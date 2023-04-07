Derry Area School District’s Annual Day of Remembrance will be held April 26, in the One Room Schoolhouse, located on the district campus. Faculty who will be remembered include: Mrs. Anita Manoli, Mr. John Sabatos and Mr. Robert Gourley. The event will begin at 7 p.m.
***
This announcement is from Paula Shean, Derry Presbyterian Church secretary:
Come and celebrate the sacred Easter season during Holy Week. The schedule includes:
Friday, April 7, Community Good Friday Service at the Derry United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry — 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday Service — 11 a.m., Derry Presbyterian Church.
Communion will be served at the Easter Sunday service.
Derry Presbyterian Church is located at the corner of Presby Way and Chestnut Street in Derry.
***
The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Banana Split Princess Pageant, part of the Great American Banana Split Celebration, Saturday, May 20, at Robindale Auditorium in Latrobe.
The pageant is open to girls between the ages of 9-13 who live in Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Ligonier Valley, Greensburg Salem and Hempfield Area school districts.
Phases of the competition will include round-robin interviews, 30-second introductions, formalwear and stage presence.
The princess reigns over the three-day Great American Banana Celebration held in late August in downtown Latrobe. She also accompanies staff at the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce to many events and activities throughout the year, offering her the opportunity to meet community leaders and speak to local audiences. The princess will receive a $500 scholarship at the successful completion of her reign.
Interested individuals must email, mail or drop off a completed application, a 100-word essay, and a 5x7 head shot to the GLLV Chamber by Monday, April 10. Pageant participants will be required to attend an informational meeting May 1 and three one-hour rehearsals May 1, May 8 and May 15. Applications are available from the school districts and online a banana split fest.com/princesspageant.html.
***
This message is from Tish Rossi, president of St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society:
St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society invites you to an afternoon of Painting Porch Sitters. Come enjoy painting, a light lunch, delicious sweets and snacks. Absolutely no art skill is required. All supplies will be provided. It takes place 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in St. Joseph Parish Hall, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry. Registration and money are due by April 9. Make checks payable to St. Joseph Altar Society. For additional information call Debbie Rick, 724-600-4918.
***
She has the power to use her voice, create change and make history. Girls on the Run’s one-of-a-kind curriculum teaches girls critical life skills, like standing up for themselves and others, that build leadership potential. Get your girl involved with Derry’s Girls on the Run team this spring. The season began the week of March 6 and ends May 21. Practices will be held two nights a week (subject to change depending on coaching staff). To learn more, visit www.gotrmagee.org or email smikeska@dasd.us.
Thanks to special donors, there should not be a registration fee if you use the code DERRY.
Sixth-grade girls run Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. (Heart and Sole).
Third- through fifth-grade girls run Tuesday and Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (Girls on the Run).
Registration opened Feb. 1. You may register online at: https://www.gotrmagee.org/programs.
***
The 2023 county/township real estate tax statements were mailed out Feb. 24. If you have not yet received your statement, please contact the office at 724-694-5115. The office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they are closed noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Office will be closed over Easter weekend, Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10. Friday, April 28, will be the last day to make a 2% discount payment in person. All mailed payments at 2% discount must be postmarked on or before April 30.
The Derry Township Tax Office is now connected to the Derry Area School District administration building security system. After entering the first set of double doors, you must press the tax office button on the black box located to the right of the second set of double doors. They will answer your call and release the door lock so you can enter the tax office. Please be patient during this transition. Happy Easter and spring.
***
This message is from Julie Ruane, administrative assistant for Greensburg Church of the Brethren:
There will be a Disciples’ Hands Ministry soup and salad and sandwich sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Greensburg Church of the Brethren, located at 554 Stanton St., Greensburg.
There are a wide variety of soups for $7 a quart and hot sausage sandwiches for $6. All proceeds benefit the hungry in our area.
***
This announcement is from Barbara Phillips:
If anyone is interested in returning to work at the Derry community outdoor pool, there will be a meeting 6:30 p.m., Friday, April 14, at the Derry Borough Municipal Building. Please note, if you want to work at the pool this year, you must attend at least one preseason meeting.
***
The Derry Area Volleyball 50th reunion will be held July 8 at the Cooperstown Events Center. Reservations will be taken May 15 through June 23. Stay tuned for more information.
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.