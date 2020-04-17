Welcome to this week’s edition of the Derry Diary.
I hope everyone is doing well and staying safe during these difficult times. I know this pandemic has really taken a toll on a lot of people, but hopefully, this will all be over soon.
It has certainly taken its toll on me. In fact, it’s starting to affect my memory.
For instance, I completely forgot about Easter last week. So, I apologize for not wishing everyone Happy Easter at the end of last week’s column.
Nonetheless, I hope everyone enjoyed Easter.
So, what the heck is going on with this weather? Is this a joke or what? I know that it’s spring and goofy weather is to be expected, but seriously!
We’re already a month into spring and I think we had only a handful of days above 60 degrees. The average normal high temperature for this time of year is 61 degrees. That doesn’t mean it has to be 61 every day, but it also doesn’t mean that we should have 40-degree highs and 20-degree lows with 70 mph winds four times a week.
Regardless, I hope the weather starts getting better soon. Although, as I’ve said before, once it starts to get nice outside, look out! My thoughts are that not many people are going to obey the stay-at-home order.
Speaking of orders, don’t forget that Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandatory order to wear masks in public will be enforced on Sunday. Violators may be cited or fined. Consider yourselves warned — just sayin’.
* * *
Earlier this month, Derry Borough Mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello posted a really cool announcement on the borough Facebook page:
“As a way to stay positive for our borough, I am working with our Chief of Police on bringing smiles to the children who have birthdays and can’t celebrate with their friends.
If you would like an officer of our department to make your child smile and make his or her birthday special, please feel free to contact me via messenger with the following: Date of birthday, name of child, address of residence, and a phone number where I can contact you.
Thank you! Mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello.”
Also on the borough’s Facebook page, you will find information on how to participate at the May 4 and May 11 the public council meetings, which will be broadcast via the Zoom platform. In the letter, written by borough secretary/treasurer Lori Latta, it explains the proper procedures to follow in order to attend the meetings.
* * *
According to Derry Area School District Superintendent Eric Curry, the school board meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 23, will be hosted live via the Zoom platform. The meeting is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. Stay tuned to the school district website and Facebook page for more information concerning details of how to attend the meeting.
* * *
“Pink the Coop Pistol Bash” that was scheduled for April 26 at the Cooperstown Event Center, 2541 Thomas St., Latrobe (Derry Township), has been canceled. No other information has been provided.
* * *
Susannah Calvo, public relations director for the Derry Area School District, announced that the DASD Amphitheater Fundraising Event scheduled for April 18 at the Cooperstown Event Center has been canceled.
* * *
Thelma Kline of Derry wrote to the Diary earlier this week with this announcement:
“The National Day of Prayer is not being delayed or canceled at the national level. There will be a live broadcast of the National Observance on the evening of May 7, the official date for the observance. The broadcast will be accessible on NDP’s website www.nationaldayofprayer.org, on GOD TV (check with your TV provider) and possibly Facebook Live. Check the NDP website for current updates and details.
“Derry’s National Day of Prayer (NDP) observance will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Mossback Park in Derry. NDP is an annual event for all Americans of all faiths to unite and pray for America and her leaders. Never has the need for prayer been so great. The 2020 theme is ‘Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth.’ Servants’ Call will lead worship music and prayers will be offered by the community for government, churches, military, media, education, business, family and first responders. So, save the date for Derry’s 22nd National Day of Prayer Observance!”
* * *
The Derry Township Supervisors have closed the township office for in-person visits to the municipal building because of the ongoing COVID-19 threat to public health and safety. The supervisors are still available for essential services and the township’s office hours are from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to only receive emails at derrytownship@comcast.net and phone calls at 724-694-8835.
* * *
Derry Township Ag Fair spokeswoman Nancy Durika would like to remind the Diary readers about an important announcement:
On April 25, Derry Township Ag Fair (DTAF) is scheduled to hold its annual Gun Bash at Marion Hall in Crabtree; however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, DTAF is changing this event to a virtual bash posting the winning numbers on the fair’s Facebook page.
In addition, on April 25, from 4 to 7 p.m., DTAF will offer a free drive-through meal at the fairgrounds to all gun bash ticket holders. Each ticket holder can pick up one adult and one kid meal. (Ticket must be presented at time of pickup.) Winning bash ticket numbers will be displayed at the fairgrounds, and the drive through will include the availability of 50/50 tickets. Door prizes will also be handed out.
DTAF is also offering meals to purchase for those who have not bought a bash ticket but would like one. The cost is $8 per adult and $4 per kid.
All meals must be pre-ordered. Please place orders no later than April 18, by calling 724-599-0955 to reserve your choice and number of meals. A limited number of meals will be available for walkup requests; everyone is encouraged to pre-order. Cost is $9 per adult and $5 per kid for walk-up requests.
Meals available are spaghetti and meatballs (includes salad, bread, dessert and drink) or ham (includes parsley potatoes, coleslaw, bread, dessert and drink). A children’s meal includes a choice of hot dog or chicken nuggets (both include mac and cheese, cookie and drink).
If you are a ticket holder but do not pre-order a meal, you will assume responsibility if the fair runs out of food and you do not receive a meal.
There are gun bash tickets still available. Cost is $30 and are available for purchase by calling 724-599-0955.
* * *
Idlewild & SoakZone park management announced Wednesday on its website and social media pages that it would not be ready to launch the amusement park’s 143rd season on May 16. A new opening date has not yet been determined. The park is still accepting applications for seasonal jobs and summer internships and conducting virtual interviews with candidates. Applications may be submitted at www.idlewild.com/emplyment
* * *
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Derry Township tax office remains closed to the public, tax collector Debby Zello said.
“We are still working and processing all payments received through the U.S. mail,” she wrote. “To make payment for your 2020 county/township property taxes, send your entire statement, your check or money order that is the exact amount owed and a self addressed stamped envelope if a receipt is required to: Debby Zello, Derry Township Tax Collector, 978 N Chestnut St. Ext., Derry PA 15627.
“If you need an exact amount owed or other information call the tax office at 724-694-5115. Everybody PLEASE stay healthy and safe during this difficult time.”
* * *
The Derry Area High School Class of 1970 will hold its 50th anniversary reunion Saturday, Aug. 15. Festivities will start with a Classmates Only Pizza Party on Friday, Aug. 14, at Rosemary’s Country Kitchen in New Derry. Saturday will include a dinner at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse (at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport) and an After Party get-together back at Rosemary’s. Sunday will feature a Family Picnic, with children under age 6 admitted free. All classmates are encouraged to go to the derryhighschool.org site and register as an alumni.
Tickets for the individual events, along with detailed information, can be found online at TicketSpice.Derry High School Class of 70 Reunion.
In addition to this announcement, spokeswoman Lucy Byers said that she will also be mailing all classmates (approximately 260) the beginning of May.
She added that reservations may also be made by mailing a check or money order in a self-addressed enclosed envelope to her. She said reservations must be made no later than Friday, July 17.
* * *
Lastly, I received an email from Glenn Plummer, formerly of Derry, asking a question for which I have no answer. Although I’m familiar with the “Goosetown” area, unfortunately, the question is before my time era. If anyone has any information pertaining to Glenn’s following question, let me know.
“Hi, my name is Glenn Plummer, and I was born and raised in Derry, living there until I was about 18 years old and graduating from the former Derry Borough High School. I still have interest in Derry news, although I recognize very few of the names now associated with the town.
“There was a time more than 60 years ago that the Pennsylvania Railroad, where my dad worked employed numbers of Mexicans to work in the Derry yards. They came in the summer and stayed for a few months. A number returned annually and became known to locals. I’m not certain where they were housed, but I have a memory that it was in temporary lodging somewhere on the ‘Goosetown’ side of the old bridge.
“I’m wondering if anyone has ever written about this. I’m sure there must be some old-timers who will recall these workers. The discussion about undocumented workers in America has aroused my curiosity about this Derry experience. Any information you have would be appreciated.”
* * *
Have a safe and happy weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
