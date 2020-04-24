Welcome to this week’s edition of the Derry Diary.
Well, last night’s Derry Area School Board meeting was interesting. That was the first time in my tenure as a board member to have ever been involved in an online school board meeting. Despite a few glitches, I thought everything turned out well.
Incase you missed it, superintendent Eric Curry announced that the last day of instruction for students is June 10. In addition, he mentioned that the prom, which was scheduled for May 8 was canceled and that day will now be an instructional day for students.
He stated that graduation for seniors might possibly end up being a virtual-type ceremony, which would take place June 10, but also left the door open for a variety of other options as well.
This has been without a doubt a very tough blow for our 2020 seniors, and my heart truly goes out to them. They’ve had to endure a lot of difficult challenges during this school year, and from what I can see, they’ve been handling it like true champions!
This will most likely be a painful memory that they’ll never forget, and I hope when it’s all said and done, they can come through better than ever before.
The 2020 senior class can hold their heads high because they are truly superstars!
* * *
Last week, I put a letter that I had received from Glenn Plummer, formerly of Derry, in this column. In the letter, Glenn asked a question for which I had no answer.
Not long after, I received an email from Rich Thomas and Paul Fedornak with an answer to Glenn’s question. Both Thomas and Fedornak had the same answer, which I’m assuming is correct.
Thomas was a big part of the Derry Diary in the past as he had answered many trivia questions presented by former columnist Jeanette Wolff Lustig.
Thomas is obviously very knowledgeable when it comes to the history of our community, and I, for one, am grateful for his reply.
He also got a big endorsement from my parents prior to my starting the Derry Diary. So, I was wondering when I would hear from him.
Anyway, thank you Rich and Paul for the wonderful insight. Below is Mr. Plummer’s question, followed by the answer from Rich Thomas:
“Hi, my name is Glenn Plummer, and I was born and raised in Derry, living there until I was about 18 years old and graduating from the former Derry Borough High School. I still have interest in Derry news, although I recognize very few of the names now associated with the town.
“There was a time more than 60 years ago that the Pennsylvania Railroad, where my dad worked employed numbers of Mexicans to work in the Derry yards. They came in the summer and stayed for a few months. A number returned annually and became known to locals. I’m not certain where they were housed, but I have a memory that it was in temporary lodging somewhere on the ‘Goosetown’ side of the old bridge.
“I’m wondering if anyone has ever written about this. I’m sure there must be some old-timers who will recall these workers. The discussion about undocumented workers in America has aroused my curiosity about this Derry experience. Any information you have would be appreciated.”
The following is Rich Thomas’ answer:
“The Mexican men, known as ‘Braceros’ first arrived in Derry on April 13, 1944. They were emergency migrant workers brought to Derry to do track work for the Pennsylvania Railroad. This was due to the World War II manpower shortage.
Under special arrangement with the Mexican government, these men were permitted to stay for six months. They were housed in the then former Ritchey and Kerr Garage (later the Price building) on Fourth Street. That building was fitted with tiered bunks, toilets, showers and a complete kitchen, as per government specifications. Many of the workers left for home in November because they did not like the cold weather. Workers continued to come to Derry and at one time there were up to 75 housed here.
“It was reported that the people of Derry found the young men to be quite pleasant. They mingled with the people and entertained them on a number of occasions around town with their native music. They have proven themselves desirable workmen in every way. Most workers had departed by late 1945 when returning soldiers replaced them.”
This is Paul’s answer:
“Mexicans lived in the Ritchey and Kerr building, later called the Price building. It is on Fourth Street in Derry.”
* * *
Derry Township Ag Fair spokeswoman Nancy Durika would like to remind the Diary readers about an important announcement:
On April 25, Derry Township Ag Fair (DTAF) is scheduled to hold its annual Gun Bash at Marion Hall in Crabtree; however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, DTAF is changing this event to a virtual bash posting the winning numbers on the fair’s Facebook page.”
In addition, on April 25, from 4 to 7 p.m., DTAF will offer a free drive-through meal at the fairgrounds to all gun bash ticket holders. Each ticket holder can pick up one adult and one kid meal. (Ticket must be presented at time of pickup.) Winning bash ticket numbers will be displayed at the fairgrounds, and the drive through will include the availability of 50/50 tickets. Door prizes will also be handed out.
DTAF is also offering meals to purchase for those who have not bought a bash ticket but would like one. The cost is $8 per adult and $4 per kid.
All meals must be pre-ordered. Please place orders no later than April 18, by calling 724-599-0955 to reserve your choice and number of meals. A limited number of meals will be available for walkup requests; everyone is encouraged to pre-order. Cost is $9 per adult and $5 per kid for walk-up requests.
Meals available are spaghetti and meatballs (includes salad, bread, dessert and drink) or ham (includes parsley potatoes, coleslaw, bread, dessert and drink). A children’s meal includes a choice of hot dog or chicken nuggets (both include mac and cheese, cookie and drink).
If you are a ticket holder but do not pre-order a meal, you will assume responsibility if the fair runs out of food and you do not receive a meal.
There are gun bash tickets still available. Cost is $30 and are available for purchase by calling 724-599-0955.
* * *
“Pink the Coop Pistol Bash” that was scheduled for April 26 at the Cooperstown Event Center, 2541 Thomas St., Latrobe (Derry Township), has been cancelled. No other information has been provided.
* * *
Thelma Kline of Derry wrote to the Diary earlier this week with this announcement:
“The National Day of Prayer is not being delayed or cancelled at the national level. There will be a live broadcast of the national observance on the evening of May 7, the official date for the observance. The broadcast will be accessible on NDP’s website www.nationaldayofprayer.org, on GOD TV (check with your TV provider) and possibly Facebook Live. Check the NDP website for current updates and details.
“Derry’s National Day of Prayer (NDP) observance will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Mossback Park in Derry. NDP is an annual event for all Americans of all faiths to unite and pray for America and her leaders. Never has the need for prayer been so great. The 2020 theme is ‘Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth.’ Servants’ Call will lead worship music and prayers will be offered by the community for Government, Churches, Military, Media, Education, Business, Family and First Responders. So, save the date for Derry’s 22nd National Day of Prayer Observance!”
* * *
The Derry Township Supervisors have closed the township office for in-person visits to the municipal building because of the ongoing COVID-19 threat to public health and safety. The supervisors are still available for essential services and the township’s office hours are from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to only receive emails at derrytownship@comcast.net and phone calls at 724-694-8835.
* * *
The Derry Area High School Class of 1970 will hold its 50th anniversary reunion Saturday, Aug. 15. Festivities will start with a Classmates Only Pizza Party on Friday, Aug. 14, at Rosemary’s Country Kitchen in New Derry. Saturday will include a dinner at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse (at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport) and an After Party get-together back at Rosemary’s. Sunday will feature a family picnic, with children under age 6 admitted free. All classmates are encouraged to go to the derryhighschool.org site and register as an alumni.
Tickets for the individual events, along with detailed information, can be found online at TicketSpice.Derry High School Class of 70 Reunion.
In addition to this announcement, spokeswoman Lucy Byers said that she will also be mailing all classmates (approximately 260) the beginning of May. She added that reservations may also be made by mailing a check or money order in a self-addressed enclosed envelope to her. She said reservations must be made no later than Friday, July 17.
* * *
Idlewild & SoakZone park management announced Wednesday on its website and social media pages that it would not be ready to launch the amusement park’s 143rd season on May 16. A new opening date has not yet been determined.
The park is still accepting applications for seasonal jobs and summer internships and conducting virtual interviews with candidates. Applications may be submitted at www.idlewild.com/emplyment
* * *
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Derry Township tax office remains closed to the public, Debby Zello said. “We are still working and processing all payments received through the U.S. mail,” she wrote. “To make payment for your 2020 county/township property taxes, send your entire statement, your check or money order that is the exact amount owed and a self addressed stamped envelope if a receipt is required to: Debby Zello/Derry Township tax collector, 978 N Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627.
“If you need an exact amount owed or other information call the tax office at 724-694-5115. Everybody PLEASE stay healthy and safe during this difficult time.”
* * *
Have a safe and happy weekend!
* * *
