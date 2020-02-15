Hello everyone and welcome to this week’s edition of the Derry Diary!
Earlier this week, Derry Borough Council voted (4-0) to resume its K-9 program. Approximately 20 residents attended Monday’s meeting to voice their support for the program. Council president Grant Nicely and council members Jim Ritenour, Sara Cowan and Alison Camp voted in favor of the motion. In addition, Nicely said that an anonymous donor planned to provide $6,000 in funding to help resume the program. A resident, who was in attendance, said he was ready to donate to the program as soon as it was approved.
According to borough solicitor Lee Demosky, borough code allows Derry Borough to accept monetary gifts toward the program and he recommended that any donations be put into a borough account designated specifically for the K-9 program.
Congrats to the Borough Council and the community on a job well done!
Before I begin with upcoming events, I would like to give a huge shoutout to borough resident Mary Maffe, who turned 103 on Feb. 11.
Maffe has been a lifelong resident of the borough and has three daughters, Brenda Dell, Judy Henigin and Diana Lazarchik, as well as one son, Jim Maffe.
Congrats Mary and here’s to wishing you many more!
Hearing that Mary turned 103 last week made me wonder if she might be the oldest living resident in the borough. If anyone knows of anyone older, please let me know. Also, if anyone might know the oldest person in Derry Township, please let me know as well.
I know that the Bulletin recently recognized Nora T. Seremet, who turned 100, on Feb. 12. Nora is a resident of Mechesneytown.
Anyway, that’s task for all you trivia buffs out there.
Without further ado, here’s what’s happening around our area:
* * *
Trinity Lutheran Church, Fourth Avenue, Derry, will be serving a free luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. This month’s menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, roll, dessert and beverage. Bring your valentine out for a delicious meal and wonderful fellowship. Everyone is welcome!
* * *
The Derry First United Methodist Church will host a Snowball Extravaganza from 12:15 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, in the church social hall and in the snow. Join the church for lunch, fellowship, games, crafts and some good times playing in the snow. There is no charge and all are welcome.
* * *
The Laurel Harmony chapter of the Sweet Adelines will be in concert at Bradenville United Methodist Church, 5168 Route 982 North, Bradenville, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. The public is invited to attend this performance of a cappella, four-part harmony music. A freewill offering will be taken.
* * *
The Derry First United Methodist Church will be having a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in the social hall. The menu includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, rolls, drink and dessert. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 4 to 10 and free for children 3 and under.
* * *
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street in Derry, will be hosting a chili dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Fellowship Hall. All are invited to come and enjoy a bowl of chili, cornbread or dinner roll, beverage and dessert. The cost is $6.50 for adults and $4.50 for children ages 5 to 12. Children under 5 eat free. Takeouts are available. Handicap parking and accessibility are available at the rear entrance of Fellowship Hall near the garage and kitchen entrance. Come and enjoy a time of good food, and support your local ministry in Derry.
* * *
Derry area churches are hosting the Community Lenten Luncheons during the season of Lent from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
The following are a list of dates for local churches: March 4, at St. Martin’s Parish, 5684 Route 982, New Derry; March 11, at Derry United Methodist Church, 311 North Ligonier St., Derry; March 18, at St. Joseph’s Church, 125 South Ligonier St., Derry; March 25, at Derry United Methodist Church, 311 North Ligonier St., Derry, and April 1, Derry Presbyterian Church, 108 Presby Way, Derry.
The community is invited to attend these services to enjoy a time of good food and fellowship and to prepare our hearts and minds for the Lenten/Easter season. If you have any questions, please call 724-694-5710.
* * *
This year’s Derry Area High School Musical, “Les Miserables,” will be presented 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. Other show times are 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Tickets are $10 and are now sale to the public. The box office, located in the rear lobby of Derry Area Middle School, will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. All seats are reserved. Call 724-309-5178 for reservations or information.
* * *
“Pink the Coop Pistol Bash,” will be held Sunday, April 26, at the Cooperstown Events Center, located at 2541 Thomas St., Latrobe (Derry Township).
Cost of the ticket is $25, which benefits the Breast Cancer Coalition. Doors open at 12 p.m. Food and beverages will be available. Guns are provided by the Army-Navy Store/Pistol Range, 800 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
* * *
The Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons are selling peanut butter melt-away Easter eggs. One pound (12 eggs) is $13 and half-pound boxes (six eggs) is $7. White, milk or dark chocolate are available. To order, call the church office at 724-694-5710 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can purchase eggs in Derry at Dablock’s Beauty Shop or Lyndia’s Hair Boutique. Rinaldi’s Pizza Barn Restaurant off Route 217 past Brenizer also has Easter eggs for pick-up (closed Mondays). Deacon Mission programs are funded through melt-away sales. Order before April 5, as Easter is on Sunday, April 21.
* * *
Barbie Jones, Early Childhood Liaison, has provided information for some upcoming events:
Infant Storytime will be held from 5 to 5:30 p.m. March 25 at Caldwell Memorial Library and 1:30 to 2 p.m. May 8 at Keystone State Park Pavilion No. 1 in Derry Township.
Toddler Story and Play Time Events will be held from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. March 25 at Caldwell Memorial Library and 1:30 to 2 p.m. May 8 at Keystone State Park Pavilion No. 1.
Preschool Story and Explore Time will be held from 5 to 5:45 p.m. April 22 at Grandview Elementary School and 9 and 11 a.m. May 8 at Keystone State Park Pavilion No. 1.
Shadow a Kindergarten Buddy Day is scheduled for April 29. To register you child for kindergarten, visit bit.ly/gvearlykregistration or call Mrs. Ciocco at 724-694-1401, ext. 1103.
Children must be registered for kindergarten on or before April 7 to receive an invitation for Shadow a Kindergarten Buddy Day.
For additional information on these events, contact Jones at 724-694-1401, ext. 1377.
* * *
Derry Area School District’s 21st CCLC Program Director Debbie Gray invites students in grades K-8 to register for the free afterschool learning program, aft3r@dasd.
Required 21st CCLC Afterschool Program Learning Registration Forms are located on the Derry Area School District website as well as in the lobby of both Grandview Elementary School and Derry Area Middle School.
Students are able to attend the program the first full week after the enrollment date.
Transportation is provided daily. Completed forms can be returned to Debbie via email at dgray@dasd.us or at Grandview Elementary/ Derry Area Middle School Office.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
