The flag of our country is flying during the month of September 2020 at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe, in honor of “John W. Austraw as a testimonial of honest and faithful service to his country,” according to Barry Novosel, Post 515 commander.
A U.S. Army veteran, Austraw served in Vietnam and had 14 years of continuous membership with the American Legion. His name is placed for the month on the memorial plaque at the post home.
Also this weekend, Post 515 will hold its 18-inch sub sale for $9.50 each, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the post home. Along with the sub sale, there will be a vendor show and flea market from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5. Vendors are asked to contact Jim Wagner at 724-858-9637 for more information.
* * *
19 Oak Street of Latrobe will hold a Labor Day weekend holiday sale from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5.
The sale will feature Christmas, Halloween and Easter items. There will also be a $1 spaghetti lunch offered, along with a bake sale and yard sale.
Social distancing will be observed at the event. For more details, call 724-797-8030.
* * *
The St. Vincent de Paul store in Latrobe, located at 1215 Jefferson St., is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The store’s new hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The store will have a number of guidelines in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), including:
• Shoppers must wear a mask and sanitize their hands when entering the store;
• The store will have a “one way in” and “one way out” entry and exit;
• Only 15 people will be admitted into the store at a time (when one person leaves, another may enter). No children under 12 years old are permitted;
• Shoppers must maintain 6 feet of social distancing;
• The store will feature one-way aisles;
• No one is permitted to sit on furniture;
• Public restrooms and changing rooms will not be available for shoppers.
* * *
In case you missed this American Legion Auxiliary Unit 515 of Latrobe news from Carol Greenawalt:
“The American Legion Auxiliary will have a business and informational meeting for all members on Monday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. at the Post 515 home. Everyone must wear a mask and we will follow social distancing following COVID-19 rules. All dues for the new year are to be paid at that time. There will be no lunch or beverages available. We will review the programs for the upcoming year and make decisions accordingly. We will review the budget so we can move forward to the new year.”
* * *
After many years of waiting, Mary’s Garden is finally complete. The Sacred Heart/St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will have a dedication of Mary’s statue on its regular meeting night at 6 p.m. Sept. 10, outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 421 Main St., Youngstown.
Event organizers said “please note the time is 6 p.m., earlier than our usual meeting. Father Jim will preside. The dedication will be followed by the rosary, and then we will move to the pavilion for a meeting.
“All rosary members and parishioners are invited to come to honor the Blessed Mother. Chairladies for the meeting are Betty Karasack and Connie Schober, and their committee Libby Franks, Evelyn Havrilla, Carol Hill, Martha Lenhart, Janet Noel, Kathy Noel, Barbara Janik and Peggy Wallo.”
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 1st Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the church.
The meal will be takeout only using a drive-thru service. There will be no seating inside.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, cole slaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in adult portion for $9 or child’s portion for $6. The church will not be taking phone orders.
* * *
St. Vincent Parish will be hosting a 13-week online Divorce Support Group beginning at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, using the Zoom online video conference platform.
Anyone who is currently divorced or has filed for divorce is welcome to attend. You will need a computer, electronic tablet or smartphone with a camera and microphone, along with an internet or WiFi connection, to participate.
For more information or to register, contact Teri Pomerleau at 724-539-8629, ext. 15 or email teri.pomerleau@stvincent.edu.
* * *
Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is offering several continuing education courses starting this month.
Participants can select a class format that best suits their needs, including in-person, online and remote. Class subjects range from cooking, business, health care/emergency services, fitness/health, College for kids courses and more.
The complete schedule of continuing education classes is available online at westmoreland.edu/coned.
To register for classes, call 724-925-4000.
We received this update from Cathie Camarote regarding service times at St. Rose Church, Derry Township, and St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Latrobe:
Saint John the Evangelist — Masses: 5 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, and 8 a.m. Monday and Friday (private prayer reflection time until 3 p.m.); confession: 11:30 a.m. the first, third and and fifth Saturday; office hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (phone number 724-537-8909).
Saint Rose — Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and 8 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday (private prayer reflection time until 3 p.m.); confession: 11:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturday; office hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday (phone number 724-537-3709).
“Father Eric Dinga hopes that this information will be of assistance to all those who are not aware of our services at this period of time,” Camarote added.
* * *
The YWCA of Westmoreland County, 424 N Main St., Greensburg, will offer English as second language courses this fall.
Both beginner and intermediate levels will be offered. Instructors and students will be required to wear masks and social distance; instructors will wear masks with clear windows for students to see their mouth.
The YWCA will order masks with a clear mouth window that students can purchase.
Beginners classes will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 8-Dec. 17 (no class Nov. 26), while intermediate classes are slated from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 9-Dec. 16.
To register, call the YWCA at 724-834-9390 or visit its Greensburg location.
* * *
St. James Church, New Alexandria, will hold its ninth annual car show from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 27. The event will be held rain or shine.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. There is no registration fee; donations are being accepted. The first 100 cars will receive a T-shirt and dash plaque.
Food and drinks will be available on church grounds. The event will also include a DJ, Chinese auction, instant bingo and a 50/50 drawing. Trophies will be awarded for Pastor’s pick, Best of Show, along with first, second and third place.
For more information, call 724-668-2829. Masks are required and all safety protocols will be followed.
* * *
The show “Homegrown Memories” will be held through Sept. 30 at the Main Exhibit Gallery in Ligonier. A total of 34 artists participated in the juried show, which was judged by Jeffrey Donato, a local artist, teacher and author.
The show contains 72 pieces of art, including, oil, ceramic, mixed media, watercolor, graphite, photography, acrylic and 3-D work.
The art reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11, with light snacks, libations and music by Alec Henderson. Prizes will be awarded for the art at the reception and there will also be a prize for best created mask (open to public).
The writing reception, where writers will share their written word, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. In this second reception, writers will compose narratives, poems, original lyrics or a short play — all based on the art pieces that inspired them.
Proper social distancing guidelines will be followed for both events. Weather permitting, plans have been made to hold the event both inside and outside. Admission is free for both events.
The theme of the show is home: the rooms, the curios, the people, the shelves, the doors and every nook and cranny was open for interpretation in the art.
Artists were encouraged to try to recapture what’s been lost and explore the stories that walk the rooms of their memories. The show was inspired by author George Ella Lyon and her book, “Many-Storied House,” and local author and educator Helen Sitler’s adaptation of the book for her writing class.
* * *
Daniel P. Nolan Knights of Columbus Council 940 continues to support two local food banks, the Latrobe Ministerial Association and the Salvation Army.
Knights of Columbus spokesman Tony Dominick said he “along with Brother Knight, John Smetanka, are asking our brother Knights, families, friends and anyone else that would like to contribute to this cause can do so by mailing checks only payable to Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Stay healthy, keep safe and God bless.”
* * *
The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg is offering prospective students and their families the opportunity to visit campus and meet faculty and staff through its drive-thru campus tours.
Three dates are currently scheduled for the drive-thru tours: Sept. 19 and Sept. 26. There are a limited number of time slots available on the scheduled dates between 10 a.m. and noon, so register as soon as possible.
Pre-registration information can be found online at www.greensburg.pitt.edu/admissions/visit-campus and is required for the visit.
Visitors are able to choose a 30-minute time slot on the designated days.
* * *
