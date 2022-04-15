I wanted to start with a huge shoutout and thank you to the Dertown School Federal Credit Union for having me as their musical entertainment at its recent banquet Saturday, April 9 at the Cooperstown Events Center.
This is event is always a pleasure for me because I get to see many of my former teachers, coaches and administrators from the Derry Area School District.
This year’s theme was a “Luau.”
I had to laugh because if you remember, that day we had all four seasons in one day.
It started off snowing and sleeting, and then it became sunny, and next it started raining. This process repeated all day.
Anyway, it was a great time as always. The food was provided by Long’s Catering, and it was excellent.
Lastly, thank you to the Cooperstown Event Center for your hospitality.
Here’s to seeing you again next year.
***
A Day of Remembrance will be held 7 p.m. April 27 in the high school auditorium. We will remember our colleagues who were retired and have passed away since the last Day of Remembrance.
Those who will be remembered are:
Russ Edwards, Larry Burd, Charles Cignetto, Shari Santella, Pam Crocker, Michael Christoff, Kenneth Rhodes, James Prengaman, Jane Prengaman, Phyllis Humphreys, Michael Urdzik, William Livingston, Ralph Feather and Frances Lynch.
You are invited to attend and share in remembering our friends.
***
The Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 19. The cost of the breakfast is $7. Please contact Rich at 724-694-9528 to reserve your seat.
***
The New Alexandria Activities Committee is looking for crafters for its upcoming Spring Craft Show to be held 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the New Alexandria Firemen’s Club, 8370 Route 22 West, New Alexandria.
***
The Friends of Caldwell Library’s Used Book Sale is back. Plans are now being made for their annual June used book sale that had been canceled during the pandemic. More information will be coming with collection and sale dates. Please start saving your used fiction hardcover and paperback books and children’s books to donate.
***
The Easter Sunrise service to be held at Old Salem Church is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17. The Rev. Ron Durika will conduct the service and the Rev. Rose Werner will provide music for the service. Old Salem Church is located north of New Derry on Route 982.
***
The Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) will host a car show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Registration opens at 11 a.m. Judging will be from 1 to 2 p.m. with awards presented at 3:30 p.m.
There will be awards for 10 “Students’ Choice” classes. A $10 car show registration benefits the automotive technology and collision repair technology programs.
There will be basket raffles, 50/50 and more.
Food, drinks and refreshments will be offered. Spectators are admitted for free and donations are appreciated.
***
This next announcement is from Marian Spangler:
Come out and support our April fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 at the Latrobe Center for Active Adults. The meal being offered is a chicken and biscuit dinner with gravy, mashed potatoes, dessert and a beverage for $10. Takeouts will be available. Please call ahead at 724-539-0237 so we have a count for dinners. Walk-ins will also be accepted. We are truly thankful for all the support given to the center for all our fundraising events.
***
Barbara Phillips, vice president of Derry Borough Council, would like to remind Derry Borough residents of the requirement for permits. As those spring and summer projects approach, please remember that permits are necessary for fences, pools, decks and sheds. The Derry Borough website under zoning/building permits has an application that can be printed for residents’ use.
In addition, the Great Derry Garage Days are Aug. 5 and 6 this year. As you do your spring cleaning, be sure to save those items that you can sell. Go ahead and price them now to reduce your setup time on the days of the sale.
***
Derry Borough Council member Chad Fabian is asking anyone who is interested in learning more about a new Neighborhood Watch program that he is organizing to send an email to cfabiancouncil@gmail.com to learn more about the program.
***
National Day of Prayer (NDP) will be observed Thursday, May 5 at Mossback Park (The Gazebo) in Derry. NDP is an annual event for Americans of all faiths to unite and pray for America and her leaders. The theme for 2022 is “Exalt the Lord who has established us.”
Prayers will be offered for the seven power points of government, military, media, churches, family, education and business and also for first responders. Worship music will be led by Servants’ Call.
Please join us in praying for America and our community 7 p.m. May 5. All are welcome. Questions may be directed to Thelma Kline at 724-953-5993.
***
Congrats to Kenzi Rullo.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. This year Kenzi Rullo has been nominated. Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.
***
Derry Area children who are coming to kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year (must be 5 by the first day of school Aug. 29). Join in virtually 6 p.m. May 12 on Zoom at kindergartenreadiness.dasd.us An RSVP is required to join the special event. Please reserve your child’s special resource backpack and RSVP by completing the information form on Resourcebackpack.dasd.us.
***
The 7th annual DARCee Car Show will be held rain or shine from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles to arrive on the day of the show. Trophies will be awarded to the top three place finishers in each class as well as Best of Show. Additionally, there will be three Kids’ Choice Awards. Cost of the event is $6 if pre-registered by July 25 or $10 at the gate. There will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawing.
***
The New Alexandria Center for Active Adults will be offering Tai Chi classes once again! Classes will be held 11 a.m. Wednesdays at the center. Classes begin Wednesday, April 20. There is no charge to attend the class, it’s just one more of the wonderful opportunities that senior center’s offer the communities they serve.
***
A $10 spaghetti dinner benefit will be held noon to 4 p.m. May 12 at the Derry Ukes for Angelea and Jaxx Furey.
On April 2, Angelea and her son Jaxx were in a freak accident. Angelea was struck by a vehicle while trying to get Jaxx out of the way. They both were life-flighted to Pittsburgh hospitals.
Angelea suffered multiple facial fractures and was to have surgery April 14. She has a rough road ahead; Jaxx continues to heal at home. This benefit is to help offset living, medical and travel expenses while being off work. It is hoped that this will alleviate some of the stress for the family.
***
This announcement is from Susannah Calvo concerning some dates to remember:
April 23 – DASD Foundation fundraiser – Cooperstown Event Center – Kuniak, The Magician. Tickets are $30 and went on sale March 2. Call 724-309-5178 for reservations. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.
June 4 – The family of Phyllis Humphreys will hold a memorial service for her at the amphitheater 1 p.m. June 4. The public is invited to attend. Following the service, the DASD Foundation will dedicate a space in the Atlantic #40 One Room School in her memory. She taught in that building when it was in Atlantic.
June 10 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Neil Diamond Tribute at 6:30 p.m.
June 24 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Piano Men Tribute at 6:30 p.m.
July 8 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Blairsville Community Band at 6:30 p.m.
July 22 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Elvis Tribute at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 12 – Summer Concert at Amphitheater – Scottdale Concert Band – at 6:30 p.m.
(In case of inclement weather, concerts will be canceled)
***
Happy Easter.
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
