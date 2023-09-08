My thanks to Sally Bane of Latrobe for mailing the colorful flier regarding the Dom Giovannagelo Memorial Car Cruise to be held “rain or shine” 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in the parking lot of Palombo’s Restaurant, 1085 Industrial Blvd., Latrobe (near Bradenville).
According to the flier, all cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. There is no entry fee. There will be dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles, Chinese auction baskets, food available, 50/50 raffle, and Top 50 trophies. A large memorial trophy will be awarded by car number raffle.
Voluntary donations will go to Dom’s favorite charity — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Questions? Contact Lisa Giovannagelo at 724-858-9511 or tailgatetack@verizon.net.
* * *
This just in from Mary Stauffer, president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982:
ALA Unit 982 will host a Steelers Party 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at American Legion Post 982, located at 158 American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
Mary added in her email that the festivities will feature “food, fun, raffles, prizes! Come join the American Legion members in cheering on our Steelers for the fight against the (San Francisco) 49ers in their opening regular season game!”
* * *
The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of Latrobe will conduct its monthly meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the 204 Spring St. post.
Spokesperson Linda Butler added in her email release, “The VFW Auxiliary will be resuming our spaghetti dinners. Watch for further announcements in the Latrobe Bulletin. Thanks, Louise.”
* * *
A note and flier from the Rev. Marilyn Fisher:
“Good morning, Ms. Louise. I pray you are keeping yourself cool in this heat. Please post our September flier information for this coming weekend. Thank you so much.
“This month marks three years we have had the privilege of serving the Latrobe community with this ministry. Thank you, Latrobe!”
Pastor Marilyn added in her email, “St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is now taking orders through Sept. 11 for pickup or delivery on Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• “Homemade Chicken Pot Pie Dinner — Homemade pot pie loaded with chicken. Includes sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and a 4-ounce container of homemade chicken gravy. Pre-orders only. $6.
• “Home-baked flavored breads $3: *Blueberry Bread and *Cinnamon Swirl Bread. Try ‘The Sampler,’ half of each flavored bread of the month.
• “Homemade soups $2 a pint: *Chili, *Stuffed Pepper Soup, *Chicken Rice Soup, *French Onion Soup and *Kielbasa and Cabbage Soup.
• “Homemade Peach Cobbler $2.
“Our ministry is rapidly growing within our community, and we need your help. Please make every effort to order by Sept. 11 since we have a very tight window to prepare everything freshly made. As always, we are so grateful for the opportunity to serve you.
• “$1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). Due to the recent increase in volume, it is recommended you preorder your Spaghetti Lunch. Chef Susan will continue to prepare spaghetti meals onsite as well.
“Please place your order at 724-797-8030 by Sept. 11 (leave voice mail or text).
“Join us virtually on Sunday mornings at 7 a.m. for our abridged meditation.”
Meeting ID: 652 564 1386 Passcode: 624369 +1 312 626 6799
* * *
Longtime K of C spokesman Tony Dominick writes: “Hi, Louise. Once again a big thanks to you and the Latrobe Bulletin for your continued support.
“The next meeting for the Knights of Columbus Council 940 of Latrobe will be held Monday evening, Sept. 11, at the Sacred Heart School building in Youngstown. Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Regular meeting follows the rosary. Refreshments and social after the meeting. All members in good standing are asked to attend and participate.
“Also, a reminder that the local food banks supported by the Knights is a continuous project. A big thank-you to all who have contributed in the past. Donations can be mailed to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Checks only, made payable to K of C 940 of Latrobe.”
* * *
This just in from Latrobe Lions Treasurer Rich Null: The Latrobe Lions will have their Fall Broom Sale on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. until noon “or whenever sold out,” at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center in Latrobe.
Mr. Null added in his email, “The brooms, which range from heavy duty to wisk, are made by the Blind and Vision Rehab in Pittsburgh. Profits from the sale provide help to the visually and hearing impaired and other services to the community.
“Please post this as you see fit. Most of our customers tell us they look for our sale dates in the Bulletin. We are grateful for your continued support.”
* * *
LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis announced “the Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, wants to invite everyone to the Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“There will be a Mini Health Expo from 10 a.m. to noon.
“Lunch is always at 11:30 a.m. Please sign up or call in to sign your name up for lunch for that day, by Sept. 13, so we have enough lunch for everyone.
“There will be a birthday celebration at noon.
“Entertainment with Alabaster Productions will be from 1 to 2 p.m. The center will have some snacks and other surprises too.
“The center has invited many of the community leaders and representatives to stop in to meet with our adult population. Please come and join in all the fun activities planned for that day. If you have any questions, call our supervisor, Beth, at 724-539-0237.”
* * *
Meanwhile, an email update arrived last weekend from Lorraine Hoffman, GDKG vice president: “Hi, Louise. Happy Labor Day, and I hope you enjoyed the Banana Split Celebration. Here is a reminder for our members who live in the Latrobe area.
“The Golden Dome Knitting Guild will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg. Our program will be a type of grafting of knit pieces. Please bring any projects you have finished or are currently working on for the Show and Share portion of the meeting, and any items you have completed for our various charities. Guests and new members are always welcome. For more information, call Lorraine at 724-836-6323.
“Thanks for continuing to include us in your column. We appreciate it.”
* * *
Among Lifestyles emails this week: “Good afternoon, Louise. Would you please include the attached information in this week’s Bulletin Board? Thank you, Sharon Sweeney, Unity Township secretary.
“Unity Township Board of Supervisors invites you to join them for a ribbon cutting celebrating the Unity Township Bob Evancho Lakeside Park Playground 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at 154 Beatty County Road, Unity Township. A raffle drawing will be held to win a boy’s bike and a girl’s bike.”
* * *
This just in from AFA President David McCleary: “Hi, Louise. Lots of great things are happening at Action for Animals this month. Would you please include the attached items in the Bulletin Board column this week? We would certainly appreciate it!
“Mark your calendar for the return of a fall favorite! The Walk for the Animals returns on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Twin Lakes Park. All proceeds benefit Action for Animals Humane Society. Participants can preregister for $20 or register for $25 the day of the walk. Your fee includes a walk T-shirt. Sign up as an individual or start or join a team. Once you register you can collect pledges. Registration for the walk begins at 11:30 a.m. with the walk set to kick off at noon (rain or shine). Our beautiful day will include a walk around the park, vendors, games, contests, basket raffles, prizes, the blessing of the animals and more!
“Send your registration form and check payable to: Action for Animals Humane Society, ‘Walk for the Animals,’ P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. Bring your two- and four-legged family members to Twin Lakes Park, get some exercise, enjoy a fun-filled day and raise money for the puppies and kitties at Action for Animals. We hope to see you there!!”
See next weekend’s Bulletin Board for details about another AFA event coming up later this month.
* * *
On the road again: Sandy Walker of Latrobe is organizing two trips for anyone who is interested:
• “The Elk Experience,” Monday, Oct. 16, to include “lunch at the Benezette Hotel, shopping time at Bugling Bull Gift Shop, wine tasting and shopping at Benezette Wines, where you can sit on their outdoor deck and look for elk, and a trip to Elk Country Visitor Center, where you can explore with a tour, a horse-drawn wagon ride, a 4-D theatre, a delicious dinner, round-trip transportation, taxes and driver’s tip. $120 per person. Contact Sandy at 724-244-9005 to make your reservation as soon as possible.”
• Oglebay Festival of Lights, Nov. 15, to include “some holiday shopping time at Farmhouse Sweets & Treats in Oglebay Resort, a tour of Oglebay’s iconic mansion, delicious buffet dinner and holiday show, a drive through the Festival of Lights, round-trip transportation, taxes and driver’s tip. $130 per person. Balance due to Sandy no later than Oct. 6. For more information, contact Sandy at 724-244-9005.”
* * *
Remember: The Latrobe Italian Festival is back for its second year this weekend in the city’s First Ward, according to Mandi Moranelli’s story on the front page of our Tuesday edition. Sponsored by 512 Coffee and Ice Cream, 512 Ligonier St., the annual festival runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, along Thompson Street and McKinley Avenue. According to Michael Ciotti, owner of 512 Coffee and Ice Cream and organizer of the event, the festival is “dedicated to promoting a sense of community, celebrating the neighborhood’s Italian heritage and supporting local businesses.”
* * *
Latrobe Business and Professional Women will welcome guest speaker Chelsea Walker, watershed program manager with the Westmoreland Conservation District, to the club’s monthly meeting Thursday, Sept. 21, at Giannilli’s II on Route 30 in Unity Township. Latrobe BPW spokeswoman Angela Apple added in her email release to Lifestyles that RSVP is requested by Thursday, Sept. 14, at latrobebpwdinner@gmail.com.
* * *
Send Bulletin Board items
to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
society@latrobebulletinnews.com
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
