Let’s start off with a day brightener:
“Louise, I want to thank you for putting my request in your column.
“Each time it is in I receive several requests to add names. So far I have received eight requests from your recent column (Sept. 3-5).
“We have 16 new names to be added for Veterans Day, not including the request that I have sent.
“Again, thank you. Art” (Dira, chairman of the Veterans Memorial Plaza Committee).
The annual GLMA Haunted Hunger Walk will be underway 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 16, on the Lincoln Avenue Walking Trail.
It is sponsored by the churches of the Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association.
The organizers said, “Come for the fellowship, stay for the fun! Wear a costume this year and help us raise money for the Greater Latrobe Food Pantry, which supports local families in need. Walk a lap, walk a mile, jog, run or just show up to donate! 100% of all contributions benefit our local food relief efforts. Donations of cash or check payable to GLMA are appreciated!”
Questions? Contact St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church at 724-539-7880 or PASTOR.STJAMESYOUNGSTOWN@GMAIL.COM
My thanks to Teri Pomerleau, director of social ministry at St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township, for submitting this BB column item.
The Hilltop Quilters 2021 Quilt Show will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 108 Dutch Hill Road, Latrobe (Mount Pleasant Township).
Admission and parking will be free.
Quilts will be on display and for sale and raffle. There also will be craft sales, Chinese auction, attic treasures, lunch and bake sale.
Hilltop Quilters spokeswoman Kathy Zsolcsak added, “New members are welcome.”
A note from Bill Yuhaniak:
“The members of Latrobe VFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Central fire station on Main Street. They’ve been selling out quickly so come get yours before they are gone.
“Also, we will have our lottery scratch-off tickets available to purchase for $10 for a chance to win a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs and $1,500 cash. The tickets are also available at Latrobe Chiropractic Center, S&H Electric, Joe’s Store (in Lawson Heights), Carol’s Beauty Salon, Custom Computer Inc. and Rosa’s Beer Distributor and/or any Co. 2 member or by calling 724-537-9411.
“As always we thank you for your continued support; we truly appreciate it. Have a great weekend.”
I enjoy the red, white and blue lights above Central’s garage doors on my way to work in the pre-dawn hours Monday through Friday.
An update from the former Fifth Ward School building:
“Hi, Louise. The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, is open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center wants to extend their best wishes to our former supervisor, Kevin. He has left us and has taken another position for career advancement. He will be missed!
“Meanwhile, until we get a new supervisor, functions continue, performed by experienced volunteers under guidance from our director, Jody Fields.
“Our dietary department continues under expert guidance of our wonderful Charlotte Parfitt. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m.
“Our nonprofit organization is planning a big day of events for Wednesday, Sept. 29. Open house will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We have representatives coming from Nutrition Inc., Home Care, Area Agency on Aging, the Veterans Group, and Lisa from the Medicine Shoppe will be here to do blood pressure checks.
“We are still working on adding other interests too. Refreshments and snacks will be available. We need, and want, you to come and enjoy the day and see what the center is about. Also, if you have a talent, computer skills to share, play music, want to share a craft or lead a project, please let us know. Volunteers are needed in a variety of ways.
“We all need uplifting in these trying times. The center is open for fellowship and entertainment. Come and bring a friend. Any ideas you want to share or questions, call Jody at 724-547-4593.
“Thank you! Sincerely, Barbara Davis.” (She is an LCAA volunteer).
On the road again:
Christ Lutheran Church of West Newton is sponsoring a bus trip to see “Queen Ruth” on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster County. Bus will depart at 8 a.m. and should arrive back by 10:30 p.m.
Price of $125 includes bus transportation, driver’s tip, show ticket and a lunch buffet at the Hershey Farm Restaurant.
Mail check (made payable to Debra Gras), your name, address, phone number and email address to Debbie Gras, 1114 Vine St., West Newton, PA 15089, to reserve your seat before the Sept. 21 deadline.
No refunds will be given unless there is a waiting list.
Questions? Call Debbie at 724-872-7937.
Kennametal Retirees UAW Local 1059 will meet 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Latrobe Center for Active Adults, Avenue C. Newsroom visitor Bill Borsari noted, “All retirees are welcome to attend.”
This week’s excerpt from the LAC newsletter:
Latrobe Art Center’s annual auction will have the following format this year:
• “Auction & Ale” 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the 819 Ligonier St. center. “What do you get when you merge our classic ‘Pizza and Brews’ event with our annual auction? ‘Auction & Ale’ of course! On Friday, Oct. 1, our annual auction will begin with a special, informal ‘Auction & Ale’ kickoff event held right here at Latrobe Art Center. Come and enjoy selections of beers, pizza and other light bites supplied by local restaurants and vendors and begin bidding on a variety of items, including works of art in our online silent auction. Attendees will have the first chance to view the items in person and begin placing bids online using their smart phones or other electronic devices.”
(According to an update received Wednesday morning, participating food vendors in “Auction & Ale” include Ricolita’s Café, Palombo’s Italian Restaurant, Michelle’s Lair, Hotel Loyal Pizza, Chef Dato’s Table, Jioio’s Restaurant, Touchdown Club II and Dairy Queen. Breweries present at the event will include Four Seasons Brewery, Sobel’s Obscure Brewery and All Saints Brewery.)
• Online Silent Auction Friday, Oct. 1, to Tuesday, Oct. 12. “Following ‘Auction & Ale,’ the silent auction will run online. During this time, all auction items may be viewed in person at Latrobe Art Center during normal business hours: Monday — Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, all bids will be placed online only for these items.”
• XIV annual Evening in the Neighborhood 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Latrobe Country Club. “Returning to tradition, Latrobe Art Center’s auction will come to an end with a grand finale with the XIV annual Evening in the Neighborhood at Latrobe Country Club. Enjoy a fabulous night of original art, unique items for auction, delicious food and friendly camaraderie in the elegant setting of Latrobe Country Club. The evening will include everyone’s favorite auction activities, a chance basket auction, 50/50, prize balloons, an envelope cash raffle, a live auction and a special silent art auction.”
Greensburg Garden Center, a nonprofit educational organization, issued an update about its annual meeting, “The Magic of Fall,” slated Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Greensburg Country Club.
In answer to my question, GCC Secretary Nicky Heinack said Sept. 28 is the deadline for reservations.
Floral designer and country music performer Gary Pratt, widely known for his unique creations and passion for floral beauty, will create several designs and share his expertise. Unique raffle prizes will be displayed, and tables will be decorated with pumpkins and fall colors.
The meeting is free, starting at 11 a.m.
Lunch and program cost $35, beginning at noon.
The organizers invite the public to “enjoy a delicious lunch, colorful program and all-around relaxing day in an elegant setting. Call our office (724-837-0245) to reserve your seat today.”
In preparation for a Book Sale fundraiser Oct. 22 and 23, a West Newton Public Library volunteer writes:
“If you have on your shelves used adult fiction paperbacks, biographies, hardcover books or DVDs, the West Newton Public Library would appreciate your sharing them with us. We go through every book to make sure we cannot use them on our shelves for the public to check out and read. The rest go into our ongoing Fill a Bag for $5 shelves in the back room.
“Donations can be dropped off Monday, Thursday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please only bring useable current books, no older than 10 years. Also check out our back room sale. You will save a lot of money if you are a reader.
“Keep in mind the West Newton Public Library is non-funded; the board and volunteers earn all the funds to keep the library open for the public. No salaries are paid; it is totally volunteer.”
The volunteer added, “Just wanted to tell you that we received a phone call that a lady is bringing a large donation of paperbacks and hardcovers to donate to us, and she saw the article in your newspaper.”
Glad to hear we have some readers!
Remember: The 2021 autumnal equinox arrives 3:20 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Sept. 22, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
That’s when fall begins in the Northern Hemisphere and spring starts in the Southern Hemisphere. The equinox occurs at the same moment worldwide.
