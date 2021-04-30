I am excited to report that the Derry Area School District administration and board of education has proposed a no-tax increase to the residents of the district at its agenda work session Thursday evening.
I have been on the board of education for 14 years that has spread over four decades, and I’m so proud to be part of at least six no-tax increases during my terms on the school board.
I think our taxpayers deserve this break, and I’m so happy that our administrators and fellow board members have worked so hard to accomplish this feat in such difficult times in our lives!
* * *
This message is from Derry Borough Tax Collector Kristin Kozar:
“The Derry Borough tax office will be open Friday, April 30, from 1 to 5 p.m., in addition to the regularly scheduled office hours. If using the mail, the taxes must be postmarked April 30 to receive the discount. And as always, my drop box is available for anyone who needs it. Thank you!”
* * *
Derry Borough will be resuming its in-person council meetings in May beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
* * *
The Derry Community will be joining Americans across the nation in observing the 70th National Day of Prayer at Mossback Park (gazebo) in Derry on Thursday, May 6.
National Day of Prayer is an annual event for Americans of all faiths to unite and pray for America and her leaders. The theme for 2021 is “Lord pour out your LOVE, LIFE, AND LIBERTY”.
Prayers will be offered for the seven power points of government, military, media, churches, family, education and business and also for first responders. Worship music will be led by Servants’ Call.
Please join us in praying for America and our community. All are welcome.
All current CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be observed.
* * *
The Derry Borough Municipal Authority has posted a position:
Summer utility worker for water, sewer, stormwater utility: Responsibilities include mowing, weed whacking, painting and miscellaneous other duties as assigned.
Position requirements: Valid Pennsylvania driver’s license, self-starter, ability to work independently, communication and teamwork.
This is a 10-week summer position from June until August, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (35 hours per week). $10 per hour.
Send resume to authority manager Amy Lee Forsha. You may apply on the borough Facebook page. The application deadline is Monday, May 3.
* * *
This next announcement is from Thersa Miedel:
“The partner parishes of St. Joseph and St. Martin will gather to recite the rosary in honor of Mary, the Blessed Mother. The gathering will be held on Wednesday, May 19, at Mossback Park in Derry Borough, at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Please bring lawn chairs. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.”
* * *
The Derry Area School District Foundation is hosting its 4th Annual Golf Outing on May 22 at the Latrobe Elks.
The golf outing raises money for the district’s Innovative Teacher Grants. This is a great way to raise money for our teachers and students. Grab your foursome and sign up today at https://sites.google.com/.../dasd.../annual-golf-outing
They are also looking for hole sponsors and donations for raffle baskets. Any questions, email smikeska@dasd.us or call 724-694-2400, ext. 1182.
* * *
Derry Railroad Days is scheduled to take place Sept. 18-19.
Stay tuned for more information, and don’t forget to mark your calendars. Vendors and sponsors can receive the appropriate forms by visiting the Derry Railroad Days Facebook page and clicking on the vendor and sponsor links.
* * *
The Derry Area School District Foundation has announced its 2021 summer concert series.
This year’s series kicks off with the Glass City Swing Band on June 11, followed by an Elton John Tribute by Lee Alverson on June 25.
The series continues on July 9 with the Blairsville Community Band and July 23 featuring the Kiski Valley Community Band. The concert series wraps up on Aug. 13, with a Neil Diamond Tribute by Chris Denem.
All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m.
In addition, food trucks will be on hand. They include Lynn’s Franks, Kettle Corn Clinic and Kona Ice.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. The decision to cancel the concert will be made by 4 p.m. the day of the concert and will be posted on the following website: https://www.dasd.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2049757&type=d&pREC_ID=2118380.
Lastly, refreshments will be available and donations will be accepted.
* * *
The sixth annual DARCee car show 2021 will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.; the event will be held rain or shine.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles, and all makes, models and years are welcome.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 vehicles to arrive the day of the show.
* * *
Congratulations to Derry Area Middle School sixth grader Liam McMahen, who received 1st Place in the Ligonier Valley Writer’s Poetry Competition for his unrhymed verse poem. Liam earned the Chestnut Ridge Literary Poetry Award, which is sponsored by Lou and Barbara Steiner.
Ligonier Valley Writers’ 30th annual Student Poetry Contest is for poets in grades 4 through 12 in southwestern Pennsylvania. Poetry judging criteria consists of aptness of title, impact, effectiveness and meaning, universality, imagery, suitability, continuity of theme, and craftsmanship.
* * *
In case you missed it, this letter was sent out to Derry Area School District families by Superintendent Eric Curry:
“Dear DASD Families:
“Unfortunately, as a continuation from Monday’s announcement, we now have 11 positive cases of COVID-19 at the middle school/high school for people who were in school and infectious over the last fourteen days as of April 26, 2021. Additionally, Westmoreland County has been in the substantial designation during this same time. DASD will follow the updated guidance and recommendations released by the PA Department of Health and the PA Department of Education that went into effect on April 5, 2021. All of this information and guidance can be found on the DASD COVID-19 Dashboard on the school district’s website (dasd.us → COVID-19 → DASD COVID-19 Tracker).
“Given the updated case count, the district must extend the temporary school closure of the middle school and high school complex through Saturday, May 1, 2021. This extended temporary closure of five days total (Tuesday-Saturday) will allow for continued contact tracing as well as additional deep cleaning of the school building. Also, all sports and activities at the middle school and high school, both home and away, are canceled through Saturday, May 1, 2021. Please realize this action is the safest measure that will ensure the health and safety of our students and staff. This extended temporary closure will allow the district to reset the case count to zero at the secondary level and re-open for in-person instruction starting Monday, May 3, 2021.
“Due to this extended secondary campus closure, Thursday, April 29, 2021, and Friday, April 30, 2021, will be flexible instruction days for remote learning with synchronous instruction through iTrojan for middle school and high school students. This extended temporary closure is for Middle School and High School students which includes all DASD EWCTC students. Please know that instruction will continue as normally planned for Grandview Elementary School Thursday, April 29, 2021, and Friday, April 30, 2021.”
* * *
This message from the Derry Borough Municipal Authority offers reminders to those using the Ethel Lake wellness trail:
• The property is owned by the Derry Borough Municipal Authority and if rules cannot be followed the trail can and will be closed.
• Feeding of geese/ducks and other wildlife is not permitted.
• • Dogs are permitted but must be leashed and cleaned up after.
• No fishing.
• You, your children and your pets must remain on the trail and are not permitted near the water.
• There is a trash can at two of the entrances, please use them.
• The lake is our drinking water supply.
• Please be respectful of our beautiful property and our drinking water. Now please go for a walk and enjoy the sunshine. It’s beautiful outside!
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.