Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society this week announced its current raffle ticket offering.
The Fabulous Fall Raffle ticket offers a prize of $1,000 cash and a $500 gift card to Giant Eagle.
The winning number will be taken from the first 7 p.m. Pennsylvania Pick 3 Lottery on Monday, Oct. 17. Only 500 tickets will be sold at a cost of $5 each.
Tickets can be purchased at Len’s Jewelry or the Medicine Shoppe in Latrobe; Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights, or the Plaza News Stand in Latrobe 30 Shoppes, both in Unity Township.
Pam Walter and Dorothy Zello, LAHAS raffle sales co-chairs, added, “Many thanks again to you and your readers for your continued support.”
* * *
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bill Yuhaniak writes:
“Hi, Louise. This Saturday, Sept. 17, the members of LVFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies starting about 8 a.m. at Central Fire Station and hopefully shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center. They are still only $8 and sell out fast so be sure to come get one or two.
“We will also be selling our scratch-off tickets. These are for a chance to win a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 and $1,500 cash. They go off on Sept. 30. They are still available for purchase at the following places: Joe’s Store (in Lawson Heights), Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Custom Computer Inc., S&H Electric, Aroma Italiano, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, 512 Coffee and Ice Cream or by contacting any Co. 2 member or calling 724-537-9411. These tickets are $10.
“We will also have our annual Gun Bash tickets for sale. The Gun Bash is taking place Sept. 24 at Cooperstown Event Center. The prizes are provided by Defenders Armory, and the food is going to be catered by Fuggenthaler’s. The cost of the tickets is $35. We’re getting low on tickets so be sure to get one.
“The members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 want to thank you for your continued support; we truly appreciate it. Have a great weekend. Hopefully we will see you next week at our bash.”
* * *
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982’s Steelers Party is back!
Unit 982 will host a Steelers Party 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer promises “food, fun, raffles, prizes! Come join the American Legion members in cheering on our Steelers for their first home game!”
American Legion Post 982 is located at 158 American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
* * *
A communique from LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis:
“Happy fall, everyone! The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, would like to invite everyone to attend and participate in the Open House on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will have a Health Expo with representatives from Allstar Therapies, Area Agency on Aging, hospice, nutrition and more! Mutual Aid will be here to do blood pressures and answer questions too.
“You will be able to ask questions on fitness, medical programs offered, and benefits you may not have known were available. Get updated and new information. We will have snacks and appetizers, basket raffles, 50/50, prizes and live guitar music too. It is going to be informative and festive! Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m.
“Get acquainted with the center. See the pool room, activity room, upstairs craft room and the dining area. Pick up a schedule to see what lunch is offered daily. Perhaps you are more active and would like to participate in pickleball, bowling or aqua aerobics or prefer knitting, bingo and cards. See the monthly schedule for these and other programs. Bring a friend and make this the start of fall adventures. Everyone welcome.
“Any questions, new ideas or suggestions, call 724-539-0237.”
* * *
This day brightener was among my Wednesday emails:
“Dear Louise. I just got home from volunteering at Excela Square and was pleasantly surprised to find our reunion picture(s) in today’s (Wednesday’s) Bulletin. I didn’t expect it to be in so soon as I only dropped it off on Monday. At any rate, thank you once again for your kindness and have a good day and a wonderful weekend. Jan Poole”
The submitted photos Jan is referring to were taken at Derry Area Senior High School Class of 1960’s 62nd-anniversary reunion at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse in Unity Township.
* * *
Join Latrobe Art Center in celebrating “20 Grand Years in the Neighborhood” and kicking off its annual auction fundraiser.
According to its e-newsletter, on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m., attendees will “enjoy an evening full of nostalgia, great food provided by Ricolita’s Cafe, a cash bar and auction activities including a new art raffle, prize balloons, 50/50, cash games, and the annual virtual silent auction.
RSVP is requested by Friday, Sept. 23. Go to
https://www.latrobeartcenter.org/events-all/20-grand-years?mc_cid=bae1b22184&mc_eid=b5061d8870
Dress code: “Semiformal (emerald green and white optional!)”
Somewhere over the rainbow...
Westmoreland Performing Arts Theatre Company will open it 2022-23 season with the Arlen and Harburg classic “The Wizard of Oz” Sept. 23-25 at the Science Hall Theatre on the Youngwood campus of Westmoreland County Community College.
Directed by Tony Marino, the cast includes Katherine Harkins as Dorothy, Renata Marino as the Wicked Witch, Alex Noble as the Cowardly Lion, Anthony Marino Jr. as the Scarecrow, John Noble as the Wizard, Kevin O’Leary as the Guard/Uncle Henry, and WPA seniors Alexa Cicowski as Glinda and Ben Federico as the Tin Man.
“The Wizard of Oz” will be performed 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in the Science Hall Theatre at WCCC’s Youngwood campus.
For tickets, call the Palace Theatre box office at 724-836-8000 or WPA at 724-672-3322.
* * *
On Sunday, Sept. 25, the Ladies Auxiliary at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, will host its Charity Luncheon Bingo.
Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch being served at noon. The early bird begins at 12:45 p.m., and regular bingo opens at 1 p.m.
Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of the three specials which pay half the take, and one jackpot special winner takes all. Basket raffle, 50/50 and door prizes are also available.
Auxiliary President Beth Howell added, “This month’s special raffle will benefit five local animal rescues. Hope to see everyone there.”
* * *
St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church welcomes area residents to its 16th annual Classic Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 25, in the parking lot of the church, 185 E. Main St., Uniontown.
Registration will start at noon and end at 2 p.m., after which the car show will continue until 4 p.m. “rain or shine.” There is a registration fee of $10, and the first 150 cars will receive dash plaques and goody bags.
More than 25 trophies, including “one large trophy for Father Vasyl’s Favorite,” will be awarded.
Classes will include 1900-1930, 1931-1950, 1951-1960, 1961-1965, 1966-1970, 1971-1976, 1977-1987, 1988-2006, Street Rod/Modified, Trucks 1959 and older and 1960-2006. No judging for 2007 and newer.
Oldies DJ Arnie Amber, 50/50 drawing contest, Byzantine Auction, and food such as sandwiches, soups, halushki, baked goods, and more will be featured.
A golf cart shuttle will be available for on-site transportation; call 724-438-1382 (leave message) for details.
Proceeds will benefit the St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church Maintenance Fund.
* * *
A heads-up from Robin Jennings of Excela Health:
“Louise... received this today (Tuesday, Sept. 13):
“The LAHAS In The Bag Sale at ESL on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 has been canceled.”
* * *
A few reminders:
Greensburg Diocesan Council of the National Council of Catholic Women will sponsor the annual Interfaith Pro-Life Prayer Breakfast Saturday, Oct. 1, at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn, off Route 119, Crabtree. Registration deadline is next Friday, Sept. 23. Breakfast will be underway 10 a.m. to noon. Keynote speaker is the Rev. Daniel E. Carr, director of Pro-Life Activities. Topic is “What Is Life For?” Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for students.
Anyone can attend. Questions? Call Betty @ 724-668-7436 or Millie @ 724-537-2064.
* * *
Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, announced tickets are still available for its jazz season kickoff concert. Jazz Warriors Big Band will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. A 6 p.m. cocktail hour will precede the concert.
The organizers invite everyone to “experience jazz in a whole new way — in our gardens during this season’s kickoff concert! This special outdoor show includes snack offerings, a cash bar, and a concert under the stars by 20-plus-piece band. Limited outdoor seating.
“Don’t forget to join us at 6 p.m. for a new special cocktail hour before the concert. Get a drink from our cash bar, grab a crafted concert snack, and mingle with friends before the show. Bar open through intermission.”
Admission is $15 member/$18 nonmember.
(Rain date is Sept. 28.)
Get tickets at https://www.showclix.com/event/jazz-concert-Sep2022
Want to attend all four concerts in the series? Buy the full season of jazz concerts (September-December) for the prior season’s price of $48 per member or $60 nonmember. Per concert price is $15 a member/$18 nonmember.
Sept. 21: Jazz Warriors Big Band
Oct. 12: Craig Davis Jazz
Nov. 9: The Tom Wendt Quartet
Dec. 14: Lisa Ferraro.
* * *
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the 2022 autumnal equinox will occur 9:04 p.m. EDT Thursday, Sept. 22.
* * *
