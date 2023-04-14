The National Day of Prayer will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Mossback Park in Derry Borough.
Please come join in time of prayer and worship for our country. Prayers for government, media, churches, family, education, military, businesses and first responders will be lifted up.
***
This message is from Tish Rossi, president of St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society:
St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society invites you to an afternoon of Painting Porch Sitters. Come enjoy painting, a light lunch, delicious sweets and snacks. Absolutely no art skill is required. All supplies will be provided. It takes place 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in St. Joseph Parish Hall, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry. Registration and money were due by April 9. For additional information, call Debbie Rick, 724-600-4918.
***
Derry First United Methodist Church is seeking applicants for a part-time church secretary. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, but are flexible. Salary is competitive.
This position requires knowledge of Microsoft Office programs. Office experience is preferred. In addition, the successful applicant should possess the ability to maintain confidentiality and enjoy interacting with people. Please submit cover letter and résumé to:
Flo McNichol, SPRC Chair
Derry First UMC
311 N. Ligonier St.
Derry, PA 15627
724-694-8333
or email: derry@first.comcastbiz.net
***
The 2023 county/township real estate tax statements were mailed out Feb. 24. If you have not yet received your statement, please contact the office at 724-694-5115. The office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they are closed noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Friday, April 28, will be the last day to make a 2% discount payment in person. All mailed payments at 2% discount must be postmarked on or before April 30.
The Derry Township Tax Office is now connected to the Derry Area School District administration building security system. After entering the first set of double doors, you must press the tax office button on the black box located to the right of the second set of double doors. They will answer your call and release the door lock so you can enter the tax office. Please be patient during this transition.
***
This message is from Julie Ruane, administrative assistant for Greensburg Church of the Brethren:
There will be a Disciples’ Hands Ministry soup and salad and sandwich sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Greensburg Church of the Brethren, located at 554 Stanton St., Greensburg.
There are a wide variety of soups for $7 a quart and hot sausage sandwiches for $6. All proceeds benefit the hungry in our area.
***
This announcement is from Barbara Phillips:
If anyone is interested in returning to work at the Derry community outdoor pool, there will be a meeting 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Derry Borough Municipal Building. Please note, if you want to work at the pool this year, you must attend at least one preseason meeting.
***
The 50-year reunion of Derry Volleyball will be July 8 at the Cooperstown Event Center. Reservations will be taken from May 15 through June 23. Further details will be available in early May.
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.