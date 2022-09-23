Happy Rosh Hashana to those who will observe Jewish New Year starting Sunday.
According to www.myjewishlearning.com, Rosh Hashana for the year 2022 starts the evening of Sunday, Sept. 25.
The two-day celebration ends at sundown Tuesday, Sept. 27.
* * *
A timely update arrived this week from Art Dira of Veterans Memorial Plaza:
“Louise, we are nearing the deadline for accepting names for Veterans Memorial Plaza. If anyone has a name they would like placed on the memorial or they have any questions regarding the memorial, please contact me at 724-539-8095 and I will get them an application.”
* * *
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bill Yuhaniak requested this be included in BB:
“This Saturday, Sept. 24, the members of LVFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 are having their first Gun Bash in three years. It will be taking place at Cooperstown Event Center. Doors open at 4 p.m.
“The prizes are provided by Defender’s Armory, and the food is going to be catered by Fuggenthaler’s. We will have tickets available to purchase at the door, or you can get one or more by stopping at Central Fire Station beforehand. The cost is $35 each.
“Hope to see you there. Thank you for your continued support; we truly appreciate it. Have a great weekend.”
* * *
Volunteer Barbara Davis has another update:
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, invites you to circle Saturday, Oct. 1. We are having a Bingo Fundraiser. It is going to be a great one too!
“Admission package will be $20, but that includes a wonderful lunch. Doors open at noon, and lunch will be served immediately. Come hungry because lunch consists of your choice of a ham barbecue or meatball sandwich, pasta salad, macaroni and cheese, desserts and beverage. Bingo will start at 1 p.m.
“We have a great assortment of 15 very nice baskets for raffle, a 50/50 option and door prizes too. Extra packages will be available for only $5. So plan on a fun-filled Saturday and come support the ‘senior center’ while enjoying your day.
“October schedules listing the daily lunch and upcoming activities will be available for you to pick up too. To RSVP, or for questions, call 724-539-0237.”
* * *
The 15th annual Yough Night on Cougar Mountain, 919 Lowber Road, Herminie, is Saturday, Sept. 24.
At 3:15 p.m., the marching bands from Derry Area, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield Area, McKeesport Area, Maplewood, Southmoreland, Deer Lakes, Elizabeth Forward, Fox Chapel, Penn Hills, Burrell, Moon, Norwin, Kiski Area, Belle Vernon Area, Connellsville Area, Jeannette and Yough will compete.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and $5 for students. The organizers will have a concession stand, basket raffles, candy grams and more.
* * *
St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., announced plans for its next Food Ministry and a Health Fair.
The Rev. Marilyn Fisher, pastor, said the Health Fair will be underway 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. There will be blood pressure screenings, masks, hand sanitizers, COVID/health literature, and COVID home test kits in conjunction with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
In addition, St. Stephen’s is taking orders (724-797-8030, phone or text) through Monday, Sept. 26, for pickup or delivery Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the following:
• “Our Famous Meatloaf Dinner — A generous portion of homemade meatloaf, sides of green beans and mashed potatoes, and a container of homemade beef gravy.” Pre-orders only. $6.
• Home-baked flavored breads $3. (Zucchini Bread and Blueberry Bread). Try “The Sampler,” half of each flavored bread of the month.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint. (Five choices — Chili; Chicken Noodle Soup; Kielbasa, Potato, Bean Soup; Minestrone Soup, and Italian Beef, Pasta, Spinach Soup).
The pastor said, “We regretfully must temporarily discontinue Sandy and Dave’s Smokehouse Chili. Please keep Dave’s family in prayer during this extremely difficult period of bereavement.”
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). Preordering for Spaghetti Lunch is not necessary.
* * *
This note arrived the other day:
“Hi, Louise. It’s me again. I’m hoping you’ll help us spread the word about our fundraising event. As always we are so grateful. The details are below, and a flier is attached.”
Disciples’ Hands will host a Soup and Sandwich Fundraiser 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
A hot sausage sandwich will be $4. A quart of soup will be $5; many varieties will be available.
“All proceeds go to feeding the hungry in our area,” announced Julie Ruane, creative assistant, Greensburg Church of the Brethren, 554 Stanton St.
Pastor Stephen Parfitt welcomes everyone.
* * *
According to Linda Bobkoskie, the Greater Johnstown Postcard Club will host the Postcard and Paper Americana Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Ebensburg Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., Ebensburg, PA 15931.
Admission is $2. Linda said the club is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
An update from Nerian Taylor of St. Bartholomew Parish:
“Hi, Louise. Could you please add the following to your column?
“Bingo is every Sunday at Marian Hall, Crabtree. Doors open at 5 p.m., and early bird starts at 6 p.m.
“Also, the next Friday night bingo is Oct. 7. Admission is $35, which includes all you need. Additional packs are available. Doors open at 5 p.m. Early bird starts at 6:30 p.m. Any questions, call 724-834-0709.”
* * *
Linda Sinemus, vice president pro-tem, Botanical Society of Westmoreland County, writes:
“Hi, Louise! The Botanical Society of Westmoreland County has recently met to try to re-start the organization, which was severely curtailed during the pandemic. Would you please be so kind as to post the attached news release in your Bulletin Board column? We’re trying to reach out to as many past members and currently interested people as we can. I appreciate your help!”
The Botanical Society of Westmoreland County is reorganizing after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The BSWC invites past members and anyone else who is interested in local botany to attend a business meeting to be held on the first Wednesday in October (Oct. 5) at 6 p.m. in the Conservation Barn (red barn), located at 218 Donohoe Road, east of Greensburg.
A special election of officers will be held to start up the organization again. The BSWC strives to “bring together those who are interested in botany, encourage the study of science and promote a knowledge of plants in Westmoreland County.”
Annual dues of $10 per individual or $15 per family may be paid if interested in rejoining the organization. There will be refreshments and socializing afterward.
* * *
Manager Robin Matty announced the West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St., has acquired a stack of voter registration applications.
Robin invites area residents to “please stop in and pick one up and register to vote for the next election (Nov. 8). We are open Monday and Thursday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“September is library card month, and if you bring your photo ID, the volunteer will issue a free library card that can be used at any Westmoreland County library.
“Our new books section has just been completely filled with new hardcover novels and nonfiction books. Check out the back room Fill a Bag for $5 book sale.”
Questions? Call 724-633-0798.
* * *
A few reminders:
On Sunday, Sept. 25, the Ladies Auxiliary at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, will host its Charity Luncheon Bingo.
Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch being served at noon. The early bird begins at 12:45 p.m., and regular bingo opens at 1 p.m.
Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of the three specials which pay half the take, and one jackpot special winner takes all.
Basket raffle, 50/50 and door prizes are also available.
Auxiliary President Beth Howell added, “This month’s special raffle will benefit five local animal rescues. Hope to see everyone there.”
* * *
World-acclaimed Irish tenor Emmet Cahill will return to Our Lady of Grace Church near Greensburg on Monday, Oct. 3.
His appearance is co-sponsored by the host church and the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Greensburg/Indiana.
Tickets for his 7:30 p.m. concert are $35 general admission or $50 for the concert and a 6:15 p.m. meet and greet. Tickets will not be available through the parish office. Tickets are being sold online at EmmetCahill.com or at the door of the church, 1011 Mount Pleasant Road, Hempfield Township.
The Rev. Daniel L. Blout, pastor, and the Rev. Jerry O’Shea of Our Lady of Grace invite the public to attend.
* * *
St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 4480 state Route 981 in Trauger, is having a Takeout Only Ethnic Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Last day to preorder or purchase tickets is Oct. 13, according to Margaret Hulyk, ethnic dinner co-chair.
Dinner includes halupki, haluski, pirohi, kolbasi and cake. Those who have placed orders are asked to drive around and pick up in back of the social hall.
Tickets for $15 must be purchased in advance. Extra halupki may be preordered: $25/12, $15/six and also extra haluski: $7/quart. Call or text Marlene at 412-526-0285, Marge at 724-787-5631, or call the rectory at 724-423-3673.
The Rev. Paul-Alexander Shutt, OSB, is administrator of the parish.
* * *
Wildlife sighting: Thursday morning my brother and I were driving across the top of Chestnut Ridge on our way from Mammoth to Stahlstown to Ligonier and were pleasantly surprised to see a flock of turkeys walking through the woods.
As we stopped to watch them, they crossed the narrow ridge road in front of us. What a treat!
* * *
