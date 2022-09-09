Latrobe Area Historical Society is presenting the next in its series of programs on the history of Latrobe’s wards Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10.
LAHS President Mary Lou Townsend explained, “‘Fourth and Fifth Wards Revisited’ recounts the history of our town’s south side from when it was still part of Derry Township. The program also highlights the industrial, educational and recreational growth in the area as well as the ethnic groups who made their homes there.
“The program will begin at 9:30 a.m. and lasts approximately one hour. Refreshments will be served following the program. Admission is free, but donations are welcome!
“Parking is available on-street and at nearby public lots. On Saturday only, visitors may park at Kelly Sparber and White on the corner of Weldon and Alexandria streets.”
* * *
For a worthy cause:
Unity Township American Legion Post 982 will host its Rocket Comedy Club Show on Saturday, Sept. 10. The show will include three comedians from the Steel City Comedy Tour, which brings in regional and national acts.
Jerry Dean, post commander, said, “This show will benefit the American Legion Housing for Homeless Veterans Corp. as well as other Post 982 veteran charities.
“The night starts with a cocktail/dinner hour from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a full menu from the Legion kitchen available for purchase. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. and runs to 9:30 p.m.
“Tickets are on sale at Post 982 for $20 per person, which includes complimentary draft beer and a chance at a $100 drawing after the show. For ticket info, please see our Facebook page Pipetown Legion or call 724-423-9284 or Ron McCracken at 412-600-4048.
“Please support our event so that we can support those who keep us safe every day.”
* * *
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Route 982, will have a Car Hop from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Proceeds will benefit the Church Roof Repair Fund. There will be a $5 per car entrance fee, and trophies will be awarded. A dash plaque will go to the first 100 cars.
Also scheduled are blessing of the drivers, oldies music, door prizes, basket raffle, food, cold drinks and “our famous homemade pierogies,” according to spokeswoman Sandi Balik.
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church is located at 4827 Route 982, Latrobe (Derry Township).
Call Balik at 724-331-1043 for other details.
* * *
Among the area Patriot Day activities:
Derry Lions Club and Friends of Keystone State Park will conduct a Food Drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Keystone Farmers Market at the park. Collected food will be delivered to Westmoreland County Food Bank.
Spokeswoman Marie McCandless requests “nonperishable food and no glass jars, please.”
Suitable items for donation include cereal, tuna, fruit or vegetable juice, canned fruits or vegetables, pasta, peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, and canned soup.
* * *
Parishioner Laura Nalevanko reminds everyone St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, will host its 10th annual Car Show and Spaghetti Dinner Sunday, Sept. 11.
Laura said, “Show hours are noon to 5 p.m. rain or shine. Show cars, be sure to display the American flag in remembrance of 9/11. Registration begins at 11 a.m. No registration fee; donations accepted. First 100 cars receive a T-shirt and dash plaque.”
A Spaghetti Dinner will be served until 4 p.m. at a cost of $10 per adult/$5 for a child (10 and under). Other food and drinks will be available on the grounds. DJ, basket raffle, instant bingo and 50/50 drawing are also planned.
Trophies to be awarded for Pastor’s Pick, Best of Show and first, second and third place.
St. James Parish is located at 306 St. James Lane off routes 119 and 22. Questions? Call the church office at 724-668-2829.
* * *
Pastor John Smaligo announced “this Sunday, Sept. 11, is ‘God’s Work, Our Hands Sunday’ for churches of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Some churches observe it in various ways — work projects, contributions and other ways. Hebron in Blairsville has observed it in a pretty big way. If you want to see more information, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/Lutherans/videos/3304393416472449
“This is a video which shows what some churches have done in the past.
“Hebron spread it out a bit and has been collecting items for students/children.
“I enjoyed working with you folks when I was with the Westmoreland Choral Society and appreciate your efforts now.”
* * *
An advisory from The Old Farmer’s Almanac website: “This year, look for September’s full Harvest Moon to appear just after sunset on Friday, Sept. 9. It then reaches peak illumination at 5:58 a.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, the 10th, drifting below the horizon shortly thereafter.
“The full moon that happens nearest to the fall equinox (9:04 p.m. EDT Sept. 22 this year) always takes on the name Harvest Moon. Unlike other full moons, this full moon rises at nearly the same time — around sunset — for several evenings in a row, giving farmers several extra evenings of moonlight and allowing them to finish their harvests before the frosts of fall arrive.”
This Sunday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. the New Alexandria United Methodist Church will host an old-fashioned Hymn Sing. All are invited to join in a program of singing (or listening) filled with audience-selected hymns presented by special performers.
Piano accompaniments for the evening will be played by retired Greater Latrobe School District music teacher Alan Lomicka and the Rev. Rosalyn Werner. A piano solo will be played by Alan, and there will be special numbers by the Blairsville Second Baptist Church Choir.
Spokeswoman Debbie Resslar added, “Light refreshments and fellowship will follow. All are welcome to join us for an evening of great music. The New Alexandria United Methodist Church is located on 106 Washington St. We look forward to seeing you!
“Louise, many thanks for all you do.”
* * *
The next meeting for the Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940 of Latrobe will be conducted Monday evening, Sept. 12, at the council home in Loyalhanna. Social begins at 6 p.m. followed by praying the rosary at 6:30 p.m. and then the regular meeting.
K of C spokesman Tony Dominick added, “All members in good standing are asked to attend and participate.
“Also, a reminder that the local food banks supported by the Knights is a continuous project. A big thank-you to all who have contributed in the past. Donations can be mailed to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Checks only, made payable to K of C #940 of Latrobe.”
* * *
David McLeary requested the following be in this week’s BB:
“We hope to count on your participation in Action for Animals Humane Society’s 13th annual Golf Outing on Friday, Sept. 30, at the beautiful Ligonier Country Club! Your generous contribution to this important fundraiser will go toward shelter operations. As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, we rely solely on the support of the community to rescue and provide the best possible care for every animal who enters our shelter until a furever home is found for each one. This includes vetting, spaying/neutering, medicines, shots, quality food and much more. Whether you join us as a sponsor, golfer, volunteer or donor, you will be helping homeless pets find safety, care and a bright new beginning at Action for Animals.
“Entry fee for golfers is $175 per person and includes green fees with cart, basket raffle tickets and 50/50 ticket, putting contest ticket, cinnamon rolls from Laughlintown Pie Shoppe, coffee from Starbucks, Dairy Queen ice cream, a full turkey and ham dinner, range balls and a complimentary green fee. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. There are also opportunities for sponsorships, basket donations and gift card donations. All proceeds go to the care of our animals!
“We are incredibly grateful for your generosity and compassion to our animals. Please visit our website, www.afashelter.org, to view our golf outing pamphlet for more information.”
* * *
The Greensburg Diocesan Council of the National Council of Catholic Women will sponsor the annual Interfaith Pro-Life Prayer Breakfast Saturday, Oct. 1, at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn, off Route 119, Crabtree.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., and breakfast is 10 a.m. to noon. Keynote speaker is the Rev. Daniel E. Carr, director of Pro-Life Activities. Topic is “What Is Life For?” Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for students. Registration deadline is Sept. 23.
Anyone can attend. Questions? Call Betty @ 724-668-7436 or Millie @ 724-537-2064.
* * *
In conjunction with the West Newton Community Festival, Christ Lutheran Church, 302 Vine St., West Newton, will host a Rummage Sale 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
Attendees are asked to “please use the social hall entrance in rear of the church.”
* * *
Remember, Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society will resume various fundraising activities that have been on hiatus over the past two years.
LAHAS will hold an In Design Jewelry Sale 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive, Unity Township. The event will take place in the lobby, and participants are asked to abide by the masking policy in effect for Excela Health facilities.
Merchandise includes jewelry priced at $6 as well as designer handbags, electronics and more. Proceeds benefit auxiliary projects in support of Excela Health.
* * *
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96. I was watching CNN earlier in the day and then again just after her death.
One CNN photo was especially poignant. It showed the flag at Buckingham Palace at half-staff with an especially bright double rainbow in the background. It was as though the queen was telling the world that she is finally content and happy to be reunited with her beloved husband, Prince Philip.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
