The 2021 Greater Latrobe Homecoming football game will be played 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium against Franklin Regional.
My thanks to Zac Heide, athletic director at Greater Latrobe, for replying to my email request for the info Tuesday morning.
I couldn’t find it on the GLSD website https://www.glsd.us/
An update from Latrobe Art Center:
On Friday, Oct. 1, kick off Latrobe Art Center’s 14th annual auction with “Auction & Ale” at the 819 Ligonier St. center. Enjoy selections of beers, pizza and other light bites supplied by local restaurants and vendors and begin bidding on a variety of specialty items, including works of art in the online silent auction. Attendees will have the first chance to view the items in-person and begin placing bids online using their smart phones or other electronic devices.
Participating food vendors in “Auction & Ale” include Ricolita’s Café, Palombo’s Italian Restaurant, Michelle’s Lair, Hotel Loyal Pizza, Chef Dato’s Table, Jioio’s Restaurant, Touchdown Club II and Dairy Queen. Breweries present at the event will include Four Seasons Brewery, Sobel’s Obscure Brewery and All Saints Brewery.
All proceeds for the evening will support the mission of Latrobe Art Center. To register for “Auction & Ale,” call 724-537-7011.
Latrobe Art Center’s 14th annual Auction is sponsored by the McFeely-Rogers Foundation and Robindale Energy. Additional support is provided by Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, the Okonak family, the Richard P. Gibson and Rosemary Kirr Charitable Fund, Latrobe Dairy Queen and Seton Hill University.
Another update, this one from LCAA spokeswoman Barbara Davis:
“Hi, Louise and Bulletin readers! The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, wants to remind everyone of our Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We have added a 50/50 drawing, and multiple raffle baskets are planned. One item is a Shop ‘n Save gift card for $25! We have representatives from various organizations with information on their services and products scheduled for the day. We have invited several elected officials too. We will have refreshments and snacks.
“We still need a new supervisor, but our programs continue with home delivery meals, lunch, activities and social events. We appreciate and thank our long-term staff, such as Charlotte with 21 years, Gary with 10 years and Arlene has been involved for 19 years, just to mention a few. Stop and greet them and say hi to other members such as our volunteer Sue.
“We would love our current members to show you what the center has to offer. Please come and bring your friends and share your talents and ideas with us.
“Pick up a monthly schedule that shows what upcoming meals and events are planned so you can preorder lunch and attend events. Mark your calendar for open house and ‘come on down.’ Anyway you can help us to enhance the lives of others with a skill, entertainment or volunteer in general, will make you feel good too. We want you! Any questions, or input, call our director, Jody Fields, at 724-547-4593.
“We look forward to seeing you at open house! Sincerely, Barbara Davis, volunteer.”
The Adams Memorial Library programming coordinator sent the following correction to the October programs it announced in time for my Tuesday Lifestyles page:
“The presenter for the Poe program’s last name is Velella, not Levella. We apologize for the error.”
So here’s the correct version:
“An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe” Wednesday, Oct. 20, @ 6 p.m. at Adams Memorial Library / Zoom
It’s no secret that Poe has thrilled and shocked readers for more than 150 years, but it might shock you to know that the library will be hosting him on Oct. 20. Literary historian Rob Velella will return to portray Poe, who will read from his works, both widely known and forgotten, and recount stories of the world as he experienced it in the early 1800s.
Call the 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, library at 724-539-1972 or visit this link to register: https://forms.gle/haR9nLM6EZ7HbMvA6
St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church’s 15th annual Classic Car Show is slated for Sunday, Sept. 26, in the parking lot of the church, 185 E. Main St., Uniontown.
Registration will start at noon and end at 2 p.m., after which the car show will continue until 4 p.m. “rain or shine.” There is a registration fee of $10.
The first 150 cars receive dash plaques and goody bags. More than 25 trophies, including a large trophy for “Father Ron’s Favorite,” will be awarded.
Classes will include 1900-1930, 1931-1950, 1951-1960, 1961-1965, 1966-1970, 1971-1976, 1977-1987, 1988-2005, Street Rod/Modified, and Trucks 1959 and older and 1960-2005. No judging for 2006 and newer.
Oldies DJ Arnie Amber, 50/50 drawing contest, Byzantine Auction, and food such as sandwiches, soups, halushki, baked goods and more will be featured. A golf cart shuttle will be available for on-site transportation. Call 724-438-6027 (leave message).
Proceeds will benefit St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church Maintenance Fund.
Anita Kahl announced the next free Crochet classes will be held Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and 21 at Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club, off Route 217.
Anita noted, “The Kingston Vets are wonderful for allowing us to hold the class there, but they have nothing else to do with the class. Please don’t call them with questions. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at akahl352@gmail.com, Anita Orazio Kahl on Facebook or call me at 724-539-2615.
“You do not have to be a member of the club to attend the class, and it’s completely free. Bring your yarn and hook(s) and join us. The class is held every two weeks from 6 to 8 p.m.”
The West Newton Public Library will hold its final fundraiser, Fill a Big for $5 Book Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 in the library parking lot at 124 N. Water St., West Newton.
The organizers said, “We have purchased a large storage container, and it is filled with the donations we have received since our last sale, plus we will be acquiring books from the Norwin Library to make this a truly large sale.”
In addition, West Newton Public Library has started a Story Hour, which will be held every Monday from 1 to 2 p.m.
Register your child by calling the library at 724-633-0798 so there will be enough crafts and treats for the children attending. Adults must accompany children who attend.
