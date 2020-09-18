Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak said the department will sell its homemade hoagies starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Central fire station and at around 8:30 a.m. at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center.
“Come early to be sure to get one or two,” he said.
The fire department is also selling its new scratch-off/cash tickets. They are available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 in cash and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets; this ticket goes off on Sept. 30. Tickets are available by contacting any Company 2 member, by stopping at the Central fire station at 1 Main St., by calling 724-537-9411 or by visiting these locations in the area: Custom Computer Systems, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center and S & H Electric.
Along with fundraising efforts, he added that the department continues to offer online tickets (sure tips) in which it raffles off various items, such as food/drink certificates, cash and other items. To help support these efforts, like and follow the “Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Company No. 2” Facebook page.
“As always, the members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you again for your continued support,” Yuhaniak said. “We really do truly appreciate it, especially at this trying time.”
* * *
The Holy Family Rosary Society of Latrobe will hold a public square rosary rally for the “safety of our police officers, all first responders and our nation” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at James H. Rogers Memorial Park, on the corner of Jefferson and Main streets, Latrobe.
The rally will be in honor of Max Fontaine, a former Latrobe police officer and brother of Catherine Barger, spokesperson for the event.
Those at the event will be following safety guidelines; please wear a mask. For more details, contact Catherine at 724-539-3302.
* * *
A reception blending writing and art will be held at Main Exhibit Gallery in Ligonier from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Admission is free and open to the public.
Local writers will present original short compositions that connect their writing to the art in the “Homegrown Memories” Show. Writing will include prose, narratives, poetry, original music and songs.
Participating writers will include Stacy Dipasquale, Tay Ankney, Mary Ellen Raneri, Jeffrey Kuhns, Kristin Kuhns, Lori DiRinaldo, Jeffrey Donato, Stacey Pydynkowski, Gloria Gonzalez, Bill Ankney, Andrea Schneider, Derek Woods and Greta Cramer.
Event organizers said “creative writing, art, snacks, libations and a great evening of camaraderie is sure to please. Please try to stop by and enjoy this blend of writing and art.”
* * *
St. John the Evangelist Parish, Latrobe, will be having a drive-thru-only fish dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
The meal will include a choice of baked or fried fish dinner with pierogies, macaroni and cheese, vegetables and cole slaw for $10 (no substitutes).
Event organizers said “customers will pull up to the ordering tent to place their orders and drive around to the side of the social hall for pickup. Only cash or checks will be accepted. The parish thanks you in advance for your support.”
* * *
19 Oak Street, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is now taking food orders for pickup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with blueberry, strawberry, orange marmalade, cheddar garlic, honey beer and dutch apple flavors available.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint, with chicken noodle soup, stuffed pepper soup, ox tail soup and potato soup available.
Additionally, homemade 8-inch pumpkin or sweet potato pies are being sold for $5.
To place an order, call 724-797-8030.
* * *
Fairfield Township will hold its spring/fall cleanup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. The cleanup is for township residents only; no early admittance will be permitted. The township is also seeking volunteers for the event.
Residents are required to sign in and pay a one-time admission fee of $5. Items are to be brought to the Fairfield Township municipal building, 159 Midget Camp Road, Bolivar.
No household garbage will be collected, and there will be a fee for tires. Charges may also apply for certain electronics and Freon items, while battery disposal is free. Residents are responsible for unloading their vehicle; officials note that the township will not be held responsible for any injury, accident or damages incurred at the event.
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold its fall chicken and biscuit dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
Because of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, the meal will be takeout only. The menu includes biscuit, chicken and gravy, mashed potato, green beans, apple sauce and a choice of either chocolate or white cake.
The price of the meal has been reduced to $7 for adults and $3.50 for children ages 3 to 12. You may call ahead at 724-593-2705.
* * *
St. James Church, New Alexandria, will hold its ninth annual car show from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. The event will be held rain or shine.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. There is no registration fee; donations are being accepted. The first 100 cars will receive a T-shirt and dash plaque.
Food and drinks will be available on church grounds. The event will also include a DJ, Chinese auction, instant bingo and a 50/50 drawing. Trophies will be awarded for Pastor’s pick, Best of Show, along with first, second and third place.
For more information, call 724-668-2829. Masks are required and all safety protocols will be followed.
* * *
Greensburg Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a livestreamed Alumni Mass that will premiere at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. The Rev. Tyler Bandura, school chaplain, will serve as celebrant.
The Alumni Mass has been held for the past five years. This year’s Mass was scheduled for May before being postponed because of the pandemic.
Principal Ben Althof will offer remarks to the GCC community before the closing hymn. Immediately following the Mass, a “Greensburg Central Catholic 60 Years” history video will be played.
* * *
We received this update intended for former patients of Dr. Patrick Lally, who retired in June:
“Dr. Lally is required to keep and store all medical records from 2010 to present for 10 years. The medical records were initially sent to a company, that for unforeseen circumstances, did not work for Dr. Lally. All records have been moved to a new company, Allegheny Records Storage In Delmont. You may contact Angie at 724-468-4300, Ext. 220
“Because the records were just moved, you may have a delay in receiving your records. Dr. Lally apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
* * *
The flag of our country is flying during the month of September 2020 at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe, in honor of “John W. Austraw as a testimonial of honest and faithful service to his country,” according to Barry Novosel, Post 515 commander.
A U.S. Army veteran, Austraw served in Vietnam and had 14 years of continuous membership with the American Legion. His name is placed for the month on the memorial plaque at the post home.
* * *
The Latrobe High School Class of 1948 will be celebrating 72 years at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Unity Township, at 1 p.m. Oct. 3. If you plan on attending, call 724-238-2488 to make a reservation.
* * *
Christ United Church of Christ, located at 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is having a Soup Sale for pickup only.
Orders will be taken until Oct. 14, with pickup to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at the church. Cost is $5 per quart.
To place an order for vegetable or chicken noodle soup, call or leave a message at 412-979-0092 or 724-879-8631. Please note that face masks are to be worn during the soup pickup.
* * *
We received this message from Barbara Davis of the Latrobe Center for Active Adults:
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, Latrobe, continues to have the building closed to the public due to the coronavirus.
“However, if you want to offer Vivian Johnes best wishes on her retirement as the center supervisor, which she begins on Sept. 30, you may send her a card to the address listed. We all wish her good luck in her retirement and would like her to know she will be missed.
“Jody, our director, has initiated interviews for a new supervisor. That position will start full-time, Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 1. If interested, call Jody at 724-547-4593. Do not apply at the center. (Until) we meet again, we wish everyone to stay healthy and be safe in these difficult times. While washing your hands remember to sing the ABC song!”
* * *
The St. Vincent de Paul store in Latrobe, located at 1215 Jefferson St., is now open. The store’s new hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The store will have a number of guidelines in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:
• Shoppers must wear a mask and sanitize their hands when entering the store;
• The store will have a “one way in” and “one way out” entry and exit;
• Only 15 people will be admitted into the store at a time (when one person leaves, another may enter). No children under 12 years old are permitted;
• Shoppers must maintain 6 feet of social distancing;
• The store will feature one-way aisles;
• No one is permitted to sit on furniture;
• Public restrooms and changing rooms will not be available for shoppers.
* * *
Annie Urban, executive director of principal gifts and community engagement at Seton Hill University, will serve as the emcee of the 15th annual and first virtual YWCA Girls in Pearls Fashion Show celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
* * *
