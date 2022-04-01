The Derry First United Methodist Church, located at 311 N. Ligonier St. in Derry, will not be hosting its monthly Ladies Lunch in March or April due to the Derry Area Lenten Luncheons and Holy Week. They hope to see you in May!
* * *
You can help support the students of Derry Area High School by submitting donations for their upcoming prom. KIND of Derry is accepting donations of prom dresses and tuxes. Drop off donations at the Derry Area High School main office during school hours.
* * *
Join us Sunday, April 3, as the Blairsville Brass Band will be joining Derry First UMC for worship. Worship begins at 11 a.m.
* * *
The Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast on Tuesday, April 19, at 9 a.m. The cost of the breakfast is $7. Please contact Rich at 724-694-9528 to reserve your seat.
* * *
The Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA) is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at its soccer field, located at 515 Huffman Lane in Derry Township, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
There will be a ton of eggs scattered across the field with prizes and goodies!
Areas of the field will be divided into different age groups.
Cost of the event is $3 per child. There will be a Chinese auction, 50/50 tickets and a concession stand. All proceeds benefit DAYAA soccer organization.
The Easter Bunny will also be on hand for pictures. Keep on kickin’!
* * *
The New Alexandria Activities Committee is looking for crafters for its upcoming Spring Craft Show to be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the New Alexandria Firemen’s Club, located at 8370 Route 22 West in New Alexandria.
* * *
The Knights of Columbus of St. Martin/St. Joseph parishes continue to hold their delicious Fish Fry every Friday from noon to 6 p.m. during Lent, except Good Friday. The Fish Fry began March 4 and is takeout only. To order, call 724-694-6192.
Menu items include baked or fried fish dinners, fish sandwiches, and some a la carte choices. There will also be a Bake Sale available to benefit the Knights. The full menu can be seen on the website at stmartinstjoseph.org.
* * *
The Derry Volunteer Fire Department continues to host its annual Fish Fry throughout Lent from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays at A.V. Germano Hall, located at 100 W. Second St. in Derry Borough.
Derry Township Agricultural Fair will once again host its annual “Bunnyfest 2022” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2 and 9 at the Derry Township Agricultural Fairgrounds, located on Route 982 outside of New Derry.
Cost of the event is $8 per child, while adults are admitted for free.
Please remember to bring an item from the list below for the Humane Society and receive $1 off admission.
Items include laundry detergent, bleach, dish cloths, paper towels, blankets, dog and cat toys (no rawhides please), disposable gloves, grain-free dry cat and dog food, lamb and rice dry dog food, cat litter (clumping and non-clumping), newspaper and copy paper.
Activities include face painting (weather permitting), picture with the Easter Bunny in his garden, crafts, and live baby bunnies, which are available for purchase. Depending on the weather, there may be games and other outdoor activities.
For the egg hunt this year, the Easter Bunny has decided to visit his friends and the Bunnyland Community Gardens and Orchard. Follow the path to the garden, where you will see colorful flowers, the local fishing pond, a vegetable garden with carrots, and eggplants and cabbage-patch bunnies.
After the exciting garden, stop at the duck pond where kids get one free pull of a duck to win a prize (extra pulls are $1).
Adult grab bags and hats are available. Kids’ grab bags are also available for a $5 donation. There are lots of good stuff available such as lottery tickets, gifts cards, tools, food and gag gifts. Kids’ grab bags will also be available for $2.
The United Methodist Church of Latrobe Youth Group will provide the food. The group is raising money for its many youth activities, so please support them.
This event is for the whole family, including grandparents, aunts, uncles and older siblings, and you may bring your neighbors, too; however, only 12-year-old children and under pay registration and receive freebies!
* * *
The Bradenville Easter Egg Hunt is back!
Children 12 years and younger may participate in the egg hunt, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Bradenville playground. Admission is free, and the Easter Bunny will make an appearance.
In addition, donations will be accepted to help fill the eggs with candy for the Chinese raffle.
* * *
Have a great weekend and happy April Fools’ Day!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.