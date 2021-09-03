“Louise, I hope all is well with you and all the Bulletin employees.
“It’s that time of the year again where the deadline for placing names on the Veterans Memorial is nearing. Anyone from the area with an honorable discharge, either living or passed, can have their name placed on our memorial.
“If interested please give me a call, 724-539-8095, and I will answer any questions and mail you an application. If the application is received before the beginning of October we should be able to have it on the memorial by Veterans Day.
“Thank you, Art Dira.
“Stay safe and healthy.”
Art is chairman of the Veterans Memorial Plaza Committee.
* * *
This just in:
Back by popular demand, the Jumonville BIG Breakfast will be held 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St. and Ridge Avenue.
LUMC spokeswoman Debbie Herwick said there will be “fresh country eggs – some made to order, sausage gravy, warm buns, hot cakes, potatoes and three kinds of meat! All donations benefit the Jumonville Family Retreat. A lot of people from the community really look forward to this and have been calling about it. They missed us having it last year.”
* * *
Judy McAtee announced Derry Area Senior High School Class of 1965 is planning a 55th-anniversary class reunion celebration for 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Rosemary’s Country Kitchen, 324 Pittsburgh St., New Derry.
Organizers are contacting classmates to inform them about the party. If you need information about this event, contact Kathy Cignetto Kelley at kkelley340@outlook.com.
Members of the Class of ‘65 who have not received an email, letter or call about the reunion may contact Kathy at the above email address.
* * *
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region will present a Big Night Out Gala 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, in Antonelli Event Center, 100 Colony Drive, North Huntingdon Township.
According to the colorful flier, the “night under the big top boasts performances, cocktails, dinner, dancing, auctions and more.”
Tickets are $80 with an opportunity for special VIP tickets priced at $125.
* * *
In case you missed them, the 2020-21 fourth-quarter honor rolls from the Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley school districts were published on pages 6 and 7 of Wednesday’s edition of the Bulletin.
* * *
For a worthy cause: The Latrobe 4th of July Celebration Committee is holding a Super Bingo on Sunday, Oct. 24, at the White Eagles Club, located on the corner of Weldon and Jefferson streets in Latrobe. Doors will open at 11 a.m.
Lunch (included in the price of the ticket) will be served at noon, and bingo will begin at 1 p.m. Tickets are $30 each and also include a 20-card packet with nine faces; each game pays $100. Also included in the packet are one quickie; three specials that will pay half the take, and one jackpot special, which pays $1,000. Extra specials will be sold separately.
Only 200 tickets are available; call committee member Beth Howell at 724-433-3272 to purchase tickets.
* * *
Jim Joyce, executive director of the Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western Pennsylvania, announced MGA is hosting a Halloween Mini-Golf Outing on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Glen’s Frozen Custard, 400 Pittsburgh St., Springdale, Allegheny County, to benefit MGA’s free patient support services. According to the flier from the Pittsburgh-based organization, the entry fee is $35 per golfer. Registration/pre-event breakfast will begin 8 a.m. There will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and a post-event tailgate party/awards ceremony at 11 a.m. To register, call the MGA office at 412-566-1545. Questions? Email jjoyce@mgawpa.org.
* * *
This week’s news item from the Latrobe Art Center e-newsletter:
“Beaded Bracelet Bonanza” with Jan Durkin will be held 5:30 to 9 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month, September through November (Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 9).
Participants will learn to make three styles of beaded bracelets, including an “All in a Row,” “Superduo Double Wrap” and “Russian Spiral” bracelet (one per class).
Material kits for each class will be sold separately and can be purchased directly from the instructor upon arrival to the class.
Advance registration is required; call the 819 Ligonier St. center at 724-537-7011.
* * *
An update from West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St.: WNPL is open Monday and Thursday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering free use of four computers and free library card. Library card-holders may check out library DVDs and hardcover and paperback books, bring children or grandchildren to the children’s room, shop in the ongoing fill a bag for $5 back room and have the complete use of the entire Westmoreland Library Network system to order anything WNPL does not have available.
The West Newton library is non-funded and operated completely by non-paid volunteers.
The final fundraiser for the year is the “Tea-riffic” high tea on Sunday, Sept. 19. The $20 tickets are available at the library or Gary’s Chuckwagon Restaurant.
We had an inquiry:
The Church of God, 4017 First Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the church.
Spokeswoman Della L. Murphy said, “It will be takeout only, using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside. We will not be taking any phone orders.”
Menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw and vanilla or chocolate cake.
The meal will be available in adult portion for $9 or child’s serving for $6.
* * *
A few reminders:
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary is having a Fish Fry fundraiser Friday, Sept. 3, at the post, 204 Spring St., Latrobe.
Lunch, served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., included a cod fish sandwich and french fries only for $9, with delivery within a 3-mile radius, with orders of five or more sandwiches.
Dinner, from 3 to 6:30 p.m., offers a cod fish sandwich for $8 (or $10 for a dinner), two crab cakes for $8 (or $10 for a dinner) or five butterfly shrimp for $8 (or $10 for a dinner). All dinners come with coleslaw and a choice of macaroni and cheese, pierogies or french fries.
All orders are takeout only. To place an order, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208.
Spokesperson Linda Butler added, “We love our veterans.”
* * *
Friday, Sept. 3, is the registration deadline for Westmoreland Museum of American Art’s Mindful Painting Class to be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the WMAA, North Main Street, Greensburg.
The organizers invite participants to “paint from your heart and unleash your creative genius with Dorit Brauer, artist and founder of the Brauer Institute for Holistic Medicine. This class includes a Chakra Color guided meditation and a ‘Sound Bath’ – the relaxing sound of Quartz Crystal Singing Bowls, which induce alpha wave level activity of the brain, balance the hemispheres of the brain and resonate within every cell of your body, creating health, balance and harmony.”
Fee is $45 per member/$50 for a non-member plus “bring your own materials (list provided upon registration).”
Advance registration is required. Go to thewestmoreland.org/events.
* * *
The eighth Catholic Arts Biennial will open Monday, Sept. 6, in the Verostko Center for the Arts at St. Vincent College and run through Oct. 29, with an opening reception Sept. 12.
The reception will include a public lecture on contemporary Christian art from the juror for this year’s exhibition, David Brinker, at 1 p.m. in the Fred M. Rogers Center on the Unity Township campus. Brinker is director of the Museum of Contemporary Religious Art at St. Louis University. Following the lecture, attendees are invited to the Verostko Center for the Arts to view the biennial exhibition.
The opening reception Sept. 12 is free and open to the public, and all guests must register at https://hipaa.jotform.com/212266403825149. Off-campus guests not attending the reception but still wishing to view the exhibition must make an appointment prior to in order to visit the center. Appointments can be made by emailing verostkocenter@stvincent.edu.
* * *
The St. Vincent College Prevention Projects office this week issued a reminder of the 2021-22 K-12 SAP (Student Assistance Program) training schedule.
Debra A. Rick, office manager, said, “The SAP training dates listed below are scheduled to be in-person trainings as long as state guidelines allow us to do so. SVCPP will be adhering to all safety practices, including social distancing. We will have ample space for everyone to feel safe.”
According to the EST (educational support team) update for September, the training is designed for “new members of either a secondary or elementary SAP team. This is also appropriate for mental health and drug and alcohol treatment staff and school-based probation officers who have been assigned the role of ‘ad hoc’ SAP team members.”
Lunch will be on your own each day of the training (11 a.m. to noon) Sept. 7, 8 and 9; Dec. 7, 8 and 9; March 17, 22 and 23, and May 17, 18 and 19.
All trainings will be held at St. Vincent College, Fred Rogers Center, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. daily. Training is from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. days one and two and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. day three.
Cost of $340 includes a SAP manual and afternoon refreshments.
To register for any of these trainings, contact the SVCPP office at 724-805-2050.
* * *
Happy Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of the American worker. The holiday traces its roots to the late 19th century when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the contributions workers have made to the country.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.