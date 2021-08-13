Congratulations to everyone involved with the organization of the Derry Great Garage Sale. This year’s two-day event was once again a huge success, and you couldn’t have asked for nicer weather. A special thank you to Barbara Phillips who kept the Derry Diary well informed.
“Thank you to all those who came out to support Derry’s Great Garage Sale. We look forward to seeing you next year,” Phillips said.
* * *
Derry Railroad Days is right around the corner. The annual event is set to take place Sept. 18-19. The two-day celebration will kickoff with a parade to be held 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18. Stay tuned for more information and don’t forget to mark your calendars. Vendors and sponsors may obtain the proper forms by visiting the Derry Railroad Days Facebook page.
* * *
Kudos to the Frontier Club in Latrobe for hosting an outstanding picnic for its members last weekend at its grounds and pavilion, located in Derry Township. The picnic was very well organized. The attendance was great, the food was fabulous, the weather was perfect, and the prizes were amazing. I might be a little partial, but I thought the music was pretty good as well.
* * *
It’s hard to believe that the first official fall sports practice for high school sports begins Monday, Aug. 16. Moreover, our beloved Derry Area football team will kickoff its season 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27, against cross-town rival Greater Latrobe in a non-conference game at Memorial Stadium in Latrobe.
Here’s to wishing head coach Vince Skillings and his Derry Area Trojans the best of luck this season!
* * *
The Derry Area Middle School sixth-grade students are selling Poppin Popcorn to earn money for their individual field trip cost to the Deer Valley YMCA Camp.
Sixth-grade students who missed orientation may pick up their order form from the main office. All orders and payments are due by Wednesday, Sept. 1.
There are 15 flavors of popcorn to choose from.
For more information or questions, contact the school office at 724-694-8231, ext. 2301.
* * *
Derry Area School District superintendent Eric Curry sent out a letter this week in regard to the upcoming school year and the district’s stance at this point:
“As we embark on the 2021-22 school year we once again find ourselves in an ever-changing world that requires flexibility and patience.
“At our most recent board of directors meeting, I shared the intent of district leadership to move forward with the CDC recommendation that students and teachers wear face coverings while further clarifying that masks will not be required, merely recommended.
“This approach reflects the stance of Gov. Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Education to date. Currently, the guidance still stands that all persons riding public transportation must wear a face covering, this includes public school busses. Our students and bus drivers will be required to ‘mask up’ when riding district buses.
“As a school district, we have listened to the overwhelming majority of parents, guardians and students while struggling with this decision. We thank you for taking time to complete surveys, offer suggestions and provide input on what the start of the year should look like. Despite our best efforts to move forward in a ‘normal’ manner for 2021-22, we may receive mandates from leadership in Harrisburg that requires a pivot with short notice. We will continue to implement mitigation efforts including, but not limited to, social distancing to the maximum extent possible, hand washing, deep cleaning, and quarantining of exposed individuals as required by the DOH and CDC.
“Finally, I ask that you monitor our district webpage, and social media pages for information as we move closer to the start of school. If there is any shift that needs to be made in response to ever changing decisions in Harrisburg, we will make every effort to notify you in a timely manner.”
* * *
This announcement is from Lucy Byers:
The Derry Area High School class of 1970 will be holding a two-day special event from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Rosemary’s Country Kitchen and from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Latrobe Country Club, with a golf outing 11 a.m. Saturday at the Latrobe Country Club.
Please place these dates on your upcoming calendar. More information will follow closer to the event. Hope to see you there!
This message is from the Derry Soccer organization:
“Hello everyone! We are so excited for the start of this fall season! I know this is a lengthy email, but please read for all of the important information! This season we are trying to start earlier with teams and coaches to help the uniform and picture process. I wanted to communicate those dates to everyone interested!
“Regular registration will continue until Aug. 14. Late registration fees will be added starting on Aug. 16.
“U12 (under 12) will have their skills assessment on Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. U9 (under 9) will have their skills assessment on Aug. 14th at noon.
“Soccer practices will start Aug. 23 and the schedule will be the same as last season. U6 (under 6) and U12 (under 12) are Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. U9 (under 9) and U18 (under 18) are Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at noon.
“In order to complete the skills assessment and uniform process on time, we are in need of parent volunteers as coaches and team parents. We need to have two coaches and one team parent for each team.
“Each coach will get a jersey and be responsible for practices and games. We will have a coaches meeting and we have a booklet to help parents understand what to teach the players. The team parent will help communicate the schedule as well as snack days. Please message me on remind or reply to this email if you are interested!
“Each team is in need of a jersey sponsorship. If you or someone you know is interested in sponsoring, please direct them to our email, derrysoccer217@gmail.com.
“We can’t wait to see everyone!! Keep on kickin.’”
* * *
Derry Area High School science department chair person Brian Clawson recently announced that “throughout this past year, DAHS chapter of Science National Honor Society has hit the ground running.
“This was the honor society’s first year, and the students were able to overcome the hurdles posed by the pandemic with flying colors. Along with holding virtual meetings for members to discuss breakthroughs in the field of science, the SNHS hosted two prominent speakers from the scientific community.
“In February, the students had the opportunity to meet with Dr. Rob Seater from MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory.
Dr. Seater talked about his work in requirements engineering and computer science and gave students advice on how to pursue a successful career in the sciences. In April, the society hosted a conversation with Dr. Susan Hockfield, the president emerita of MIT and a member of Pfizer’s board of directors.
“In addition to this conversation about the convergence of the biological sciences and engineering, all members were provided with a copy of Dr. Hockfield’s book, “The Age of Living Machines: How Biology Will Build the Next Technology Reveloution.”
“The accomplishments of the officers and students are truly awe-inspiring , and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this society!”
* * *
Derry Township Tax Collector Debby Zello has an important announcement:
“Beginning Aug. 1, tax office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is closed from 12 to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Also, the office will be closed Friday, Aug. 13. A locked payment box is located outside the tax office and is available as long as the administration building is open. Payments accepted by check or money order. If you have any questions, please call the office at 724-694-5115.
“The 2021-22 per capita tax will be mailed out the beginning of August. Take note the Derry Area School Board and Derry Township Supervisors have approved the following changes to the per capita payment dates. The discount amount is due by Sept. 30. Face amount is due by Nov. 30 and penalty until Dec. 31.
On Jan. 1, 2022, all unpaid per capita taxes will be turned over to Berkheimer for collection. ALL PER CAPITA TAXES MUST BE PAID BY DEC. 31. If you do not receive your real estate or per capita tax statement, please contact the office so we can provide one for you.
“Also, if a person’s bank requested their statement before July 1, we will be sending their statement straight to their bank.
“Thank you! Stay healthy and safe.”
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
