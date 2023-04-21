This first message is from Janet Campbell, secretary of First United Methodist Church:
Derry First United Methodist Church, located at 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry, is hosting a Spring Vendor and Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
A variety of crafters and vendors will be bringing a wide variety of unique and favorite selections. Soup and Sandwich Lunch Special will be available for purchase from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. The church will have a table selling baked goods, chocolate-covered pretzels as well as a Rada book sale. A spaghetti dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. (takeout or eat-in). Dinner includes spaghetti, meatball, salad, Italian bread, drink and cake for $8.
Call 724-694-8333 to reserve a dinner.
***
Derry Area School District’s Annual Day of Remembrance will be held April 26 in the One Room Schoolhouse, located on the district campus. Faculty who will be remembered include Anita Manoli, John Sabatos and Robert Gourley. The event will begin at 7 p.m.
***
This announcement is from Bill Glasser:
Twin Maples Hunt Club will be performing its semi-annual road cleanup Sunday, May 7. Anyone interested in helping can meet at the club house at 11 a.m. The cleanup will proceed from the Derry Borough line to the Fairfield Township line. We treat every day as Earth Day, keeping the beautiful Chestnut Ridge clean with no dumping of garbage.
***
Derry Community Pool will be selling preseason pool passes from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday May 5, at the borough office, located at 114 E. 2nd Ave., Derry, and Saturday, May 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Derry Community Pool, located at 425 E. 3rd St., Derry. See the Facebook page for more details. We are also looking for volunteers to help in concessions, as lifeguards and at the check-in desk. Contact Barbara Phillips for more details at 724-640-2752.
***
The National Day of Prayer will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Mossback Park in Derry Borough.
Please come join in time of prayer and worship for our country. Prayers for government, media, churches, family, education, military, businesses and first responders will be lifted up.
***
The 50-year reunion of Derry Volleyball will be July 8 at the Cooperstown Event Center. Reservations will be taken from May 15 through June 23. Further details will be available in early May.
***
Congrats to the Derry Area girls track and field team!
Wednesday afternoon at Trojan Stadium, the Derry Area track and field team honored its seniors prior to the meet against Frazier. The girls won 108-41, while the boys completed the sweep, 109-32. With the win, the girls officially won their second straight section championship and fifth in seven years.
First-place finishers for the girls include all three relays, Julia Omlor in the 100 and 200, Tessa Hayes in the mile, Jane Huss in the 400, Kayla Ferri in the 300 hurdles, Gianna Gruska in the 800, Sara Bungard in the shot put, Mara Lewis in the discus, Regan Repak in the high jump, Reigna Taylor in the pole vault, and Sophia Mazzoni in the javelin. Congratulations to Sophia for re-breaking her own school record with a new mark of 147 feet, which also places her as No. 2 in the state.
First-place finishers for the boys included the 4X800 relay, Tim Miller in the 110 and 300 hurdles, Ahmad Ward in the 100 and long jump, Charlie Banks in the mile and 800, Brady Aliff in the 200, Seth Swisher in the 2-mile, Levi Haase in the shot put, Dom Patrick in the discus, Ricky Daniels in the javelin, Jake Hauser in the high jump, Troy Clark in the triple jump and Jeremiah Gess in the pole vault.
Next meet is Saturday at the Slippery Rock Invitational and then Derry Area will host the Section 8 AA Championship at Trojan Stadium Monday. Come out and support the track and field team at 3 p.m.
***
Congratulations to Derry Area Middle School STAR students for the third quarter, who include sixth-graders Emily Foster and Aubree Hartshorn, seventh-graders Able Ramer, Hannah Brown, Jenna Vargulish, and eighth-graders Natalie Ross, Emily Laughin and Nick Stephenson.
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.