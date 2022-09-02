September 2-4, 2022

Looking ahead to next Independence Day:
Committee member Beth Howell announced “there are a few tickets remaining for the Gun and Cash Bash being held Saturday, Sept. 10, at Huber Hall. All proceeds benefit the 2023 Latrobe 4th of July Celebration.”
Tickets are $30 for three numbers. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the drawings begin at 6 p.m. Ticket price includes food and beverages. Call Beth at 724-433-3272 for tickets.
* * *
This just in:
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, downtown Latrobe welcomes visitors to the monthly Shop-Hop Night featuring a Sip and Stroll Art Walk, live jazz, and a selection of wines and cider from local establishments.
Beginning at 4 p.m., Shop Hop participants are asked to check in at a booth setup outside of Latrobe Art Center and receive a wristband indicating their eligibility to partake in the evening’s wine and cider sampling. Following check-in, visitors are encouraged to participate in an art walk and enjoy a selection of artwork by local artists, sample wine and cider from a selection of local wineries and cideries, listen to some live jazz by Kyle Greene of KGB, and shop local.
Participants will also have the opportunity to see artists painting in select locations throughout downtown Latrobe and purchase tickets for the chance to win a special experience at Christian W. Klay Winery, which includes a hayride, tour, and tasting for a group of up to 25 people. The evening will conclude at 7 p.m.
“Adding the opportunity to support local wineries and cideries along with the artists from Latrobe Art Center and welcoming back local musician Kyle Greene to this month’s shopping night has us very hopeful for an enjoyable evening in downtown Latrobe,” Emily Pasqualino, founder of Latrobe Shop Hop Nights, said in an email to BB.
All artwork included in the evening’s Art Walk will be provided by a selection of Latrobe Art Center’s gallery participants and will be available for purchase through the art center.
“This is such a wonderful opportunity to promote the talent and work by our member artists,” said Michael Tusay, executive director of Latrobe Art Center. “We are thrilled to be contributing to this month’s Shop Hop Night in this capacity and encourage visitors to really take time to appreciate the beauty on display around them while shopping local throughout the evening.”
For additional information on the Latrobe Shop Hop Nights: Sip and Stroll Art Walk, email the coordinating team at latrobeshophopnights@gmail.com or call the art center at 724-537-7011.
* * *
The public is invited to the second annual Community Picnic hosted by Greensburg Church of the Brethren 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the 554 Stanton St. church.
The organizers promise “fun for the whole family, food, face painting, mini golf, KnockerBall Run (and the opportunity to) explore a police car, fire truck and ambulance.”
“And this year you have a chance to dunk Pastor Stephen Parfitt in the dunk tank,” added Julie Ruane, administrative assistant at Greensburg Church of the Brethren.
All proceeds go to Southwest Greensburg Police and Fire Department and Mutual Aid Ambulance Service of Greensburg, according to the accompanying flier.
* * *
Greensburg Garden Center, a nonprofit educational organization, will host its annual Meeting Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Greensburg Country Club. The meeting starts at 11 a.m., and the program begins at noon. Lunch will be served “promptly at 1 p.m.”
Nicky Heinack, GGC secretary, said, “We are excited to welcome guest speaker Andy Amrhein from KDKA Pittsburgh Live! and True Value Hardware. Andy is well known in his field for practical, easy solutions to a multitude of house and garden challenges. He has had a KDKA radio program for over two decades and appears on KDKA Pittsburgh Live! We also have Spa 309 and Shadowwood Gardens coming as vendors along with unique raffle prizes and beautifully decorated tables in fall colors.
“Cost is $40 and includes a delicious lunch (chicken entree, sides and dessert) and the program. Come and enjoy a relaxing afternoon in an elegant setting. Call our office (724-837-0245) to reserve today!”
* * *
Picnickers Bernie Miller and Weez Sabbers provided this update:
“Aug. 18 was a beautiful day for our seventh annual picnic for all former Latrobe Area Hospital employees and retirees. One hundred thirty-five of our work family were present for a day of fun, excellent food, renewing old friendships and a lot of memories.
“We had over 25 baskets, five beautiful wreaths and a beautiful afghan for our Chinese auction, all donated by our fellow employees. We gave away 24 $25 gift cards as door prizes. Debbie Wilson won the 50/50, and she donated half back to help make our picnic bigger and better next year.
“We have a wonderful cleanup crew who showed up at 9 a.m. to clean and set up for the picnic and then stayed after to clean up. This fantastic group includes Rita Benson, Stella Miller, Donna Bittinger, Sally Lotus, Shirl Dranzik, Debbie Loughner, Shelia Patton, Debbie Clark, Fran and Boz Zurick, Weez Sabbers, Mary Ann Balko and Judy Bosco. Thank you all again to a very special group!
“Aug. 17, 2023, is the date for our next picnic. Hope to see more next year.”
* * *
My thanks to Gene Leonard for emailing me a heads-up about his son-in-law, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder, being named the next Pentagon press secretary on Aug. 4. Gene also forwarded two websites containing the information along with this accompanying Air Force photo by Andy Morataya.
The story and another Air Force photo were published on the front and jump pages of Tuesday’s Latrobe Bulletin.
Ryder resides in Burke, Virginia, with his wife, the former Amy Lynn Leonard, and their two sons, Austin and Christian. Amy is a Greater Latrobe School District graduate and a retired Air Force major.
Ryder’s in-laws, Gene and Sue Leonard, live in Timbercrest, Unity Township. The brigadier general’s parents, Philip and Judi Ryder, reside in Lexington, South Carolina.
* * *
Kennametal Retirees from UAW Local 1059 will meet 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Keystone Kitchen in New Alexandria.
Spokesman Jim Palek said, “All retirees from Local 1059 are invited to attend.”
* * *
Following its successful book sale, the West Newton Public Library is now accepting new donations to replenish its back room book sale fill a bag for $5 and next year’s spring book sale.
Robin Matty, library manager, said, “You can drop off newer adult fiction hardcover, paperback, biographies, nonfiction, children’s, DVDs and audiotapes to our library, 124 N. Water St., West Newton. We are not accepting cookbooks, Bibles, encyclopedias, textbooks.”
Library hours are Monday and Thursday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Questions? Call 724-633-0798.
* * *
Manager Robin Matty also requested this note be included in BB:
“Whether you are cleaning out your personal jewelry box or handling an estate, the West Newton Public Library is accepting donations of rings, earrings, pins, necklaces, bracelets, watches for our next year’s jewelry sale. You can drop off your donations at 124 N. Water St., West Newton, during our hours (see above).”
* * *
A few reminders:
Latrobe Lions Club’s annual Fall Broom Sale will be underway 10 a.m. to noon, or until sold out, Saturday, Sept. 3, at the parking lot of Lincoln Road Shopping Center (Latrobe). The brooms — $13 for heavy duty, $11 for regular, $6 for long-handle whisk and $5 for traditional whisk — are made by the Blind and Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh.
Rich Null added, “Profits from the broom sale and other Latrobe Lions Club fundraising activities provide help for the blind and other services to the community.”
* * *
There’s still time to register for the Penn State Extension virtual walking program called “Everybody Walk Across Pennsylvania.”
The statewide program will take place Monday, Sept. 12, to Monday, Nov. 7.
Participation is free, but the deadline for registration is Monday, Sept. 5. More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/everybody-walk-across-pa.
* * *
Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society will resume various fundraising activities that have been on hiatus over the past two years.
LAHAS will hold an In Design Jewelry Sale 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive, Unity Township. The event will take place in the lobby, and participants are asked to abide by the masking policy in effect for Excela Health facilities.
Merchandise includes jewelry priced at $6 as well as designer handbags, electronics and more. Proceeds benefit auxiliary projects in support of Excela Health.
* * *
Have a safe and enjoyable Labor Day weekend.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
