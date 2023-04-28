Congratulations to Derry Area High School music students Piper Anke, David Kerin, and Elizabeth Kott for qualifying and participating in the PMEA All-State Music Festival at the Kalahari Convention Center in the Poconos, April 19-22. Senior Elizabeth Kott ranked first for the All-State Choir Alto 2 section. Sophomore David Kerin placed second for the All-State Concert Band Trombone 1 section. Junior Piper Anke placed 18th for the All-State Choir Alto 1 section.
***
Twin Maples Hunt Club will be performing its semi-annual road cleanup Sunday, May 7. Anyone interested in helping can meet at the club house at 11 a.m. The cleanup will proceed from the Derry Borough line to the Fairfield Township line. We treat every day as Earth Day, keeping the beautiful Chestnut Ridge clean with no dumping of garbage.
***
Derry Community Pool will be selling preseason pool passes from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the borough office, located at 114 E. 2nd Ave., Derry, and Saturday, May 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Derry Community Pool, located at 425 E. 3rd St., Derry. See the Facebook page for more details. We are also looking for volunteers to help in concessions, as lifeguards and at the check-in desk. Contact Barbara Phillips for more details at 724-640-2752.
***
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way in Derry, will host “Reverent Heart” Worship Band Sunday, April 30, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The group will share their time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.
***
The National Day of Prayer will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Mossback Park in Derry Borough.
Please come join in time of prayer and worship for our country. Prayers for government, media, churches, family, education, military, businesses and first responders will be lifted up.
***
The New Alexandria Activities Committee is looking for crafters and vendors for its Outdoor Spring Craft & Vendor show to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
The Loyalhanna sojourn ends at the Gray Wing Park in New Alexandria. Kayakers will be greeted with food trucks, live music, and a craft and vendor show. So, come be a part of this community tradition.
10x10 spaces are available at $20 each. To obtain a registration form, email acticitiescommittee@newalexpa.org.
***
The Derry Area Historical Society Yard Sale & Silent Auction will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Historic Fulton House, located at 357 Pittsburgh St., New Derry.
It is open to the public, and will be held in conjunction with its annual Opening Day 2023. All proceeds benefit the Derry Area Historical Society. In addition, there will be a basket raffle, 50/50 drawing, food and tours. The gift shop will be available as well. The event will take place rain or shine.
***
There will be a craft and vendor show to benefit the Derry Community Pool from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at A.V. Germano Hall (Derry Community Center), located at 100 W. 2nd Ave. in Derry Borough.
The event is organized by “Dragon Gems” Jewelry, and Denise Wood, Scentsy.
***
The 50-year reunion of Derry Volleyball will be July 8 at the Cooperstown Event Center. Reservations will be taken from May 15 through June 23. Further details will be available in early May.
***
Lastly, congratulations to the Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA) for conducting a youth girls softball clinic held last Saturday at the Derry Area High School gymnasium and auxiliary gym. The event was to be held outside at the DAYAA complex on Field B, but because of inclement weather, the event had to be moved to the high school gyms.
Nonetheless, it was an outstanding clinic hosted by former Penn State University standout softball player Chelsea Bisi. Approximately 30 girls participated in the three-hour event.
Bisi brought a lot of experience and instruction to the young players as she covered most aspects of softball such as hitting, fielding, pitching, catching, drills and much more.
On hand to help with instruction for the clinic was Chelsea’s father Rod as well as high school players Izzy DePalma and Sophia Doherty. Some parents and league coaches helped as well.
Bisi played three seasons at Penn State University before suffering a career-ending knee injury. Bisi earned a spot on the team as a freshman, starting 50 games at four different positions and made 51 total appearances. She had 46 hits with a team-high 37 RBI. In addition, she hit 13 home runs, tied for most on the team, and third most in a single season in program history. She recorded 12 multi-hit games and 11 multi-run RBI games on her way to being named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.
In her sophomore season, she started 10 games in the outfield before missing the rest of the shortened COVID-19 pandemic season due to injury.
As a junior, Bisi started 24 games as a designated hitter. She totaled 10 hits and five RBI. She ended her career with two consecutive Academic All-Big Ten honors as well as being named Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and NFCA Easton All-America Scholar Athlete.
Bisi is an accounting major and will start her career in three weeks as a business tax services consultant at Deloitte in Pittsburgh. Chelsea is the daughter of Rod and Brandy Bisi of Derry Township.
The clinic was organized by Caitlin Wightman, a manager of the DAYAA Dynamite softball team. Wightman did a terrific job. She had all her “t’s” crossed and “i’s” dotted, to say the least. Great job, Caitlin!
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.