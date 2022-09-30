Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2022

What do Rosella Moyer Lamolinara, Eleanor Gefrovich Ressler, Lucy Showers Baluh, Angelo Bosco, Elizabeth Piscione Churbock, Eileen Bisi Lint, Steve Kozar, Richard Everett and Carl Lint have in common?
They were present when the Derry Township High School Class of 1951 celebrated its 71st anniversary with a dinner Saturday, Sept. 10, at Aroma Italiano in Latrobe.
* * *
Adams Memorial Library adult program coordinator Ellie Oldfield this week announced an additional adult program for October:
• Title: “Evan & Elle in Heaven & Hell” with local author Chris Rodell.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 19, @ 6 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Link to register: https://forms.gle/hMZSuBKojWYUGn8n8
Ellie invites the public to “come hear about returning local favorite Chris’ newest book!”
AML’s other October programs were published on my Lifestyles page in the Sept. 16-18 Bulletin Weekend edition:
• Title: Halloween Haunted Houses Craft
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 5, @ 6:30 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library.
Oldfield said participants will “get to learn how to make mini putz houses that you can make as spooky as you like.”
$3 material fee. Register in person at Adams Memorial Library or by calling the circulation desk at 724-539-1972.
• Title: Creepy Cryptids with Stan Gordon
Date: Saturday, Oct. 22, @ 1 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library.
Link to register: https://forms.gle/4HzoBNmNTiqjaBHJ9
Oldfield said, “Paranormal researcher and author Stan Gordon returns! If you have never attended one of Stan’s presentations, come and see for yourself why we’ve had him speak over and over about local Bigfoot and UFO sightings. Stan will have copies of his latest book, ‘Creepy Cryptids,’ available for purchase. Get your favorite book signed!”
• STEM Saturdays for children
Saturday, Oct. 8, 1 to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22, 1 to 4 p.m.
Oldfield added, “Come and enjoy STEM-related building time at the library. This free play time session is for children ages 5+ and their adults to enjoy together.”
* * *
As a follow-up to Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church’s Car Hop, BB received this thank-you note over the weekend:
“Louise, I would like to thank all the drivers that brought their cars out Sept. 10. We couldn’t have had a Car Hop without them. Also the many people that donated their time to help and everyone that donated food, baskets, monetary donations and door prizes.
“Our Church Roof Repair Fund was a success! Thanks to all.
“Sandi Balik, director of fundraiser and finance.”
* * *
LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis writes:
“Saturday, Oct. 1, the Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, is having a fundraiser Bingo! Bingo package is $20. Doors open at noon, and lunch is served immediately at no extra charge. It is included in your bingo package!
“There will also be door prizes, basket raffles, 50/50 and more. Everyone welcome to attend.”
Questions? Call 724-539-0237.
* * *
Kennametal Retirees from UAW Local 1059 will meet 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Keystone Kitchen, located in the New Alexandria shopping plaza at the intersection of routes 981 and 22.
Spokesman Jim Palek said, “All retirees from ‘the local’ are invited to attend.”
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner at the church on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. or until sold out.
Spokeswoman Della L. Murphy said, “It will be takeout only, using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside. We will not be taking any phone orders!”
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake are on the menu.
The meal will be available in adult serving for $10 or child’s portion for $7.
* * *
Robin Matty, manager of West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St., suggests that “007 fans check out a blast from the past DVDs acquisition that we recently placed on our shelves. ‘Outlander Season 6’ will also be placed in the system. Stop in and check out our new hardcover book section with many wonderful titles. We are very proud of our ‘little gem’ of a library and remember September is Library Card Month. With your photo ID we can issue you a card that can be used at any Westmoreland County library.
“Our back room Buy a Bag for $5 (book sale) has just been restocked.”
Library hours of operation: Monday and Wednesday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Questions? Call 724-633-0798.
* * *
A few reminders:
The Rev. Marilyn Fisher, pastor of St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., said the Health Fair will be underway 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. There will be blood pressure screenings, masks, hand sanitizers, COVID/health literature, and COVID home test kits in conjunction with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
* * *
Disciples’ Hands will host a Soup and Sandwich Fundraiser 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
A hot sausage sandwich will be $4. A quart of soup will be $5; many varieties will be available.
“All proceeds go to feeding the hungry in our area,” announced Julie Ruane, creative assistant, Greensburg Church of the Brethren, 554 Stanton St.
Pastor Stephen Parfitt welcomes everyone.
* * *
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St. in downtown Johnstown, will hold a Blessing of the Animals 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in the church courtyard.
Everyone is invited to “bring their beloved pet of any species for a special blessing by St. Mark’s priest,” announced the Rev. Nancy L. Threadgill.
She requests that participants “please keep dogs on leashes and other pets gently restrained as appropriate for their species.”
For other details, contact Threadgill at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbb.net or 814-535-6797.
* * *
Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, needed to reschedule the day which the public may come to the church to participate in prayer and meditation as they walk the Labyrinth.
The Rev. John Smaligo and the Evangelism Committee has rescheduled the Sept. 26 event to Monday, Oct. 3, “due to a scheduling conflict.” The Labyrinth will be open from noon until 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as well as the last Monday of the month, Oct. 31.
Smaligo added, “Please be reminded that the Labyrinth is located in the church’s Fellowship Hall and that the walk is to be completed in stocking feet since it is made on canvas material. Everyone is welcome regardless of your religious affiliation.”
* * *
Tickets are still available for Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s first concert of its 54th season, slated Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
The 7:30 p.m. concert opens with Mozart’s Oboe Concerto performed by Steven Banks on the soprano saxophone.
“I’m particularly excited to work with Steven Banks again, this time introducing him to our WSO audience,” said WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer. “He has such a fascinating stage presence and a complete command over his instrument. I really look forward to hearing how the Mozart will come to life in so many special colors when he plays the classic oboe concerto on the soprano saxophone.”
The season-opening concert concludes with Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4 “Romantic.”
Banks is the winner of the prestigious 2022 Avery Fisher Career Grant and is also the first saxophonist to capture First Prize at the Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions (2019). He was recently chosen to join WQXR’s 2022 Artist Propulsion Lab, a program designed to advance the careers of artists and support the future of classical music. Banks has degrees from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and Northwestern University Bienen School of Music.
Tickets for the concert range from $18 to $63 and may be purchased at the door or can be reserved by calling the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or going on http://www.westmorelandsymphony.org.
Student rush tickets are $5 the night of the show.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
