Derry Presbyterian Church Secretary Paula Shean has announced that Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street in Derry (724-694-5710), will be hosting a takeout-only Chili Dinner at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
The menu includes chili, cornbread and dessert. The cost is $7 per meal. This is takeout only. Pickup will be at the entrance of Fellowship Hall near garage and kitchen entrance. We appreciate your support!
* * *
Come out and support the Derry Area High School marching band at Keystone Kitchen in New Alexandria at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.
Keystone Kitchen will donate a portion of its profits to the marching band for all dine-in or takeout purchases.
Thanks for supporting our amazing students and this awesome local small business!
* * *
This year’s Derry Area High School musical “Godspell” will be live streamed 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18.
To purchase tickets, visit www.showtix4U.com. Under find an organization, search for Derry Area High School.
Streaming is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) in New York City.
* * *
The sixth annual DARCee car show 2021 will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.; the event will be held rain or shine.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles, and all makes, models and years are welcome.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 vehicles to arrive the day of the show.
* * *
This message from the Derry Borough Municipal Authority offers reminders to those using the Ethel Lake wellness trail:
- The property is owned by the Derry Borough Municipal Authority and if rules cannot be followed the trail can and will be closed.
- Feeding of geese/ducks and other wildlife is not permitted.
- Dogs are permitted but must be leashed and cleaned up after.
- No fishing.
- You, your children and your pets must remain on the trail and are not permitted near the water.
- There is a trash can at two of the entrances, please use them.
- The lake is our drinking water supply.
- Please be respectful of our beautiful property and our drinking water. Now please go for a walk and enjoy the sunshine. It’s beautiful outside!
* * *
Derry Area Midget Football (DAMF) is seeking the following volunteer positions for the 2021 season:
- The Pups head football coach will be responsible for grades K-2 and must have the ability to teach safe blocking and tackling techniques.
- The Pups head cheerleading coach will be responsible for grades K-2.
- The Lobos head cheerleading coach will be responsible for grades 3-4
Please submit a letter of interest and any questions to damffootball@gmail.com
* * *
Will your child be coming to kindergarten for the 2020-22 school year? Attention parents/guardians of future kindergarteners:
Now is the time to begin the process of enrolling your child in Derry Area School District kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. Children who are 5 years old on or before the first day of school 2021 are eligible. Completing the enrollment process now not only helps us plan our resources appropriately, but it also gets you and your child on our contact list to receive invitations to several upcoming kindergarten readiness events you do not want to miss.
Kindergarten registration is completed electronically through a link located on our district website. Go to dasd.us and click on: “Our Schools,” “Grandview Elementary,” “Parents” and then “Kindergarten Registration” to access the online registration form. In order for your child to be enrolled for kindergarten, please complete the online registration form AND provide the required documentation. Parents/guardians may submit documents by uploading them to the registration site at http://registration.dasd.us, emailing them to wciocco@dasd.us or dropping them off at the Grandview office.
If you have any questions or need assistance, call Grandview Elementary School at 724-694-2400. We look forward to welcoming our future kindergarten students to Grandview.
* * *
We received this announcement is from Bill Glasser:
“Twin Maples Hunt Club will be performing its semi-annual road clean-up on Sunday, April 11, starting at 11 a.m. We will clean from the Derry Borough line to the boundary with St. Clair Township. This is not an Earth Day project. We have been doing this for over 25 years with the help of our club members. We will meet at the Twin Maples Club house at 10:30 a.m. Please help keep Chestnut Ridge beautiful.”
* * *
This message comes from Derry Township tax collector Debby Zello:
“There seems to be some confusion on the township tax office hours. As most of you know, we share an office with Berkheimer Innovations. They have a sign on the door that states they are only open Wednesdays from 8:30 to 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. This schedule ONLY applies to the Berkheimer Innovations Office. The township tax office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and we close 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Hopefully this clears up any confusion.
* * *
Derry Area Federal Credit Union will hold its 72nd annual Credit Union Breakfast Celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at A.V. Germano Hall in Derry Borough.
Cost of the event is $10 for members. A member may bring one guest at $15. Tickets may be purchased at the Derry or Latrobe branch. The deadline to purchase tickets is April 16. Come enjoy great food and prizes!
* * *
Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Debbie Gray would like to share that the afterschool program (aft3r@dasd) will be offered virtually throughout the month of April.
Elementary students can join in on the fun from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday the days school is in session. Secondary students are invited to join in from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The program is free to students in the Derry Area School District K-12.
A variety of STEM activities are planned daily ranging from Citizen Science, Coding, Credit Recovery, Environmental Ecology, Engineering, Graphic Design, MAD Science, Mine Craft, Planet Bee Workshops, Read Aloud & Work Out, NASA projects, Remediation, Targeted Tutoring, Wellness, and more.
Join in on some STEMtastic spring activities by registering at cclc.dasd.us. (https://sites.google.com/view/dasd-virtual-learning-library/home)
A follow-up email will be sent upon registration.
For more information? Email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us
SIGN UP TODAY!
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.