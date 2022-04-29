Congratulations to the Derry Area girls’ varsity track and field team and head coach Mark Curcio for winning the WPIAL Class AA Section 7 Championship. This marks the fourth championship in the last six seasons for the Lady Trojans.
The Lady Trojans previously have captured titles under Curcio in 2017–2019.
Way to go Lady Trojans!
***
Keeping with sports and the Lady Trojans…
Kudos to Derry Area girls’ varsity freshman softball player Sophia Doherty.
Sophia’s bat has been on fire this season, smacking four home runs, including a grand slam against WPIAL Class AA Section foe North Catholic.
Doherty has homered twice in each of her games against the Trojans of North Catholic this season. Additionally, she homered twice in the same game on the road against Valley.
Doherty, who primarily plays third base and dons the No. 25 for the Lady Trojans, currently carries a .571 batting average.
In addition, Doherty is having her way on the base paths as well. In fact, her on-base percentage echos her batting average at .571. She has also proven to be a threat on the base paths as she totaled five stolen bases in last Wednesday’s 22-2 victory over Shady Side Academy.
In her spare time, Doherty also plays softball for the Pittsburgh Lady Roadrunners 06 travel team.
Even though Doherty is only a freshman, she has a desire to continue her career beyond high school. She is hoping to someday play at the Division I college level. However, for now it’s just one day at a time.
“I’m doing really well right now,” Doherty said. “I think this will give me confidence going into travel ball.”
Sophia is the daughter of Nichole (Bernabei) and Nathan Doherty. Nathan is currently a Derry Area school board member.
Keep up the great work Sophia!
***
Kudos to Derry Area High School student Elizabeth Kott, who was recently named a 2022 Carson Scholar. The Carson Scholars program recognizes students for high academic achievement, humanitarian qualities and community service. Students are nominated by their respective school for recognition as a Carson Scholar. The selection process is competitive and about 500 new scholars nationwide are chosen annually. Each year, the Carson Scholars Fund awards $1,000 college scholarships to a select group of high-achieving students in grades 4–12. These students demonstrate an outstanding academic achievement and must have a minimum GPA of 3.75. The Carson Scholars Fund was founded in 1994 by pediatric neurosurgeon Benjamin S. Carson to motivate and reward academic excellence in young people. The fund has awarded more than 7,000 scholarships and has scholars in all states and Washington, D.C.
***
Hey, how about the Derry Area Middle and High School Spanish 1 students who participated in a traditional Mexican activity of wishing each other good luck. They hollowed out eggs, filled them with confetti and decorated them. On their first nice day, they went outside and cracked them above each others’ heads saying, “Buena suerte!”
Derry Area Middle School has released its STAR students of the third quarter. They are: sixth-graders Lucas Foster, Joseph Hignett and Kylee Marks; seventh graders Jacob French, Sofia Cinamella and Caelyn McFarland; and eighth-graders Dale Spillar, Ella Kubiak and Fancy Hunter.
***
This message is from Tish Rossi, president of St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society.
St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society invites parishioners of the partner parishes of St. Martin and St. Joseph, and all area parishes to recite the most holy rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12.
The rosary will be prayed outside (weather permitting) in front of the Blessed Mother Grotto in the lower level parking lot of St. Joseph Church, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry. Please bring a lawn chair. Any questions please call the Partner Parishes office, 724-694-5359.
***
This announcement is from Judy Johnston:
Derry Area Historical Society is converting the old VCR tapes of “Derry Remember When” into DVD discs and Blu-ray discs. If anyone is interested in obtaining the new versions, you may contact Judy Johnston at 724-694-2538 to place your order, along with sending a donation of $30, which can be mailed to the Fulton House: DAHS, P.O. Box 64, Derry, PA 15627.
When ordering, please specify which discs style you want.
Please come and visit us. We welcome new members to help keep our heritage alive for our children.
When your order arrives, a member will call you. We will need your name, phone number, number of discs and version type (DVD or Blu-ray), along with a check for your $30 donation.
Some of our events happening this summer include an ice cream social and Lummis Day.
Please check out our website: www.derryhistory.org and like us on Facebook.
For more information or questions, call Judy Johnston at 724-694-2538.
***
National Day of Prayer (NDP) will be observed Thursday, May 5, at Mossback Park (The Gazebo) in Derry. NDP is an annual event for Americans of all faiths to unite and pray for America and her leaders. The theme for 2022 is “Exalt the Lord who has established us.”
Prayers will be offered for the seven power points of government, military, media, churches, family, education and business, and also for first responders. Worship music will be led by Servants’ Call.
Please join us in praying for America and our community 7 p.m. May 5. All are welcome. Questions may be directed to Thelma Kline at 724-953-5993.
***
This announcement is from Derry Township Tax Collector Debby Zello:
“Happy spring. The last day to pay your 2022 county/township real estate taxes at 2% discount in the office is Friday, April 29. We will accept payments that are postmarked by the USPS on or before April 30.”
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed from noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.
Payments can also be placed in the red locked box outside the office door, or mailed to Derry Township Tax Office, 978 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627. If a receipt is requested, please include the entire statement and a self-addressed stamped envelope. If you have any questions, call 724-694-5115.
***
Derry Area children who are coming to kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year (must be 5 by the first day of school Aug. 29). Join in virtually 6 p.m. May 12 on Zoom at kindergartenreadiness.dasd.us. An RSVP is required to join the special event. Please reserve your child’s special resource backpack and RSVP by completing the information form on Resourcebackpack.dasd.us.
***
The Village at Chestnut Highlands Condo Community and Derry Township is hosting a garage sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13-14.
The locations are Route 30 East to 982 North through Bradenville, Greenfield Road and Everview Lane.
Some items that will be sold include tools, sewing machines, electric keyboards, furniture, décor, household items and something for everyone.
***
A $10 benefit spaghetti dinner will be held noon to 4 p.m. May 21 at the Derry Ukes for Angelea and Jaxx Furey.
On April 2, Angelea and her 18-month-old son Jaxx were in a freak accident. Angelea was struck by a vehicle while trying to get Jaxx out of the way. They both were life-flighted to Pittsburgh hospitals.
Angelea suffered multiple facial fractures and was to have surgery April 14. She has a rough road ahead; Jaxx continues to heal at home. This benefit is to help offset living, medical and travel expenses while being off work. It is hoped that this will alleviate some of the stress for the family.
***
Barbara Phillips, vice president of Derry Borough Council, would like to remind Derry Borough residents of the requirement for permits. As those spring and summer projects approach, please remember that permits are necessary for fences, pools, decks and sheds. The Derry Borough website under zoning/building permits has an application that can be printed for residents’ use.
In addition, the Great Derry Garage Days are Aug. 5-6. As you do your spring cleaning, be sure to save those items that you can sell. Go ahead and price them now to reduce your setup time on the days of the sale.
***
This announcement is from Susannah Calvo concerning some dates to remember:
• June 4 – The family of Phyllis Humphreys will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m. for her at the amphitheater. The public is invited to attend. Following the service, the DASD Foundation will dedicate a space in the Atlantic #40 One Room School in her memory. She taught in that building when it was in Atlantic.
• June 10 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Neil Diamond Tribute at 6:30 p.m.
• June 24 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Piano Men Tribute at 6:30 p.m.
• July 8 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Blairsville Community Band at 6:30 p.m.
• July 22 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Elvis Tribute at 6:30 p.m.
• Aug. 12 – Summer Concert at Amphitheater – Scottdale Concert Band – at 6:30 p.m.
(In case of inclement weather, concerts will be canceled)
***
The Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) will host a car show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Registration opens at 11 a.m. Judging will be from 1 to 2 p.m. with awards presented at 3:30 p.m.
There will be awards for 10 “Students’ Choice” classes. A $10 car show registration benefits the automotive technology and collision repair technology programs.
There will be basket raffles, 50/50 and more.
Food, drinks and refreshments will be offered. Spectators are admitted for free and donations are appreciated.
***
The Friends of Caldwell Library’s Used Book Sale is back. Plans are now being made for their annual June used book sale that had been canceled during the pandemic. More information will be coming with collection and sale dates. Please start saving your used fiction hardcover and paperback books and children’s books to donate.
***
The 7th annual DARCee Car Show will be held rain or shine from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles to arrive on the day of the show. Trophies will be awarded to the top three place-finishers in each class as well as Best of Show. Additionally, there will be three Kids’ Choice Awards. Cost of the event is $6 if pre-registered by July 25 or $10 at the gate. There will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawing.
***
Have a great weekend.
***
