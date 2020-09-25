Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
St. John the Evangelist Parish, Latrobe, will be having a drive-thru-only fish dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
The meal will include a choice of baked or fried fish dinner with pierogies, macaroni and cheese, vegetables and cole slaw for $10 (no substitutes).
Event organizers said “customers will pull up to the ordering tent to place their orders and drive around to the side of the social hall for pickup. Only cash or checks will be accepted. The parish thanks you in advance for your support.”
* * *
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is now taking food orders for pickup and selling items on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with blueberry, strawberry, orange marmalade, cheddar garlic, honey beer and dutch apple flavors available.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint, with chicken noodle soup, stuffed pepper soup, ox tail soup and potato soup available.
Homemade 8-inch pumpkin or sweet potato pies are also being sold for $5.
Additionally, the church will hold a community spaghetti lunch on Saturday. Sept. 26. The takeout-only meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll.
To place an order for the food items or order in advance of the lunch, call 724-797-8030.
* * *
Fairfield Township will hold its spring/fall cleanup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. The cleanup is for township residents only; no early admittance will be permitted. The township is also seeking volunteers for the event.
Residents are required to sign in and pay a one-time admission fee of $5. Items are to be brought to the Fairfield Township municipal building, 159 Midget Camp Road, Bolivar.
No household garbage will be collected, and there will be a fee for tires. Charges may also apply for certain electronics and Freon items, while battery disposal is free. Residents are responsible for unloading their vehicle; officials note that the township will not be held responsible for any injury, accident or damages incurred at the event.
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold its fall chicken and biscuit dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
Because of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, the meal will be takeout only. The menu includes biscuit, chicken and gravy, mashed potato, green beans, apple sauce and a choice of either chocolate or white cake.
The price of the meal has been reduced to $7 for adults and $3.50 for children ages 3 to 12. You may call ahead at 724-593-2705.
* * *
St. James Church, New Alexandria, will hold its ninth annual car show from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. The event will be held rain or shine.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. There is no registration fee; donations are being accepted. The first 100 cars will receive a T-shirt and dash plaque.
Food and drinks will be available on church grounds. The event will also include a DJ, Chinese auction, instant bingo and a 50/50 drawing. Trophies will be awarded for Pastor’s pick, Best of Show, along with first, second and third place.
For more information, call 724-668-2829. Masks are required and all safety protocols will be followed.
* * *
Greensburg Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a livestreamed Alumni Mass that will premiere at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg.
The Rev. Tyler Bandura, school chaplain, will serve as celebrant.
The Mass will be streamed live at www.gcchs.org as well as the school’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.
The Alumni Mass has been held for the past five years. This year’s Mass was scheduled for May before being postponed because of the pandemic.
Principal Ben Althof will offer remarks to the GCC community before the closing hymn. Immediately following the Mass, a “Greensburg Central Catholic 60 Years” history video will be played.
* * *
In case you missed this update for former patients of Dr. Patrick Lally, who retired in June:
“Dr. Lally is required to keep and store all medical records from 2010 to present for 10 years. The medical records were initially sent to a company, that for unforeseen circumstances, did not work for Dr. Lally. All records have been moved to a new company, Allegheny Records Storage In Delmont. You may contact Angie at 724-468-4300, Ext. 220
“Because the records were just moved, you may have a delay in receiving your records. Dr. Lally apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
* * *
The Latrobe High School Class of 1948 will be celebrating 72 years at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Unity Township, at 1 p.m. Oct. 3. If you plan on attending, call 724-238-2488 to make a reservation.
St. Vincent Basilica Parish will hold a Food Truck Festival and Car Show on Sunday, Oct. 4, at the St. Vincent Grove.
A variety of food will be available for eat-in or takeout from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. rain or shine. Food vendors will offer barbecue, tacos, crepes, gyros, pizza, sausage, hot dogs, funnel cakes, German desserts, wine and beer and coffee. Outdoor seating will be available or guests may bring lawn chairs.
Car show runs from noon to 4 p.m. In addition to food and cars, there will be raffle baskets, a gift card raffle, instant bingo and 50/50 raffle. DJ Pete Highlands will provide music.
Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required.
“Yes, it is a Steeler Sunday but there will be time to stop by before kickoff, during halftime or afterwards for what no doubt will be a post-game celebration,” said John Szalewicz, a staff member of St. Vincent Basilica.
* * *
The James E. Zundell American Legion Auxiliary Unit 446 of Mount Pleasant will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 to celebrate its 90th anniversary.
President Donna J. Raley announced Unit 446 is currently collecting membership dues for 2020-21. There is no dinner; for luncheon, order from the post’s kitchen menu.
Raley asks guests to wear a mask to the meeting.
* * *
Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond in Ligonier Borough will hold a Rummage Sale and Bake Sale on Oct. 9-10. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Takeout or dine-in lunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
A great selection of good used clothing, household items, furniture and baked foods will be available.
In order to protect the workers and customers, safe distancing and masks will be enforced.
The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, chairperson of the outreach committee, announced that the proceeds benefit both local and foreign missions.
* * *
The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier will be hosting a talent show on Oct. 10 for any amateur wannabe with a gift to entertain. All ages are welcome, as is any family-appropriate talent.
One person or group will be crowned the winner of the first Diamond Theatre Talent Show. The winner, to be voted by the audience, will take home the Diamond trophy along with a cash prize.
Those interested in taking part in the talent show must sign up by Wednesday, Sept. 30. For an entry form or any questions, email diamondtheatre@hotmail.com
* * *
Christ United Church of Christ, located at 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is having a Soup Sale for pickup only.
Orders will be taken until Oct. 14, with pickup to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at the church. Cost is $5 per quart.
To place an order for vegetable or chicken noodle soup, call or leave a message at 412-979-0092 or 724-879-8631. Please note that face masks are to be worn during the soup pickup.
* * *
We received this update from Barbara Davis of the Latrobe Center for Active Adults:
“Hello everyone! The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, continues to have the building closed to the public due to the coronavirus. We do not have new information when we will be able to open to the public.
“We do have new information on the supervisor position. We wish to welcome Kevin Hendrick as the new supervisor.
“Our director, Jody Fields, is orienting Kevin to his new position and he is learning all about the senior center. Kevin will be updating us with articles in the future on any upcoming events, and how to contact him with any questions on services available to the public. Good luck in your new position, Kevin!
“Jody wants to thank everyone for their interest that applied for the supervisor job. Also, any cards arriving at the center wishing Vivian a good retirement will be forwarded to her.
“The coronavirus has changed our routines and has made us lost without our center activities. We wish everyone the best of health and stay safe, until we can open the center and meet there in person again.”
* * *
The St. Vincent de Paul store in Latrobe, located at 1215 Jefferson St., is now open. The store’s new hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The store will have a number of guidelines in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:
• Shoppers must wear a mask and sanitize their hands when entering the store;
• The store will have a “one way in” and “one way out” entry and exit;
• Only 15 people will be admitted into the store at a time (when one person leaves, another may enter). No children under 12 years old are permitted;
• Shoppers must maintain 6 feet of social distancing;
• The store will feature one-way aisles;
• No one is permitted to sit on furniture;
• Public restrooms and changing rooms will not be available for shoppers.
* * *
