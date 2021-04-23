The Derry Community will be joining Americans across the nation in observing the 70th National Day of Prayer at Mossback Park (gazebo) in Derry on Thursday, May 6.
National Day of Prayer is an annual event for Americans of all faiths to unite and pray for America and her leaders. The theme for 2021 is “Lord pour out your LOVE, LIFE, AND LIBERTY”.
Prayers will be offered for the seven power points of government, military, media, churches, family, education and business and also for first responders. Worship music will be led by Servants’ Call.
Please join us in praying for America and our community. All are welcome.
* * *
This message is from Derry Borough Tax Collector Kristin Kozar:
“The Derry Borough tax office will be open Friday, April 30, from 1 to 5 p.m., in addition to the regularly scheduled office hours. If using the mail, the taxes must be postmarked April 30 to receive the discount. And as always, my drop box is available for anyone who needs it. Thank you!”
* * *
This next announcement is from Thersa Miedel:
“The partner parishes of St. Joseph and St. Martin will gather to recite the rosary in honor of Mary, the Blessed Mother. The gathering will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Mossback Park in Derry Borough, at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Please bring lawn chairs. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.”
* * *
Action for Animals Humane Society is hosting a drive-thru shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Derry Township Agricultural Fairgrounds in New Derry.
Admission is free and shots include: Rabies $9 per shot, Bordetella, FVRCP $15 per shot, per pet. All shots are for pets three months of age or older and in good health. Cash or check payment only.
* * *
The Derry Area School District Foundation is hosting its 4th Annual Golf Outing on May 22 at the Latrobe Elks.
The golf outing raises money for the district’s Innovative Teacher Grants. This is a great way to raise money for our teachers and students. Grab your foursome and sign up today at https://sites.google.com/.../dasd.../annual-golf-outing
They are also looking for hole sponsors and donations for raffle baskets. Any questions, email smikeska@dasd.us or call 724-694-2400, ext. 1182.
* * *
The Steel City Comedy Tour is once again coming to A.V. Germano Hall, 100 W. Second St., Derry Borough, on Saturday, April 24.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., followed by showtime at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and are pre-sale only. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 724-694-2653. You may also contact a Derry Volunteer Fire Company member.
The kitchen will be open, and there will be a cash bar. Additionally, 50/50 tickets will be available for purchase.
The show features headliner Matt Light, along with Tim Ross, Chuck Krieger and Joey Walsh.
* * *
Derry Railroad Days is scheduled to take place Sept. 18-19.
Stay tuned for more information, and don’t forget to mark your calendars. Vendors and sponsors can receive the appropriate forms by visiting the Derry Railroad Days Facebook page and clicking on the vendor and sponsor links.
* * *
The Derry Area School District Foundation has announced its 2021 summer concert series.
This year’s series kicks off with the Glass City Swing Band on June 11, followed by an Elton John Tribute by Lee Alverson on June 25.
The series continues on July 9 with the Blairsville Community Band and July 23 featuring the Kiski Valley Community Band. The concert series wraps up on Aug. 13, with a Neil Diamond Tribute by Chris Denem.
All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m.
In addition, food trucks will be on hand. They include Lynn’s Franks, Kettle Corn Clinic and Kona Ice.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. The decision to cancel the concert will be made by 4 p.m. the day of the concert and will be posted on the following website: https://www.dasd.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2049757&type=d&pREC_ID=2118380.
Lastly, refreshments will be available and donations will be accepted.
* * *
The sixth annual DARCee car show 2021 will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.; the event will be held rain or shine.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles, and all makes, models and years are welcome.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 vehicles to arrive the day of the show.
* * *
This message from the Derry Borough Municipal Authority offers reminders to those using the Ethel Lake wellness trail:
• The property is owned by the Derry Borough Municipal Authority and if rules cannot be followed the trail can and will be closed.
• Feeding of geese/ducks and other wildlife is not permitted.
• • Dogs are permitted but must be leashed and cleaned up after.
• No fishing.
• You, your children and your pets must remain on the trail and are not permitted near the water.
• There is a trash can at two of the entrances, please use them.
• The lake is our drinking water supply.
• Please be respectful of our beautiful property and our drinking water. Now please go for a walk and enjoy the sunshine. It’s beautiful outside!
* * *
Will your child be coming to kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year? Attention parents/guardians of future kindergarteners:
Now is the time to begin the process of enrolling your child in Derry Area School District kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. Children who are 5 years old on or before the first day of school in 2021 are eligible. Completing the enrollment process now not only helps us plan our resources appropriately, but it also gets you and your child on our contact list to receive invitations to several upcoming kindergarten readiness events you do not want to miss.
Kindergarten registration is completed electronically through a link located on our district website. Go to dasd.us and click on: “Our Schools,” “Grandview Elementary,” “Parents” and then “Kindergarten Registration” to access the online registration form. In order for your child to be enrolled for kindergarten, please complete the online registration form AND provide the required documentation. Parents/guardians may submit documents by uploading them to the registration site at http://registration.dasd.us, emailing them to wciocco@dasd.us or dropping them off at the Grandview office.
If you have any questions or need assistance, call Grandview Elementary School at 724-694-2400. We look forward to welcoming our future kindergarten students to Grandview.
* * *
Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Debbie Gray would like to share that the afterschool program (aft3r@dasd) will be offered virtually throughout the month of April.
Elementary students can join in on the fun from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday the days school is in session. Secondary students are invited to join in from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The program is free to students in the Derry Area School District K-12.
A variety of STEM activities are planned daily ranging from Citizen Science, Coding, Credit Recovery, Environmental Ecology, Engineering, Graphic Design, MAD Science, Mine Craft, Planet Bee Workshops, Read Aloud & Work Out, NASA projects, Remediation, Targeted Tutoring, Wellness, and more.Join in on some STEMtastic spring activities by registering at cclc.dasd.us. (https://sites.google.com/view/dasd-virtual-learning-library/home)
A follow-up email will be sent upon registration.
For more information? Email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us
SIGN UP TODAY!
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.