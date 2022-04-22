Hopefully, this weekend will be the time that we finally start to experience spring. You know, that second season of the year that contains some warm weather and sunshine.
Because to this point, at least as far as I’m concerned, we’ve had almost nothing but winter this year.
In case you’re wondering, it has rained or snowed 85 out of 110 days in 2022. Moreover, we have had only three dry days in April – none of which were back-to-back.
And, how about our lovely temperatures? Well, I’ll put it this way – Christmas and New Year’s Day both reached 58 degrees with no snow. This past Tuesday, it snowed and was 37 degrees.
Enough said, I digress!
***
There will be an informational meeting 6 p.m. April 25 for Miss Fourth of July 2022 at Huber Hall in Latrobe.
Miss Fourth of July is open to all girls 14-19 from the Greater Latrobe and Derry Area school districts. Deadline to apply is Monday, April 25.
No prior experience is necessary and girls will be taught everything they need to know.
A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded.
For more information, email: 4thcontestant@gmail.com.
***
The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the deadline for the 2022 Banana Split Princess applications has been extended to April 27.
All girls ages 9–13 from Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley are encouraged to apply. Applications are available at your school, the GLLV Chamber Visitor Center, or online at: https://www.latrobelaurelvalley.org/princess-pageant.
The pageant will be held 4 p.m. May 15 at Latrobe Elementary School. Rehearsals will be held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 29, May 2 and May 6.
You may email questions to princess@bananasplitfest.com.
***
A Day of Remembrance will be held 7 p.m. April 27 in the Derry Area High School auditorium. We will remember our colleagues who were retired and have passed away since the last Day of Remembrance.
Those who will be remembered are:
Russ Edwards, Donna Bash, Larry Burd, Charles Cignetto, Shari Santella, Pam Crocker, Michael Christoff, Kenneth Rhodes, James Prengaman, Jane Prengaman, Phyllis Humphreys, Michael Urdzik, William Livingston, Ralph Feather and Frances Lynch.
You are invited to attend and share in remembering our friends.
***
This announcement is from Derry Township Tax Collector Debby Zello:
“Happy spring. The last day to pay your 2022 county/township real estate taxes at 2% discount in the office is Friday, April 29. We will accept payments that are postmarked by the USPS on or before April 30.”
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed from noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.
Payments can also be placed in the red locked box outside the office door, or mailed to Derry Township Tax Office, 978 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627. If a receipt is requested, please include the entire statement and a self-addressed stamped envelope. If you have any questions, call 724-694-5115.
“Have a great week.”
***
The Village at Chestnut Highlands Condo Community and Derry Township is hosting a garage sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13-14.
The locations are Route 30 East to 982 North through Bradenville, Greenfield Road and Everview Lane.
Some items that will be sold include tools, sewing machines, electric keyboards, furniture, décor, household items and something for everyone.
***
The New Alexandria Activities Committee is looking for crafters for its upcoming Spring Craft Show to be held 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the New Alexandria Firemen’s Club, 8370 Route 22 West, New Alexandria.
***
This next announcement is from Marian Spangler:
Come out and support our April fundraiser 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the Latrobe Center for Active Adults. The meal being offered is a chicken and biscuit dinner with gravy, mashed potatoes, dessert and a beverage for $10. Takeouts will be available. Please call ahead at 724-539-0237 so we have a count for dinners. Walk-ins will also be accepted. We are truly thankful for all the support given to the center for all our fundraising events.
***
Barbara Phillips, vice president of Derry Borough Council, would like to remind Derry Borough residents of the requirement for permits. As those spring and summer projects approach, please remember that permits are necessary for fences, pools, decks and sheds. The Derry Borough website under zoning/building permits has an application that can be printed for residents’ use.
In addition, the Great Derry Garage Days are Aug. 5-6. As you do your spring cleaning, be sure to save those items that you can sell. Go ahead and price them now to reduce your setup time on the days of the sale.
***
National Day of Prayer (NDP) will be observed Thursday, May 5, at Mossback Park (The Gazebo) in Derry. NDP is an annual event for Americans of all faiths to unite and pray for America and her leaders. The theme for 2022 is “Exalt the Lord who has established us.”
Prayers will be offered for the seven power points of government, military, media, churches, family, education and business, and also for first responders. Worship music will be led by Servants’ Call.
Please join us in praying for America and our community 7 p.m. May 5. All are welcome. Questions may be directed to Thelma Kline at 724-953-5993.
***
Derry Area children who are coming to kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year (must be 5 by the first day of school Aug. 29). Join in virtually 6 p.m. May 12 on Zoom at kindergartenreadiness.dasd.us. An RSVP is required to join the special event. Please reserve your child’s special resource backpack and RSVP by completing the information form on Resourcebackpack.dasd.us.
***
The 7th annual DARCee Car Show will be held rain or shine from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles to arrive on the day of the show. Trophies will be awarded to the top three place-finishers in each class as well as Best of Show. Additionally, there will be three Kids’ Choice Awards. Cost of the event is $6 if pre-registered by July 25 or $10 at the gate. There will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawing.
***
A $10 benefit spaghetti dinner will be held noon to 4 p.m. May 12 at the Derry Ukes for Angelea and Jaxx Furey.
On April 2, Angelea and her 18-month-old son Jaxx were in a freak accident. Angelea was struck by a vehicle while trying to get Jaxx out of the way. They both were life-flighted to Pittsburgh hospitals.
Angelea suffered multiple facial fractures and was to have surgery April 14. She has a rough road ahead; Jaxx continues to heal at home. This benefit is to help offset living, medical and travel expenses while being off work. It is hoped that this will alleviate some of the stress for the family.
***
This announcement is from Susannah Calvo concerning some dates to remember:
*April 23 – DASD Foundation fundraiser – Cooperstown Event Center – Kuniak, The Magician. Tickets are $30 and went on sale March 2. Call 724-309-5178 for reservations. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.
*June 4 – The family of Phyllis Humphreys will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m. for her at the amphitheater. The public is invited to attend. Following the service, the DASD Foundation will dedicate a space in the Atlantic #40 One Room School in her memory. She taught in that building when it was in Atlantic.
*June 10 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Neil Diamond Tribute at 6:30 p.m.
*June 24 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Piano Men Tribute at 6:30 p.m.
*July 8 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Blairsville Community Band at 6:30 p.m.
*July 22 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Elvis Tribute at 6:30 p.m.
*Aug. 12 – Summer Concert at Amphitheater – Scottdale Concert Band – at 6:30 p.m.
(In case of inclement weather, concerts will be canceled)
***
Derry Borough Council member Chad Fabian is asking anyone who is interested in learning more about a new Neighborhood Watch program that he is organizing to send an email to cfabiancouncil@gmail.com to learn more about the program.
***
The Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) will host a car show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Registration opens at 11 a.m. Judging will be from 1 to 2 p.m. with awards presented at 3:30 p.m.
There will be awards for 10 “Students’ Choice” classes. A $10 car show registration benefits the automotive technology and collision repair technology programs.
There will be basket raffles, 50/50 and more.
Food, drinks and refreshments will be offered. Spectators are admitted for free and donations are appreciated.
***
The Friends of Caldwell Library’s Used Book Sale is back. Plans are now being made for their annual June used book sale that had been canceled during the pandemic. More information will be coming with collection and sale dates. Please start saving your used fiction hardcover and paperback books and children’s books to donate.
***
Have a great weekend.
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.