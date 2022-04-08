The Bradenville United Methodist Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the DAYAA soccer field (515 Huffman Lane, Bradenville). Children age 12 and younger are invited. There is no charge for the afternoon of fun.
* * *
Barbara Phillips, vice president of Derry Borough Council, would like to remind Derry Borough residents of the requirement for permits. As those spring and summer projects approach, please remember that permits are necessary for fences, pools, decks and sheds. The Derry Borough website under Zoning/Building Permits has an application that can be printed for residents’ use.
The Great Derry Garage Days are Aug. 5 and 6 this year. As you do your spring cleaning, be sure to save those items that you can sell. Go ahead and price them now to reduce your setup time on the days of the sale.
* * *
Derry Borough Council member Chad Fabian is asking anyone who is interested in learning more about a new Neighborhood Watch program that he is organizing to send an email to cfabiancouncil@gmail.com to learn more about the program.
* * *
National Day of Prayer (NDP) will be observed Thursday, May 5, at Mossback Park (The Gazebo) in Derry. NDP is an annual event for Americans of all faiths to unite and pray for America and her leaders. The theme for 2022 is “Exalt the Lord Who Has Established Us.”
Prayers will be offered for the seven power points of Government, Military, Media, Churches, Family, Education and Business and also for First Responders. Worship music will be led by Servants’ Call.
Please join us in praying for America and our community May 5 at 7 p.m. All are welcome. Questions may be directed to Thelma Kline, 724-953-5993.
* * *
Congratulations to Derry Area Middle School students who received second place in Westmoreland County’s STEM Design Challenge hosted by the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit. Teams were tasked with creating a transportation system prototype that would make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Members of the team included Emily Laughlin, Jenna Vargulish, Molly McNeal, Kate Thomas and Mrs. Jennifer Welty.
* * *
The Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast on Tuesday, April 19, at 9 a.m. The cost of the breakfast is $7. Please contact Rich at 724-694-9528 to reserve your seat.
* * *
The New Alexandria Activities Committee is looking for crafters for its upcoming Spring Craft Show to be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the New Alexandria Firemen’s Club, located at 8370 Route 22 West in New Alexandria.
* * *
The Knights of Columbus of St. Martin/St. Joseph parishes continue to hold their delicious Fish Fry every Friday from noon to 6 p.m. during Lent, except Good Friday. The Fish Fry began March 4 and is takeout only. To order, call 724-694-6192. Menu items include baked or fried fish dinners, fish sandwiches, and some a la carte choices. There will also be a Bake Sale available to benefit the Knights. The full menu can be seen on the website at stmartinstjoseph.org.
* * *
The Derry Volunteer Fire Department continues to host its annual Fish Fry throughout Lent from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays at A.V. Germano Hall, located at 100 W. Second St. in Derry Borough.
* * *
Derry Township Agricultural Fair will once again host its annual “Bunnyfest 2022” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 at the Derry Township Agricultural Fairgrounds, located on Route 982 outside of New Derry.
Cost of the event is $8 per child, while adults are admitted for free. Please remember to bring an item from the list below for the Humane Society and receive $1 off admission.
Items include laundry detergent, bleach, dish cloths, paper towels, blankets, dog and cat toys (no rawhides please), disposable gloves, grain-free dry cat and dog food, lamb and rice dry dog food, cat litter (clumping and non-clumping), newspaper and copy paper.
Activities include face painting (weather permitting), picture with the Easter Bunny in his garden, crafts, and live baby bunnies, which are available for purchase. Depending on the weather, there may be games and other outdoor activities.
For the egg hunt this year, the Easter Bunny has decided to visit his friends and the Bunnyland Community Gardens and Orchard. Follow the path to the garden, where you will see colorful flowers, the local fishing pond, a vegetable garden with carrots, and eggplants and cabbage-patch bunnies.
After the exciting garden, stop at the duck pond where kids get one free pull of a duck to win a prize (extra pulls are $1).
Adult grab bags and hats are available. Kids’ grab bags are also available for a $5 donation. There are lots of good stuff available such as lottery tickets, gifts cards, tools, food and gag gifts. Kids’ grab bags will also be available for $2.
The United Methodist Church of Latrobe Youth Group will provide the food. The group is raising money for its many youth activities, so please support them.
This event is for the whole family, including grandparents, aunts, uncles and older siblings, and you may bring your neighbors, too; however, only 12-year-old children and under pay registration and receive freebies!
* * *
Congratulations to Derry Area Middle School sixth-grader Jenna Vargulish, who competed in the Pittsburgh Regional Science and Engineering Fair on March 22. The 83rd annual Pittsburgh Regional Science & Engineering Fair (PRSEF) invited middle and high school students to take on the challenge of designing, implementing and communicating an original experiment while competing for cash prizes and scholarships. Students spend the 12 months leading up to the Science Fair developing and executing a project by utilizing the scientific method. PRSEF is open to all students in grades six-12 from the 21 counties within western Pennsylvania and Garrett County, Maryland. The Science Fair has been a Pittsburgh tradition since 1940. It is also the third oldest science fair in the United States under the affiliation of Society for Science, which runs the Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair (ISEF) and the Broadcom MASTERS middle school competition. Each year, approximately 1,000 students from more than 100 schools participate in the Pittsburgh Regional Science & Engineering Fair. The Science Fair is supported by various foundations, universities, colleges, industries, corporations and professional societies.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.