — if you live in Western Pennsylvania, find your closest Valley Dairy Restaurant to order a banana split as close to the original as you’ll find. You’re guaranteed to get split worthy of an Instagram post;
• Solicit sponsorships — money is tight this year, and so the celebration has adjusted some prices to help make it affordable to businesses that want to promote themselves or had money allocated for other events that have cancelled. Some sponsorships are as low as $75;
• Tune in — this one is super easy to do: Join the broadcast on Aug. 25, with your family for everything we have planned. You should also invite your extended family, friend, neighbors, clients, pen pals and Tik Tok followers;
• Have ice cream shipped to your door — Penn State’s Berkey Creamery is selling a flavor pack of six pints: Two each of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream to your door whether that’s here or across the country. And save 10% with code FESTIVAL2020.
• Interact on Facebook — all month long there will be posts about the celebration and everything happening. Like, comment, and share to help get the event out to a wider audience.
