In case you haven’t noticed, the Derry Borough Police Department is sporting a new patrol vehicle.
It’s a 2020 white Ford Explorer, which also displays the Derry Area School District colors of blue and gold throughout the vehicle’s lettering.
According to Derry Borough Police Chief Randy Glick, those colors weren’t a mistake.
“We wanted a vehicle with a little Trojan pride,” Glick said. “I sent a picture of a Trojan mascot with the school’s colors over to the company, and they took it from there. It was time for us to get a Trojan buggy. We want to display a Trojan logo somewhere on the vehicle as well.”
Glick mentioned that the new patrol vehicle is 2 inches wider and 4 inches longer than the 2019 model. He also added that he wouldn’t be driving the vehicle.
“I was involved in an accident in the previous K-9 vehicle, and the equipment in that wrecked vehicle wouldn’t fit in the brand new SUV because they made them bigger and wider, so we took the 2017 SUV that we had and made it into the new K-9 vehicle, and that’s why we need a new patrol vehicle.”
While discussing the new patrol vehicle with Glick, I also asked him how things were going during the coronavirus pandemic.
He said that the officers spend a lot of time washing their hands and sanitizing. He also said that the department doesn’t go on calls like they used to.
“We don’t go out on ambulance calls anymore,” he said. “PennDOT is closed as well as the courts and magistrates, and the jails really aren’t accepting people, so basically, we’re trying to be visual in case somebody would need help. We’re just trying to maintain order the best that we can.”
* * *
On a depressing note, I was deeply sadden to find out that our Derry Area football team will be looking for a new head coach.
Earlier this week, Tim Sweeney accepted a head coaching position with the Baldwin-Whitehall school district.
Sweeney, a 1985 Derry Area graduate and a member of Penn State’s 1986 national championship football team, took over the football program in 2014 and has since compiled a record of 49-18, including four consecutive trips to the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
He led the Trojans to three district semifinal appearances in four seasons as well as a trip to the WPIAL Class 3A championship game in 2018. Under Sweeney’s guidance, the Trojans have won 40 of their last 48 games, posting a 34-12 conference record with three-straight conference titles.
I graduated high school with Sweeney and had the pleasure of watching him play football. He was absolutely amazing and I’m glad to be friends with him.
Even though I’m extremely upset with him for being a traitor — I’m seriously kidding — I wish him nothing but the best, and thank him for his service to our school district.
* * *
Derry Borough Council is scheduled to hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 13, via the Zoom online meeting platform. Borough officials said public participation will be accepted by emailing the borough office through derryborough.org requesting attendance and subject matter of discussion. For more details, visit the borough website.
* * *
Derry Borough’s annual Easter Egg hunt and Friends of Keystone’s Easter Egg hunt, both scheduled for April 11, have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
* * *
The Derry Township Supervisors have closed the township office for in-person visits to the municipal building because of the ongoing COVID-19 threat to public health and safety. The supervisors are still available for essential services and the township’s office hours are from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to only receive emails at derrytownship@comcast.net and phone calls at 724-694-8835.
* * *
Idlewild & SoakZone park management announced Wednesday on its website and social media pages that it would not be ready to launch the amusement park’s 143rd season on May 16. A new opening date has not yet been determined. The park is still accepting applications for seasonal jobs and summer internships and conducting virtual interviews with candidates. Applications may be submitted at www.idlewild.com/emplyment.
* * *
These next few announcement are repeat items, but still worth mentioning:
Derry Township Ag Fair spokeswoman Nancy Durika would like to remind the Diary readers about a couple upcoming events:
“Due to the coronavirus issue, the Derry Township Ag Fair, after discussions with the Easter Bunny and his undersea friends, has decided to postpone Bunnyfest, until a later date. Please stay tuned to the Derry Township Agricultural Fair Facebook page for updates as to when Bunnyfest will take place. All involved are sorry for this delay, but we want everyone to be safe and healthy.
“On April 25, Derry Township Ag Fair (DTAF) is scheduled to hold its annual Gun Bash at Marion Hall in Crabtree; however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, DTAF is changing this event to a virtual bash posting the winning numbers on the fair’s Facebook page.”
In addition, on April 25, from 4 to 7 p.m., DTAF will offer a free drive-through meal at the fairgrounds to all gun bash ticket holders. Each ticket holder can pick up one adult and one kid meal. (Ticket must be presented at time of pickup.) Winning bash ticket numbers will be displayed at the fairgrounds, and the drive through will include the availability of 50/50 tickets. Door prizes will also be handed out.
DTAF is also offering meals to purchase for those who have not bought a bash ticket but would like one. The cost is $8 per adult and $4 per kid.
All meals must be pre-ordered. Please place orders no later than April 18, by calling 724-599-0955 to reserve your choice and number of meals. A limited number of meals will be available for walkup requests; everyone is encouraged to pre-order. Cost is $9 per adult and $5 per kid for walk-up requests.
Meals available are spaghetti and meatballs (includes salad, bread, dessert and drink) or ham (includes parsley potatoes, coleslaw, bread, dessert and drink). A children’s meal includes a choice of hot dog or chicken nuggets (both include mac and cheese, cookie and drink).
If you are a ticket holder but do not pre-order a meal, you will assume responsibility if the fair runs out of food and you do not receive a meal.
There are gun bash tickets still available. Cost is $30 and are available for purchase by calling 724-599-0955.
* * *
Susannah Calvo, public relations director for the Derry Area School District, announced that the DASD Amphitheater Fundraising Event scheduled for April 18 at the Cooperstown Event Center has been canceled.
* * *
Because of coronavirus health issues, the remaining Community Lenten Luncheons in the Derry area have been canceled. Paula Shean, DPC secretary, wishes everyone a blessed, peaceful and healthy Lenten/Easter season.
* * *
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Derry Township tax office remains closed to the public, Debby Zello said. “We are still working and processing all payments received through the U.S. mail,” she wrote. “To make payment for your 2020 county/township property taxes, send your entire statement, your check or money order that is the exact amount owed and a self addressed stamped envelope if a receipt is required to: Debby Zello/Derry Township Tax Collector 978 N Chestnut St Ext, Derry Pa. 15627.
“If you need an exact amount owed or other information call the tax office at 724-694-5115. Everybody PLEASE stay healthy and safe during this difficult time.”
* * *
The Derry Area High School Class of 1970 will hold its 50th anniversary reunion Saturday, Aug. 15. Festivities will start with a Classmates Only Pizza Party on Friday, Aug. 14, at Rosemary’s Country Kitchen in New Derry. Saturday will include a dinner at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse (at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport) and an After Party get-together back at Rosemary’s. Sunday will feature a Family Picnic, with children under age 6 admitted free. All classmates are encouraged to go to the derryhighschool.org site and register as an alumni.
Tickets for the individual events, along with detailed information, can be found online at TicketSpice.Derry High School Class of 70 Reunion.
In addition to this announcement, spokeswoman Lucy Byers said that she will also be mailing all classmates (approximately 260) the beginning of May. She added that reservations may also be made by mailing a check or money order in a self-addressed enclosed envelope to her. She said reservations must be made no later than Friday, July 17.
* * *
* * *
